Henrico County, VA

NBC12

School employee arrested, named person of interest in internet crimes against children

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Heights police are investigating an employee of Colonial Heights Public Schools for internet crimes against children, according to a Colonial Heights Public Schools Facebook post. School officials were notified by the Colonial Heights Police Department Monday morning that a “computer support paraprofessional” at North...
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA
Teacher injured in shooting at Newport News elementary school

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - A teacher was injured in a shooting at an elementary school in Newport News on Friday afternoon, according to Newport News Public Schools. “All of the students are safe,” the school system said about the shooting at Richneck Elementary School. “The perpetrator is in police custody.”
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

