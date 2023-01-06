Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
'A2' rating affirmed for Inspira but outlook revised downward
The outlook for Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health was revised to stable from positive amid its "adequate" financial profile, Moody's said Jan 6. In assigning the stable outlook, Moody's said operating margins are expected to show some improvement in fiscal 2023. The healthcare system had its "A2" revenue bond rating...
beckershospitalreview.com
Teladoc unveils new brand identity
Teladoc Health launched a new brand identity to reflect its focus on its whole person care strategy and empowering patients to take control of their care decisions. The company said its new brand look and feel is based upon its "connector" logo, according to a Jan. 5 press release. The...
beckershospitalreview.com
Cooper University Health Care gets another credit rating upgrade
Moody's Investors Service has raised Cooper University Health Care's revenue bond ratings from "Baa1" to "A3" less than five weeks after S&P Global Ratings increased the health system's credit rating. Moody's said it expects Cooper's operating margins will be maintained through execution of its performance improvement plan and strong growth...
beckershospitalreview.com
CVS backs virtual therapy company with $25M investment
CVS Health led a $25 million financing round for virtual therapy and psychiatry company Array Behavioral Care. Array Behavioral Care partners with hospitals and health systems to offer virtual mental healthcare to their patients. The company has 90 million patients who can access its services, according to a Jan. 9 Array news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Top operational challenges increasing denials
Forty-two percent of revenue cycle leaders said claims denials are increasing, according to a recent report from Experian Health. Experian conducted a survey in June of 200 healthcare professionals who work in claims and are part of the decision-making process for purchases expected to improve the claims process, according to the report. The sample represented primarily executive and management roles in finance and operations.
beckershospitalreview.com
Oracle Cerner, Meditech execs to lead EHR Association
Leaders from EHR vendors such as Oracle Cerner and Meditech were named to the Electronic Health Record Association's executive committee for 2023. The committee members selected in the annual election and who started Jan. 1 are:. — chair David Bucciferro, senior advisor at Foothold Technology-Radicle Health. — vice chair William...
beckershospitalreview.com
Rite Aid CEO abruptly exits
Rite Aid named a former Humana executive as its interim CEO Jan. 9, effective immediately, upon the departure of Heyward Donigan as president and CEO. In addition to exiting the president and CEO role, Ms. Donigan also departed as a member of its board. She was named to the top role of 2,257-store Rite Aid in Aug. 2019.
beckershospitalreview.com
Carbon Health lays off more than 200 employees
Primary care disruptor Carbon Health has laid off more than 200 employees, CEO Eren Bali wrote on Twitter. The company is rolling back its public health, remote patient monitoring, hardware and chronic care programs to focus on primary and urgent care, Mr. Bali said in the Jan. 6 post. "We're...
beckershospitalreview.com
How marketers can better understand healthcare CIOs needs
Ninety percent of health system chief information officers say endorsements from influential industry leaders impact their purchasing decisions, according to a new report from marketing agency Merritt Group. The report surveyed 20 CIOs in July 2022 to analyze how top market influences affected their purchasing decisions and recommended the following...
beckershospitalreview.com
ProMedica off credit watch, but outlook remains negative, S&P says
Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica Health has had its rating removed from a negative credit watch imposed in August 2022 and remains overall "BB" rated by S&P Global. The outlook for the system remains negative because of "significantly weakened" reserves and following a definitive agreement to divest its skilled nursing business to new operators, S&P said.
