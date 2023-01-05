Local Florist Hosting Cat Adoption Event

Looking for a four-legged friend to snuggle up with on these cold winter nights?

If so, an event being held Sunday afternoon in Athens might bring the warmth and companionship you’re looking for.

A kitten adoption event will be held from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Hyacinth Bean Florist, 540 W. Union Street.

Sponsored by the Athens County Humane Society, this will be the fourth time this business has hosted such an event. Hyacinth Bean owner, Polly Creech, said “The idea for these adoption events came from the Athens County Humane society. Since the county doesn’t have a cat shelter, they decided that having an event like this once a month would be a good way for people who are looking for a cat or kitten to come and meet them.”

Creech detailed how there will be a special area set up in her store, complete with kitten playpens, where people can meet and hold baby cats that are available for adoption.

There will also be a petting couch available where people can sit down and cuddle with the kittens before they make a selection.

However, Creech advises anyone who is planning to pick out a kitten/cat that day to go to the Athens County Humane Society’s official website so they can fill out the adoption application ahead of time.

She explained, “If people have all this paper work finished before they come to the store, that way they can leave with the kitten/cat of their choice that very day.”

The ACHS’s adoption fee is $100. But Creech noted, “Considering that this fee pays for the kittens to be spay or neutered, takes care of their first round of shots and takes care of any problems they might have-like fleas-this fee is really a bargain.”

Some of the kittens that are hoping to be adopted at this event are currently at the PetSmart store located at 743 East State Street.

Traditionally, when PetSmart stores comes into an area, they immediately seek out and form partnerships with local shelters and assist them with pet adoption events.

The stores also make spaces available so that customers can observe shelter cats-all of which can sometimes lead to a meet-and-greet session.

These services are made available through PetSmart Charities. To date, PetSmart Charities has been able to help find homes for over 10 million pets.

Creech has been fostering kittens from the ACHS for almost ten years. She commented, “It’s heartwarming to see one of the kittens I’ve been taking care of get adopted.”

She continued, “I really encourage people to bring their whole family with them when they come. That way everyone can get a chance to meet the kitten before they decide to adopt. Sometimes, I have seen a family come back 2-3 times to give everyone a chance to see the kitten before they take it home.”

Creech noted, “These adoption events are so important to our community. This way we can do our part to help keep the stray cat population down.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA,) each year roughly 3.2 million cats are placed in shelters in the United States.