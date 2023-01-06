Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Water damage forces Pennsylvania hospital to temporarily close
Union Community Care's New Holland (Pa.) Health Center is temporarily closing because of a sprinkler, heating, ventilation and air conditioning malfunction that caused "significant water damage," ABC27 reported Jan. 6. The incident happened Dec. 26. Union Community Care's building is leased by York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health. The health center is...
beckershospitalreview.com
'A2' rating affirmed for Inspira but outlook revised downward
The outlook for Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health was revised to stable from positive amid its "adequate" financial profile, Moody's said Jan 6. In assigning the stable outlook, Moody's said operating margins are expected to show some improvement in fiscal 2023. The healthcare system had its "A2" revenue bond rating...
