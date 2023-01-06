ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

wtaq.com

Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance to host annual meeting on Jan. 24

CHILTON, Wis. — Calumet County is seeing more conservation practices appear throughout the countryside. Members of Calumet County Ag Stewardship Alliance (CCASA) will share updates at the group’s annual meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 24. Several speakers will make presentations:. Fifth-generation farmer Dan Brick not only...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Lessons Learned From Hamlin Medical Emergency

KAUKAUNA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – In the wake of Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse last Monday, many are beginning to see the importance of CPR. “Our external education department has been fairly busy fielding calls,” Gold Cross Ambulance Operations Director Nick Romenesko said. Romenesko said they’ve been receiving more...
KAUKAUNA, WI
wtaq.com

Oshkosh School District to Decide New Elementary School’s Name

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – “Menominee” was the most popular choice in a recent survey on what to name the Oshkosh Area School District’s new elementary school. The current Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School building will be torn down and replaced by a new elementary school. The new school will welcome students from Merrill Elementary, Washington Elementary and Webster Stanley Elementary in the fall of 2024.
OSHKOSH, WI
wtaq.com

Former Adult Family Home Operator Sentenced for Fraud

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The former operator of adult family homes in Brown County was sentenced to 60 days in jail after being convicted of medical assistance fraud. Lerenzo Head also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service, and was placed on probation for two years at Friday’s sentencing, court records show.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Green Bay to Look at Future of Ashland Avenue Overpass

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – City and state leaders are at the start of the process which could result in the removal of the Ashland Avenue overpass and open 30 acres for development – although any decisions and construction are years away. Located just south of Mason Street,...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Domestic Violence Incident in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Police in Fond du Lac responded to a domestic violence dispute complaint around 3:30 Sunday morning. Upon arrival officers located a 39 year old Fond du Lac woman with multiple lacerations to her neck and arms. She had fled from her apartment on...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wtaq.com

Manitowoc Police Investigate Early Morning Shots Fired Call

MANITOWOC, WI (WTAQ) – A person was arrested after a shooting in Manitowoc. Just after 1 a.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to the area of S. 13th Street and Madison Street for reports from multiple callers that they heard gun shots in the area. Officers checked the area and...
MANITOWOC, WI
wtaq.com

Milwaukee Runaway Found After High Speed Chase in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A runaway girl was found inside a vehicle involved in a high speed chase in Fond du Lac. Around 12:15 a.m. Monday, officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle out of Milwaukee in the area of S. Butler Street and Forest Avenue.
FOND DU LAC, WI

