Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Green BayTed RiversGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
wtaq.com
Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance to host annual meeting on Jan. 24
CHILTON, Wis. — Calumet County is seeing more conservation practices appear throughout the countryside. Members of Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance (CCASA) will share updates at the group’s annual meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24. Several speakers will make presentations:. Fifth-generation farmer Dan Brick not only...
wtaq.com
Oshkosh Fire Department Makes History, Receives over 10,000 Calls in 2022
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The Oshkosh Fire Department broke a record heading into 2023. The department announced Friday that it responded to over 10,000 calls in 2022 — the first time in its history. The official total was 10,405 — averaging out to 29 calls each day. This...
wtaq.com
Lessons Learned From Hamlin Medical Emergency
KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – In the wake of Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse last Monday, many are beginning to see the importance of CPR. “Our external education department has been fairly busy fielding calls,” Gold Cross Ambulance Operations Director Nick Romenesko said. Romenesko said they’ve been receiving more...
wtaq.com
Oshkosh School District to Decide New Elementary School’s Name
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – “Menominee” was the most popular choice in a recent survey on what to name the Oshkosh Area School District’s new elementary school. The current Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School building will be torn down and replaced by a new elementary school. The new school will welcome students from Merrill Elementary, Washington Elementary and Webster Stanley Elementary in the fall of 2024.
wtaq.com
Former Adult Family Home Operator Sentenced for Fraud
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The former operator of adult family homes in Brown County was sentenced to 60 days in jail after being convicted of medical assistance fraud. Lerenzo Head also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, and was placed on probation for two years at Friday’s sentencing, court records show.
wtaq.com
Green Bay to Look at Future of Ashland Avenue Overpass
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – City and state leaders are at the start of the process which could result in the removal of the Ashland Avenue overpass and open 30 acres for development – although any decisions and construction are years away. Located just south of Mason Street,...
wtaq.com
Domestic Violence Incident in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Police in Fond du Lac responded to a domestic violence dispute complaint around 3:30 Sunday morning. Upon arrival officers located a 39 year old Fond du Lac woman with multiple lacerations to her neck and arms. She had fled from her apartment on...
wtaq.com
Manitowoc Police Investigate Early Morning Shots Fired Call
MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ) – A person was arrested after a shooting in Manitowoc. Just after 1 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the area of S. 13th Street and Madison Street for reports from multiple callers that they heard gun shots in the area. Officers checked the area and...
wtaq.com
Trial for Woman Accused of Shooting Oconto Falls Police Officer Postponed, Again
OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The trial for a woman accused of taking a gun from an Oconto Falls police officer and shooting the officer was postponed Friday from March 8 to May 30. Alisha Kocken, 30, is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other eight counts for the...
wtaq.com
Milwaukee Runaway Found After High Speed Chase in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A runaway girl was found inside a vehicle involved in a high speed chase in Fond du Lac. Around 12:15 a.m. Monday, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle out of Milwaukee in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue.
Comments / 0