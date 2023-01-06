Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Oracle Cerner, Meditech execs to lead EHR Association
Leaders from EHR vendors such as Oracle Cerner and Meditech were named to the Electronic Health Record Association's executive committee for 2023. The committee members selected in the annual election and who started Jan. 1 are:. — chair David Bucciferro, senior advisor at Foothold Technology-Radicle Health. — vice chair William...
Rite Aid CEO abruptly exits
Rite Aid named a former Humana executive as its interim CEO Jan. 9, effective immediately, upon the departure of Heyward Donigan as president and CEO. In addition to exiting the president and CEO role, Ms. Donigan also departed as a member of its board. She was named to the top role of 2,257-store Rite Aid in Aug. 2019.
Carbon Health lays off more than 200 employees
Primary care disruptor Carbon Health has laid off more than 200 employees, CEO Eren Bali wrote on Twitter. The company is rolling back its public health, remote patient monitoring, hardware and chronic care programs to focus on primary and urgent care, Mr. Bali said in the Jan. 6 post. "We're...
Top operational challenges increasing denials
Forty-two percent of revenue cycle leaders said claims denials are increasing, according to a recent report from Experian Health. Experian conducted a survey in June of 200 healthcare professionals who work in claims and are part of the decision-making process for purchases expected to improve the claims process, according to the report. The sample represented primarily executive and management roles in finance and operations.
Top 5 influences on health system CIO buying decisions
Nine out of 10 health system CIOs say their purchasing decisions are influenced by key opinion leaders and industry influencers, a survey by marketing agency Merritt Group found. Here are the top market influences affecting those buying decisions, according to the 2023 Healthcare Technology Marketing Guide, which surveyed 20 CIOs...
Actions, not titles, make a great leader: Q&A with Mass General Brigham's supply chain VP
Lisa Scannell, vice president of supply chain management at Mass General Brigham, joined the Somerville, Mass.-based health system 28 years ago. In that time, she's worked her way up from materials management manager to VP. Here, she answers five supply leader questions from Becker's. Editor's note: responses have been lightly...
