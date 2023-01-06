Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Performance Sunday
Baker Mayfield may be playing his way into a new job the way he's been performing since arriving in Los Angeles. In a game that could spoil the Seahawks playoff hopes, the former No. 1 overall pick has helped the 5-11 Rams force overtime. Here's what the NFL world (mostly...
FOX Sports
Ravens waive DeSean Jackson, elevate QB Brett Hundley
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens waived veteran wide receiver DeSean Jackson on Saturday, a day before their regular-season finale at Cincinnati. The Ravens also elevated quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad, a sign that their quarterback situation may be even more uncertain this weekend. Lamar Jackson will miss his fifth straight game because of a knee injury, and Tyler Huntley is questionable with shoulder issues.
Cam Heyward asks Joe Flacco for major favor ahead of crucial Jets-Dolphins game
Joe Flacco used to be the leader of a fierce Pittsburgh Steelers rival in the AFC North, but Steelers veteran defensive tackle Cam Heyward is willingly forgetting the history between his team and Flacco’s Baltimore Ravens — at least for now — as he has openly sought for the quarterback’s help ahead of a crucial Sunday that will determine whether the Steelers make or miss the NFL playoffs.
WTOP
Cowboys sow more playoff doubts with clunker in Washington
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys won’t be taking any momentum into their first playoff opener on the road in 16 years. Instead, they’ll spend all week answering questions about whether they’ve just set themselves up for more postseason disappointment — 27 years after they last made it as far as the NFC championship game.
WTOP
Falcons’ Smith faces QB decision after another 7-10 finish
ATLANTA (AP) — Arthur Smith saw a glimpse of the Atlanta Falcons’ future, with an offense featuring rookies Desmond Ridder, Tyler Allgeier and Drake London. That vision gave Smith, the Falcons’ second-year coach, confidence that this year’s 7-10 finish provides far more hope than his debut season, when Atlanta finished with the same record.
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. ARIZONA CARDINALS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — ARIZONA: DL Zach Allen, WR Robbie Anderson, LB Zaven Collins, RB James Conner, CB Antonio Hamilton, WR DeAndre Hopkins, QB Colt McCoy, OL Lecitus Smith and CB Marco Wilson. SAN FRANCISCO: DE Drake Jackson, QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE Ross Dwelley, G Aaron Banks, LB Dre Greenlaw, DT Kevin Givens, CB Ambry Thomas.
WTOP
Ridder throws first 2 TD passes as Falcons top Brady, Bucs
ATLANTA (AP) — Desmond Ridder had almost a full season to plan how he would celebrate his first touchdown pass. After finally throwing the long-awaited TD in the final game of the regular season, Ridder forgot all those plans. Luckily, veteran running back Cordarrelle Patterson had Ridder’s back and remembered to grab the ball for the Atlanta Falcons’ rookie.
Yardbarker
Jets looking at three QB option to replace Zach Wilson
The New York Jets finished up shop on yet another non-playoff season Sunday, losing to the Miami Dolphins by the score of 11-6 in another lifeless performance. Joe Flacco started the season finale with youngster Zach Wilson once again a healthy inactive as he concluded a disastrous sophomore campaign. By...
WTOP
Chargers receiver Mike Williams carted off with back injury
DENVER (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams was carted off the field with what the team called a back injury late in the first half Sunday against Denver. Williams spent several moments in the blue medical tent before the cart took him to the locker room. Williams had four catches for 32 yards.
Yardbarker
Browns Request to Interview Steelers' Brian Flores
The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the most interesting names in the coaching carousal and have already gotten a request for that coach to be interviewed for a new position. Brian Flores didn't seem like a long-term linebacker coach for the Steelers. After being fired by the Miami Dolphins, Flores came to Pittsburgh as an inside linebackers coach and senior defensive assistant. Now, he's being approached for a coordinator position.
WTOP
Detroit brings losing streak into matchup with Winnipeg
Winnipeg Jets (26-13-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-15-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings look to end their three-game losing streak when they take on the Winnipeg Jets. Detroit has gone 9-8-3 at home and 16-15-7 overall. The Red Wings...
WTOP
Doctor says safety Damar Hamlin back in Buffalo to continue recovery a week after going into cardiac arrest during game
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y (AP) — Doctor says safety Damar Hamlin back in Buffalo to continue recovery a week after going into cardiac arrest during game. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
