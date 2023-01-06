ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Deadline

Diamond & Silk's Lynette Hardaway Dies: Donald Trump Says Death Of Political Commentator Was "Unexpected"

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to share that Diamond, whose real name is Ineitha Lynnette Hardaway, from the "Diamond and Silk" duo had died. "Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina," Trump posted.
Jan. 6 remembrance led by Dems; GOP wrestles with its rebels

President Joe Biden conferred high honors Friday on those who stood against the Jan. 6 Capitol mob two years ago and the menacing effort in state after state to upend the election, declaring “America is a land of laws, not chaos,” even as disarray rendered Congress dysfunctional for a fourth straight day.
McCarthy fails for 3rd long day in GOP House speaker fight

For a long and frustrating third day, divided Republicans kept the speaker’s chair of the U.S. House sitting empty Thursday, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed again and again in an excruciating string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber’s gavel. Pressure was building...
Georgia special grand jury ends probe of Trump, 2020 election

The special grand jury in Atlanta that has been investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies committed any crimes while trying to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia has finished its work, bringing the case closer to possible criminal charges against Trump and others. Fulton County Superior Court...
D.O.J. reviewing potentially classified docs at Biden center

He Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden’s former institute, the White House said Monday. Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber said “a small number of documents with classified markings” were discovered as Biden’s personal...
Pro-Bolsonaro protesters storm Brazil's Congress, high court

Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his electoral defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court, and presidential palace in the capital Sunday, just a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed...
Exclusive: New Biden student loan plan unveiled amid agency funding crisis

The Biden administration is unveiling an ambitious new student loan repayment program today that will be more generous, flexible and forgiving than previous plans — but it’s unclear how or when the administration will be able to fully implement it. The U.S. Department of Education says proposed updates...
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.

