“On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan” will be at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts for one night only at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, telling the inspiring true story of the pair’s rise to international fame and featuring some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.” Tickets start at $51. More information at macombcenter.com.

2 DAYS AGO