Read full article on original website
Related
The Oakland Press
Martin Luther King Jr. Day events happening in metro Detroit
Local events to honor the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. are scheduled Jan. 13-16. • Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration is 8:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16. It is a community-wide celebration at the Auburn Hills Community Center in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. and “Operation Cover Me” for Grace Centers of Hope, service project of making fleece blankets. Donations of fleece material (minimum of 1.5 yards) are needed to make tie fleece blankets for “Operation Cover Me”. Already-made blankets are also being accepted. New and gently used winter coats of all sizes are being collected for Beyond Basics, an agency that promotes literacy, auburnhills.org/calendar.php.
The Oakland Press
Estefan musical ‘On Your Feet!’ coming to Macomb Center
“On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan” will be at the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts for one night only at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, telling the inspiring true story of the pair’s rise to international fame and featuring some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including “Rhythm is Gonna Get You,” “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” “Don’t Want To Lose You Now,” “1-2-3” and “Coming Out of the Dark.” Tickets start at $51. More information at macombcenter.com.
The Oakland Press
Human trafficking awareness effort underway on roadways, at truck stops
A combined effort to raise awareness and fight human trafficking is underway this week in Michigan and throughout the nation. With January designated as National Human Trafficking Awareness Month, Michigan State Police motor carrier officers are teaming up with officers from across the United States, Truckers Against Trafficking, and the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance from Jan. 9 through Jan. 13 in an effort to educate motorists on human trafficking signs and to enforce laws that crack down on traffickers.
Comments / 0