ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Public Library Team Named Librarians of the Year For Their Righteous Battle Against National Censorship

By BK Reader
bkreader.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityandstateny.com

Council race in new majority Asian American district heats up

Over the course of months and multiple drafts of New York City Council maps, one thing stayed constant through the redistricting process last year: The push to create a new majority Asian American district in Brooklyn. The New York City Districting Commission’s mandate was to redraw the City Council district...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

NYC nurses strike: Brooklyn Hospital Center reaches tentative agreement

Several major Brooklyn hospitals came to agreements or tentative agreements with the nurses’ union over the weekend, avoiding a possible strike set to start Monday at two other New York City hospitals. After midnight on Friday, The Brooklyn Hospital Center reached a tentative agreement with the nurses’ union, New...
BROOKLYN, NY
NY1

Community to mark anniversary of tragic Twin Parks fire

Monday marks one year since the deadly Twin Parks fire in the Bronx that killed 17 people. On Monday's anniversary, the community will come together to observe a day of remembrance and rename a street "17 Abdoulie Touray Way." The new street sign will bear the number 17 to represent...
BRONX, NY
cityandstateny.com

George Santos’ awkward first day, legal weed and NY judicial drama

New York City’s most humble and abundant star, the rat, has long plagued Mayor Eric Adams both professionally and personally. On repeated occasions, he’s proclaimed his hatred and fear of them. His war has grown increasingly personal too as the battle has come to his front door. While Adams successfully challenged a summons from the city health department last month over rat-related issues at his Brooklyn property, he’s once again been hit with fines for apparently failing to eliminate the infestation. But has a hero risen up to help the mayor defeat his longtime foe? Curtis Silwa, Adams’ Republican opponent for mayor in 2021, rolled up to the Brooklyn property with two of his beloved felines and a suggestion: releasing a colony of feral cats to help mitigate the rodent problem. He also offered to serve as the city’s rat czar for free.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Gift cards to NYCHA residents who recycle consistently

It's a brand-new initiative that pays NYCHA residents for their trash. What began as a local mom's effort to recycle and live sustainably has grown into a team around New York City. People that constantly recycle are given gift cards. Gift cards to NYCHA residents who recycle consistently. It's a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is asking the public today for assistance in identifying and finding a couple wanted for performing a lewd act aboard a New York City MTA bus in December. Police are once again asking the public to assist in identifying them. The couple who were aboard an MTA bus in New York City last engaging in a lewd kast month is now being sought by detectives with the NYPD’s 104th Precinct after it was learned a juvenile witness observed them. According to police, on December 16th, the couple engaged in a The post NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

Welcome to the world & the Bronx, Baby Yeniel!

Weighing in at 8 pounds, 12 ounces and measuring 21 inches, Yeniel Plasencia, a boy, was the first baby born in the Bronx in 2023, according to a Montefiore Wakefield spokesperson. His mother Mendez Arias, a Bronx native, gave birth to Yeniel at Montefiore Wakefield at 2:57 a.m. The first...
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Second NYC school safety agent arrested this week

NEW YORK, NY – The NYPD announced the arrest of a second school safety agent on Saturday. The news comes just days after another safety agent was arrested for obstruction of justice on Wednesday. According to police, Chemise Kane, 37, was arrested and charged with aggravated harassment by phone. The details of the harassment were not released by police at this time. Another New York City public official has been arrested and charged for obstruction governmental administration and for providing false information regarding and incident. Nakia Jack-Daniels, 27, works for the city as a school safety agent. She was arrested The post Second NYC school safety agent arrested this week appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

This is considered 'middle class' income in New York

NEW YORK - It's no surprise that it's expensive to live in New York. While the definition of "middle class" can vary from person to person, generally the main factors used to determine it are location and family size. The latest data from the Pew Research Center (PRC) shows the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy