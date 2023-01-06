Read full article on original website
Lab Owners Charged In $107 Million Medicare ScamTaxBuzzLewisville, TX
Man Charged with Capital Murder in Stabbing Death of 9-Year-Old SonLarry LeaseMckinney, TX
History Uncovered: The Man Behind the Name - Bob JonesTrisha FayeTrophy Club, TX
Grapevine Botanical GardensTrisha FayeGrapevine, TX
Texas School District Under Investigation for Allegedly Violating Student's Civil RightsLarry LeaseAllen, TX
KLTV
Roadwork in East Texas for the week of Jan. 9
EAST TEXAS (Press Release) - TxDOT is planning to conduct the following construction and maintenance work in the district during the week of Jan. 9, 2023. Work schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention in work zones.
dallasexaminer.com
Black Cowboys: An American Story showcases the rich history of Black cowboys and their impact on Texas and America
Shining light on the rich history of Black cowboys and their impact on Texas and American history, Black Cowboys: An American Story will open Jan. 22 and run through April 15 at the African American Museum of Dallas, located at 3536 Grand Ave. The exhibit will be free and open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Billion Dollar Resort 90 Minutes Away From Tyler, TX Coming Soon
Sapphire Bay is a $1 billion development and the newest mixed-use, master planned community in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Construction is already underway for the community that will host a lot of amazing things! The 116-acre development will be Texas’ first resort destination anchored by a state-of-the-art man-made lagoon, offering guests a luxurious stay along it’s shore at the 500 room Sapphire Bay Resort, operated and managed by Destination Hotels by Hyatt.
KLTV
East Texas ophthalmologist speaks on glaucoma for awareness month
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Glaucoma refers to a group of three eye diseases that damage the optic nerve, but many patients with these conditions might go years without realizing something is wrong, according to Dr. James Berg, comprehensive ophthalmologist at the Lehmann Eye Center in Nacogdoches. The National Eye Institute...
texashsfootball.com
Coach Eric Morris & UNT Hires All Texas HS Football Coaches
UNT is making the jump to the American Athletic Conference from Conference USA this summer. They also have a reshaped coaching staff, padded with local coaches. Coach Eric Morris has had his fair share of experience recruiting local TexasHSFootball talent. In his inaugural press conference as the frontman of UNT, coach Morris expressed the importance of keeping it local, especially finding talent rich schools surrounding the campus in Denton.
These Texas eateries ranked among the best steakhouses in America: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Having a plate of food for dinner will usually always have a protein some veggies and a starch, there’s nothing better than a nicely cooked steak alongside some mashed potatoes and green beans. Especially if it’s cooked in Texas. Well, now’s the time to...
starlocalmedia.com
Elite company: Allen, McKinney ISD, Prosper ISD football standouts land 5-6A all-district honors
District 5-6A staked its claim as one of the top football districts in the state with three teams advancing at least three rounds deep in the playoffs for the second straight year. Prosper and Denton Guyer finished among the final four in their respective Class 6A playoff brackets as state...
Fighting oak wilt, the fungus devastating trees across North Texas
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Oak wilt is a devastating, incurable fungus that is slowly spreading over a large part of the United States. First found in Wisconsin in the 1930s, it arrived in North Texas in Dallas County in the 1960s. I've done several stories on the disease since oak trees are treasured in the North Texas area. The fungus kills about 80% of the live oaks it infects. Red and Shumard oaks are most susceptible and almost never survive. There is a chemical treatment for infected oaks that can help mitigate the damage, but the tree will always have the fungus and...
KLTV
TCU coach sends signed helmet to injured Troup football player Cooper Reid
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, is continuing his recovery, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. A post said Cooper is now able to do leg presses with very low weight,...
KLTV
Lufkin’s indoor skating made a huge holiday season hit
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin had a big success for their first ever ‘Ice Skating in the Pines’ indoor ice skating rink they brought for the holiday season. “Lufkin is now a Christmas destination,” said Visit Lufkin director Tara Hendrix. This was the first time Lufkin had a genuine ice-skating rink measuring at 3,000 square feet of solid ice.
Missing Crowley, Texas Woman Last Seen At Gas Station In Grandview And Her Abandoned Car Was Found In Waco
39-year-old Cynthia Martyna Bah-Traore was last seen on video surveillance in the 1000 block of East Criner Street in Grandview, Texas, on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at 10:35 p.m. Grandview is about 26 miles south of Crowley.
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Texas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
Kilgore Police Department has new K9 officer named Dodo
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department has announced that they have a new K9 school resource officer named Dodo. According to a Facebook post, Dodo is a 20-month-old German Shepard and is replacing Ruger who has retired for health reasons. Officials said that Dodo was trained by Texas K9 Solutions in Winona. Dodo has […]
Family Forced to Leave School District After Racist Vandalism at Home of Recruited Football Player
On December 28th, the home of former NFL player Mike Hawkins Sr. was vandalized with a racist slur. The incident prompted Hawkins Sr. to withdraw his children, including Allen High School junior quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr., from Allen ISD. Hawkins Jr. was a highly recruited four-star football player with scholarship offers from top programs such as Alabama, Oklahoma, and Michigan.
KLTV
Angelina County Farmers Market to stay open 12 months a year
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - When Lynn and Tommy Bryan took over the Angelina County Farmers Market five years ago, it was closed for seven months out of the year. During their tenure as owners, they’ve listened to their vendors and the community and have decided the market isn’t just for spring and summer anymore.
KLTV
Structure fire in Sabine ends with mobile home destroyed
SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On the morning of January 8, Sabine Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire. Upon arrival the firefighters noted that the structure was a mobile home and was more than half engulfed in flames. Sabine firefighters were able to put the fire out without any injuries.
KLTV
Boil water notices rescinded for two San Augustine systems
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KTRE) - A couple of boil water notices that were issued in the first few days of January have now been rescinded. A notice was previously issued for Denning Rural Water Supply on Jan. 4. The system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by the system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Jan. 6.
This Huge General Store in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Texas and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
Allen High School star QB withdraws from school district after becoming target of racist attack
ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – He's one of the top high school football players in the country. But the parents of Mike Hawkins Jr. say his days at Allen High School are over after a racist message was painted on the family's home.Allen High School is a football powerhouse, beloved by the entire city. Hawkins is the star quarterback. Why his family would become the target of a racist attack is as baffling as it is disturbing. He's one of the top three high school quarterbacks in the state and already recruited by schools such as Alabama and OU. Hawkins and fans of the Allen High...
Iconic Chicago-based restaurant opens new location in Cedar Hill, Texas
CEDAR HILL, Texas — People from across North Texas are traveling to Cedar Hill to experience Harold's Chicken. The iconic Chicago-based restaurant is celebrating the grand opening of its new franchise location in the city of Cedar Hill this week. “I’m always excited when we expand,” said Corporate Owner...
