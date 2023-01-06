ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

City of Spring Hill working to add water reservoir for future growth

Growth is not just impacting Nashville, but it’s trickling down into cities like Spring Hill. City of Spring Hill working to add water reservoir …. Growth is not just impacting Nashville, but it’s trickling down into cities like Spring Hill. Brentwood girl with terminal cancer honored with …
NASHVILLE, TN
budgettravel.com

Contemporary Downtown Nashville Hotel - $132

Bode Nashville puts you in a great location, within just a 10-minute walk of Music City Center and Broadway. You can unwind with a drink at the bar/lounge, and cooked-to-order breakfast is available daily. Other highlights include a snack bar/deli and a terrace. What You Get. Stay for two in...
NASHVILLE, TN
nashvillelifestyles.com

Enter Your Pet in the Nashville Lifestyles Top Pet Photo Contest

Nashville Lifestyles is hosting the annual Top Pet Photo Contest! Submit your furry friend (dog, cat, snake, pig, etc.) for a chance to win!. All entrants will receive a digital faux Nashville Lifestyles cover personalized with your pet's name and image. Each submission is $30. Submissions for the contest are open until February 28.
NASHVILLE, TN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Tennessee

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Tennessee and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Tennessee that are highly praised for their food, so if you have never tried their burgers, definitely give them a try next time you get the chance.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

‘Faces of North Nashville’ Revives Joy of Community

A stunning new photo exhibit, “Faces of North Nashville,” features forty photographs that span the latter half of the 20th century, celebrating the joy of family and community in the city’s historically Black community. The individual portraits are juxtaposed with landmarks on Jefferson Street. Each photo provides a window into the light of the community.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Photos and Sounds of the Annual Polar Bear Plunge Held in Murfreesboro on Saturday (Jan. 7, 2022)

MURFREESBORO– The 22nd annual Polar Bear Plunge took place on Saturday at the SportsCom outdoor pool. The temperature was a chilly 43-degrees with a slight drizzle and an easterly wind of 5-miles-per-hour, which made it feel like 40-degrees. The temperature of the water was equally cold in the low 40’s. But, that didn’t stop swimmers from taking the frigid plunge!
MURFREESBORO, TN
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pancake House In Tennessee

Pancakes are a classic breakfast and brunch staple for a reason. Whether you prefer chain restaurants serving pancakes topped with fruit compotes and whipped cream or fluffy flapjacks griddled on a greasy cooktop in a hole-in-the-wall diner, you can find a delicious stack of pancakes at nearly any restaurant serving up breakfast food.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Stores selling vapes to underage buyers

At least one person sustained critical injuries following a Saturday night shooting in the Madison area. Brentwood girl with terminal cancer honored with …. Members of the Brentwood community and beyond worked together to throw a birthday party fit for a princess on Saturday in honor of a three-year-old who has undergone 30 rounds of treatment for a fatal brain tumor.
NASHVILLE, TN

