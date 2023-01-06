Brooklyn Public Library Team Named Librarians of the Year For Their Righteous Battle Against National Censorship

Read full article on original website
Essex Fells, NJ: Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, Charged with Multiple October Car BurglariesCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNewark, NJ
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
cityandstateny.com
Council race in new majority Asian American district heats up
Over the course of months and multiple drafts of New York City Council maps, one thing stayed constant through the redistricting process last year: The push to create a new majority Asian American district in Brooklyn. The New York City Districting Commission’s mandate was to redraw the City Council district...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
NYC nurses strike: Brooklyn Hospital Center reaches tentative agreement
Several major Brooklyn hospitals came to agreements or tentative agreements with the nurses’ union over the weekend, avoiding a possible strike set to start Monday at two other New York City hospitals. After midnight on Friday, The Brooklyn Hospital Center reached a tentative agreement with the nurses’ union, New...
bkreader.com
Curtis Sliwa Tries to Convince Mayor’s Brooklyn Neighbors to Use Feral Cats to Combat Rats
Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa spent Sunday trying to drum up support from Mayor Eric Adams’ Brooklyn neighbors to use feral cats to combat the local rat problem — as two cops kept him under their watch. Sliwa, a former Republican mayoral nominee, eventually convinced at least one...
On the Record with NYC Schools Chancellor David Banks: Masks are recommended but not mandatory
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks said any decisions about mandatory masks will depend on the recommendations of the Department of Health. Currently, masks in city schools are recommended but not required. Banks joined PIX on Politics Sunday to discuss the masks, mental health days, and the NYPD cop who […]
Tiempo: Goya's efforts against child trafficking; Whitney Museum of Art on life in Puerto Rico
In this episode of Tiempo, we discuss life in Puerto Rico since Hurricane Maria in 2017. We also discuss child trafficking and its warning signs.
bkreader.com
Much-Needed Elevator Replacements Announced For 11 Brooklyn NYCHA Developments
A plan to replace a total of 335 elevators throughout 20 New York City Housing Authority developments — including 247 elevators at 11 Brooklyn developments — has been announced by Governor Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams and NYCHA CEO Lisa Bova-Hiatt. The plan is a part of a...
Showbiz411
Death Knell for Movie Houses: NYC’s Chelsea Loses Main Multiplex, Cinepolis Theater, Today
Today is the last day for the Cinepolis Theater on West 23rd St in Chelsea. For a long time the multiplex was a Cineplex Odeon establishment. Then eight years ago it was taken over by Cinepolis. Now it’s gone. A post on the website reads: “Dear valued guests, We...
Don't Miss This in NYC: New indoor amusement park in Brooklyn, new Midtown Mediterranean restaurant and fun NYC history
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributors network to share with you.
Al Sharpton, prominent NYC leaders gather at Harlem 'Public Safety Summit'
A major summit, organized by Rev. Al Sharpton, is underway at the National Action Network in an effort to fight crime in New York City.
NY1
Community to mark anniversary of tragic Twin Parks fire
Monday marks one year since the deadly Twin Parks fire in the Bronx that killed 17 people. On Monday's anniversary, the community will come together to observe a day of remembrance and rename a street "17 Abdoulie Touray Way." The new street sign will bear the number 17 to represent...
Mayor Adams, Gov. Hochul undertake effort to replace elevators for 34,000 NYCHA residents
Officials say 335 elevators will be replaced across 20 developments, including at the Marcy Houses in Brooklyn where 70 elevators will be replaced, the most for any single development.
cityandstateny.com
George Santos’ awkward first day, legal weed and NY judicial drama
New York City’s most humble and abundant star, the rat, has long plagued Mayor Eric Adams both professionally and personally. On repeated occasions, he’s proclaimed his hatred and fear of them. His war has grown increasingly personal too as the battle has come to his front door. While Adams successfully challenged a summons from the city health department last month over rat-related issues at his Brooklyn property, he’s once again been hit with fines for apparently failing to eliminate the infestation. But has a hero risen up to help the mayor defeat his longtime foe? Curtis Silwa, Adams’ Republican opponent for mayor in 2021, rolled up to the Brooklyn property with two of his beloved felines and a suggestion: releasing a colony of feral cats to help mitigate the rodent problem. He also offered to serve as the city’s rat czar for free.
pix11.com
Gift cards to NYCHA residents who recycle consistently
It's a brand-new initiative that pays NYCHA residents for their trash. What began as a local mom's effort to recycle and live sustainably has grown into a team around New York City. People that constantly recycle are given gift cards. Gift cards to NYCHA residents who recycle consistently. It's a...
NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is asking the public today for assistance in identifying and finding a couple wanted for performing a lewd act aboard a New York City MTA bus in December. Police are once again asking the public to assist in identifying them. The couple who were aboard an MTA bus in New York City last engaging in a lewd kast month is now being sought by detectives with the NYPD’s 104th Precinct after it was learned a juvenile witness observed them. According to police, on December 16th, the couple engaged in a The post NYPD seeking couple wanted for indecent act on MTA bus appeared first on Shore News Network.
The Bronx is getting a new, green and futuristic library
The Bronx will soon be home to one of the most beautiful libraries in New York City. Renderings have been revealed for the new Westchester Square Library Branch of the New York Public Library, which, once complete, will replace the current branch located a few blocks away over on Glebe Avenue.
Rev. Al Sharpton gathers New York’s top Black leaders for ‘historic’ meeting
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — On Thursday night, Rev. Al Sharpton convened New York’s top Black leaders for a closed-door conversation about public safety at his National Action Network’s headquarters in Harlem. He called the gathering “historic.” “Never before in the history of this state have we seen so many of our top officials come from […]
riverdalepress.com
Welcome to the world & the Bronx, Baby Yeniel!
Weighing in at 8 pounds, 12 ounces and measuring 21 inches, Yeniel Plasencia, a boy, was the first baby born in the Bronx in 2023, according to a Montefiore Wakefield spokesperson. His mother Mendez Arias, a Bronx native, gave birth to Yeniel at Montefiore Wakefield at 2:57 a.m. The first...
Second NYC school safety agent arrested this week
NEW YORK, NY – The NYPD announced the arrest of a second school safety agent on Saturday. The news comes just days after another safety agent was arrested for obstruction of justice on Wednesday. According to police, Chemise Kane, 37, was arrested and charged with aggravated harassment by phone. The details of the harassment were not released by police at this time. Another New York City public official has been arrested and charged for obstruction governmental administration and for providing false information regarding and incident. Nakia Jack-Daniels, 27, works for the city as a school safety agent. She was arrested The post Second NYC school safety agent arrested this week appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5ny.com
This is considered 'middle class' income in New York
NEW YORK - It's no surprise that it's expensive to live in New York. While the definition of "middle class" can vary from person to person, generally the main factors used to determine it are location and family size. The latest data from the Pew Research Center (PRC) shows the...
bkreader.com
Iwen Chu Found the Perfect Dem Candidate for BK’s New Senate District– Herself
When South Brooklyn resident Iwen Chu first heard state legislators were considering creating a new senate district for her Asian-plurality area, she immediately started searching for a candidate she could get behind. As club president of the Stars & Stripes Democratic Club of the 49th Assembly District, part of her...
