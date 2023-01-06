Read full article on original website
Related
City of Richmond begins early planning stages of universal preschool program
The City of Richmond is in the early planning stages of a program that would make preschool low-cost or free for families.
NBC12
Chesterfield County Public School host 2023 Bus Driver job fair
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Public Schools are looking to fill Bus driver positions for the 2023 school year. A job fair will be held at Salem Church Middle School located at 9700 Salem Church Rd on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. No prior experience...
Want to become a teacher? Sign up for Henrico Schools’ January licensure information session
Do you have a bachelor's degree and are interested in teaching? Henrico County Public Schools is hosting an information session this month on how you can become a licensed Virginia teacher.
Henrico adds more days off to this year's school calendar
Henrico County Public Schools students will have three new days off in the coming months after school officials adjusted the school calendar.
‘Were there warning signs?’ Teachers union president asks after 6-year-old shoots teacher
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — After a six-year-old student shot and injured his teacher at Richneck Elementary, the head of the state’s teachers union is asking whether there were any warning signs that could have prevented the shooting. Virginia Education Association President Dr. James Fedderman is also calling on...
NBC12
‘Teaching is my heart,’ says Richmond Public Schools Teacher of the Year
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Major Christal Corey, a teacher at Franklin Military Academy, was named Richmond’s Teacher of the Year for 2023. “I am thrilled to announce that Major Corey is the RPS teacher of the year!” said Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras. Earlier this week, Kamras...
Medical professionals teach Virginia school staff how to handle cardiac arrest
Virginia schools are preparing for a sudden cardiac arrest on school grounds by partnering with The Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. The hospital recently partnered with the national non-profit Project ADAM. It helps schools be prepared to care for students, faculty, staff, and visitors who may experience sudden cardiac arrest.
Grandmother recounts rushing to provide aid to shot Richneck Elem. teacher
News 3 is hearing from a grandparent who rendered aid to a teacher after a student shot her at a Newport News elementary school.
Project ADAM at Children's Hospital in Richmond, Virginia
Project ADAM (Automated Defibrillation in Adam’s Memory) was named and developed in memory of 17-year-old Adam Lemel who suffered a sudden cardiac arrest, collapsed, and died while playing basketball in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin in 1999.
Richmond Fire receives plush donation that will help comfort kids
Local kids who need a little comfort to get through stressful times will soon be able to have a new plush friend, thanks to a unique donation given to Richmond Fire this week.
Richneck Elem. School teacher identified after allegedly being shot by student
The identity of a female teacher in her 30s who was shot by a 6-year-old student has been confirmed by sources
Family living in bus station asked to leave.
Richmond VA- A man and his family who turned to a bus station for shelter have been asked to move on, according to James Collins. "Security told us this morning we had to go", Collins said.
NBC12
School employee arrested, named person of interest in internet crimes against children
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Heights police are investigating an employee of Colonial Heights Public Schools for internet crimes against children, according to a Colonial Heights Public Schools Facebook post. School officials were notified by the Colonial Heights Police Department Monday morning that a “computer support paraprofessional” at North...
NBC12
Teacher injured in shooting at Newport News elementary school
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - A teacher was injured in a shooting at an elementary school in Newport News on Friday afternoon, according to Newport News Public Schools. “All of the students are safe,” the school system said about the shooting at Richneck Elementary School. “The perpetrator is in police custody.”
Man killed in Hanover crash identified, Richmond area seeing uptick in fatal crashes
A 30-year-old man is dead after a crash on Route 301 in Hanover County, during a time in which the Richmond area has seen an uptick in deadly crashes.
29 puppies saved ‘from a terrible situation’ in Richmond require medical care, animal control says
"This puppy is one of 29 (TWENTY NINE!) that our hard working team removed from a terrible situation over the weekend," the animal control operation wrote on social media.
CDC Map: Masks recommended for 57 Va. localities, all of Metro Richmond
Masking is recommended for 57 localities in Virginia, including all of Metro Richmond, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
After delays, Richmond opens third homeless shelter with one more still to go
Amid the dangerously low temperatures, the city's two shelters quickly reached capacity, leaving many vulnerable individuals and families questioning where'd they go for warmth.
wvtf.org
Children's Hospital of Richmond helps schools prepare for emergencies involving cardiac arrest
In 1999 a child in Wisconsin died suddenly from cardiac arrest, prompting his family and doctors to start Project Adam – a program that raises awareness and promotes training in CPR and defibrillation. At the Children’s Hospital of Richmond Dr. John Phillips says cardiac arrest in kids is rare....
Hanover County announces plans for Ashland Hospital project
Hanover County has announced that representatives of Henrico Doctors' Hospital (HDH) have expressed interest in taking part in the "Ashland Hospital project."
Comments / 0