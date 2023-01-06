Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Four Delicious Dessert Shops on Maryland's Eastern ShoreKatie CherrixMaryland State
Three Popular Dinner Spots in Pocomoke, MDKatie CherrixPocomoke City, MD
Local Spotlight: Del Vecchio's Bakery in Snow Hill, MDKatie CherrixSnow Hill, MD
Popular discount supermarket chain opening new Maryland store location this monthKristen WaltersSalisbury, MD
Related
WMDT.com
OCPD asking for public’s help in naming new horse
OCEAN CITY, Md. – The Ocean City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in picking a name for their new horse. He’s 7 years old and weighs in at 1,600 pounds. We’re told it comes down to three names: Angus, Major, or Jasper. You can fill out the survey on OCPD’s Facebook page to help name the horse.
Cape Gazette
Tappan-Horn family history in Rehoboth is focus of Jan. 12 talk
The next Rehoboth Beach History Lecture, set for 7:15 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 12, will focus on the love story of Nettie Tappan and Bill Horn. The talk will kick off the celebration of Rehoboth’s 150th anniversary. The Tappans and the Horns were prominent working families in Rehoboth Beach who...
Cape Gazette
Elks deliver holiday gifts for Stockley Center residents
Cheerful elves from Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge 2540 visited the Stockley Center bearing gifts Dec. 21. The Stockley Center in Georgetown is a Medicaid-certified care facility for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The 50-bed facility provides both intermediate and skilled nursing care for people requiring a variety of complex supports and medical needs.
WMDT.com
Ocean City paramedics add ultrasound to their toolbox
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City paramedics are bringing new equipment into the field to better treat trauma patients. Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) says the Ocean City Career Fire/EMS Division is getting ready to add ultrasound technology to its crews. Officials say the equipment will help determine the extent of injuries in trauma and medical patients.
Cape Gazette
Paradise Companies donates to Beebe Medical Foundation
Two local companies helped raise nearly $31,000 for the Beebe Medical Foundation with end-of-season events. On Dec. 28, Paradise Companies, owner of Paradise Grill in Pot-Nets in Long Neck, donated $24,000 from its annual Flounder Pounder Open fishing tournament in August. The tournament sends teams of anglers out onto Delaware Bay to help catch the largest flounder. Proceeds from the tournament go to Beebe Healthcare’s Tunnell Cancer Center – Beebe Medical Foundation is the charity arm of Beebe Healthcare.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Covid still filling hospital beds, claiming lives
Coivid-19 is still filling hospital beds and claiming lives in Delaware, the Delaware Division of Public Health reported. In an early January report, 12 new deaths were recorded after a review of vital statistics for the month of December. The individuals ranged in age from their 60s to 90s. All...
WMDT.com
Saturday crash in Harrington claims the life of one-year-old MD boy
HARRINGTON, Del. – An afternoon crash in Harrington claimed the life of an 1-year-old Maryland boy Saturday. Delaware State Police say around 2:44 p.m., a Ford Fiesta was traveling southbound in the right lane of South Dupont Highway, south of Raceway Boulevard. At the same time, a Toyota Tacoma was traveling southbound in the left lane near the Ford, police say.
talbotspy.org
First Baby of 2023 Arrives at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton Birthing Center
The first baby of 2023 arrived just after midnight, January 1, at University of Maryland Shore Regional Health’s Birthing Center at UM Shore Medical Center at Easton. The baby girl was born at 12:40 am to Lakeisha Alston and Durell E. Hyland Sr., both of Fruitland. Luvenia Lee Hyland...
WBOC
Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing Downsizing & Relocating
DOVER, Del.- Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing will close at the end of January, with plans to relocate and update facilities. Code Purple Kent County worries the responsibility will fall on them. Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing, located in downtown Dover, has housed thousands of men since 2010. Yet, officials...
Cape Gazette
Milton council to discuss McDonald’s request
Site-plan review of the proposed McDonald’s on Route 16 in Milton will pass through the first step at town council’s regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9, at Milton library. At the meeting, council’s likely course of action is to send the request to the planning and...
WMDT.com
TidalHealth Peninsula Regional welcomes first baby of 2023
SALISBURY, Md. – TidalHealth Peninsula Regional has announced their first baby of the new year. The Bosley family welcomed their daughter on New Years Day. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Cape Gazette
Avery Hall Benefit Solutions announces promotions
Avery Hall Benefit Solutions announced the promotion of Alyssa Sinagra to vice president and Mary Mengason to senior vice president. “Alyssa has been instrumental in developing the individual market division; what was once a two-person department has now expanded into a team of 10 across the Salisbury and Easton locations,” said Cindy Whaley, AHBS president. Sinagra joined the agency in 2006 as a customer service representative; over the years, she was promoted to account executive and then to senior account executive in 2016. She has received many accolades, such as Person of the Year for the Eastern Shore Association of Health Underwriters, the Mutual Sales Leaders Award from Mutual of Omaha, Humana’s Heavy Hitter Award and the Best in Class Award from Aetna.
Cape Gazette
Celebrating the big 30 with the Cape Gazette in Saint Croix
Carol Schreiber of Rehoboth Beach and her daughter, Sara, recently went to Saint Croix to celebrate Sara’s 30th birthday. They enjoyed a jeep tour and a snorkeling tour in the sparkling, turquoise water. Carol and Sara absolutely loved Christiansted, the largest town in Saint Croix, and all of its quaint restaurants and shops. They had a fabulous time with the Gazette as they celebrated Sara on the beautiful island.
WMDT.com
Fire destroys mobile home in Angola Beach and Estates development
LEWES, Del. – A family is without a roof over their heads Sunday night after their mobile home caught fire. Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company (RBVFC) was dispatched to Buttercup Street in the Angola Beach and Estates development around 10:31 a.m. Firefighters found the mobile home being eaten up by flames. No one was hurt. However, three cats died in the fire.
One-year-old child dies after crash in Delaware
HARRINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- A deadly car crash involving a one-year-old boy is under investigation by the Delaware State Police. The crash happened Sunday afternoon when a car attempted to switch lanes south of Harrington.Officials say the one-year-old boy from Maryland was taken to a hospital by an ambulance with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead. They are withholding the child's name due to notifying family members and next of kin.Authorities say a Ford Fiesta hit the right front of a Toyota Tacoma when trying to go from the right lane of South Dupont Highway south of Raceway Boulevard...
Cape Gazette
Unique look at Second Street in the 1940s
Thousands of people have wandered through the St. Peter’s Episcopal Church cemetery on Second Street in downtown Lewes. With headstones dating back to the early 1700s, the church and cemetery have remained a constant in an ever-changing world. This 1941 photograph is shot from a unique angle. Most photographers try to capture the beautiful church with its towering steeple, but John Vachon made a choice to shoot back toward Second Street. The focal point of the street is a building very familiar to ice cream aficionados, as it’s been the home of King’s Ice Cream since the early 1980s; even the awning looks pretty similar today. The buildings on either side of King’s also remain mostly intact. The only building razed from this photograph is the one to the far right, which was replaced with a brick building that was home to Mellon Bank, then Citizens Bank and now Compass Real Estate. If anyone is willing to share photographs of Lewes from the early 1900s through the 1980s, send them to newsroom@capegazette.com.
WBOC
Corporal Anthony Smith Is In Studio To Talk About The Dover Police Department’s "P.A.L” Program.
Preventing juvenile crime while encouraging mentorship and education. We're learning about the "P.A.L." program. Corporal Anthony smith with the Dover Police Department is here to explain how incorporating athleticism and safety programs is making our communities stronger.
Cape Gazette
Would a pizza by any other name …
Pizza comes in all shapes, sizes and tastes. After much research (add pepperoni, please…), I have also discovered that this deliciously flat indulgence tends to gather near boardwalks and oceans. Here in Delaware’s Cape Region, it all started with Grotto. In 1960, Dominick Pulieri introduced a thin-crusted pie that shares a trait with many Chicago deep-dish versions: The sauce is applied on top of the secret blend of cheeses. The delicate crunch when it’s properly cooked is testimony to “that legendary taste.”
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Things To Do In Ocean City MD You Shouldn’t Miss
Are you looking for the best things to do in Ocean City, Maryland? You are in the right place. In this article, we will walk you through things to do in Ocean City and tell you everything you need to know about this wonderful destination. Based on the Atlantic Coast...
WBOC
Katie Visits Sandals Bridal In Ocean City To See How They Can Help Make That Special Day Perfect.
So many people get engaged over Christmas, New Years, it just seems like love finds a way to blossom during this season. Katie is visiting Sandals Bridal in Ocean City to see how they can help make that special day absolutely perfect.
