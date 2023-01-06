Read full article on original website
Related
The Best New Rock + Metal Songs of the Week (Jan. 6)
Can't keep up with every new rock and metal song that comes out each week? Leave it Loudwire and our Weekly Wire playlist, which is refreshed each Friday afternoon with up to 50 newly released tracks. This week, we've got a top-shelf collaboration between Daughtry and Lzzy Hale as they...
What Rock + Metal Musicians Think of Rolling Stone’s 200 Greatest Singers List
Listen, we get it, lists can be frustrating. Every time a publication posts a list, they're essentially asking for trouble. Rolling Stone's recently-published list of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time stirred up a lot of commotion on the internet this week. Rolling Stone even expected that people would...
Bottle Rock 2023 Lineup Revealed – Red Hot Chili Peppers, Smashing Pumpkins + More
The 2023 festival season continues to take shape, with the Bottle Rock festival being the latest to reveal their 2023 lineup of performers. Set to take place the weekend of May 26-28 in Napa Valley, California, the 2023 bill is stacked with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Smashing Pumpkins, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran and Lil Nas X heading up the music weekend.
Hear What Nickelback Sound Like Singing Pearl Jam, RHCP + Guns N Roses
After decades near the top of the rock world, you can bet the musical knowledge of the members of Nickelback is pretty damn extensive. The band recently had a chance to showcase some of their internal song libraries by taking part in a video feature for Elle Magazine based upon word association.
Why Hardy Thinks There’s a Crossover Between Rock + Country
Experimenting with different genres is nothing new, but Hardy is one of the most prominent country artists who's made a shift toward rock in recent years. Ahead of the release of his upcoming country-rock album The Mockingbird & The Crow, the artist has touched a bit upon why he thinks there's a crossover between the two music styles.
2023 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Awards to Go to Nirvana, Heart’s Wilson Sisters + More
Two of rock's biggest acts will be saluted by the Recording Academy this year, receiving lifetime achievement awards. Nirvana and Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson will join The Supremes, Nile Rodgers, Slick Rick, Bobby McFerrin and Ma Rainey as the 2023 recipients of the Grammy lifetime achievement award. For the...
Whiskey Myers Is Coming to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center
Southern hybrid Rock/County group, Whiskey Myers, is coming to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center this summer (July 18th, 2023). Genre-bending band Whiskey Myers have played more than 3,000 live shows to ever-increasing crowd sizes since their emergence in 2007. Their self-produced fifth studio album, WHISKEY MYERS, out now on the band’s own Wiggy Thump Records, debuted at No. 1 on both the Country and Americana/Folk sales charts, at No. 2 on the Rock chart and No. 6 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. The self-titled project follows their previous album, Mud, which reached No. 1 on the iTunes Country chart with single “Stone” hitting Top 10 all-genre. In total, Whiskey Myers have sold more than 1.2 million albums and amassed over 1.5 billion streams while earning three RIAA Gold certifications. USA Today describes the band led by frontman Cody Cannon as “a riff-heavy blend of Southern rock and gritty country that has earned comparisons to the Allman Brothers Band and Led Zeppelin,” with Rolling Stone noting “it’s the seminal combination of twang and crunchy rock & roll guitars that hits a perfect sweet spot.” The band known for their high-energy live show and unique sound has also earned sync success with features (and an appearance) in Paramount Network’s hit show “Yellowstone” as well as the Renée Zellweger-led Netflix series “What/If,” the Angelina Jolie film “Those Who Wish Me Dead” and hit CBS series “SEAL Team.”
Jay Weinberg Explains the Story Behind Every One of His Slipknot Masks
Jay Weinberg is now the second member of Slipknot to visit the home of the largest Slipknot mask collection in the world, The House of Masks, after Sid Wilson went in late 2022. In a new video, the drummer tells the story behind each of his Slipknot masks, starting with the very first.
Obituary’s Don Tardy – My 10 Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager
Obituary drummer Don Tardy is here to share his 10 favorite albums when he was a teenager. When it comes to Obituary and its co-founding drummer, influence is something that is impossible to ignore, from their own personal inspirations to the inspiration they've had on countless others. The iconic Florida death metal brigade is among the most immediately recognizable acts — Don's brother Jon discharging CHUD-like vocals on every swampy, brick-laying track that goes heavy on groove and never dares to unleash a blast beat.
Why Robert Plant Let ‘School of Rock’ Use Led Zeppelin’s ‘Immigrant Song’
Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant reveals why he let the Jack Black-led film School of Rock use "Immigrant Song" in the movie. The short answer: "Why not?" In a new interview with Vulture, Plant says that the song is not a holy thing in itself, and is meant to be shared. Plant says, "My response is: Why not? Our songs didn’t come from Valhalla. It’s not a preferred destination, either. I like the idea of taking the hammer to another time."
GALLERY: A Lookback at DJ Nyke’s Adventures in 2022
For some, the year 2022 was a 12-month, continuous train wreck. For me though, it was an awesome year overall. That is not to say that it was a perfect calendar year. Over the course of the summer alone, I lost four of my closest friends and family to death and illnesses, but unfortunately, death is also a part of life's journey.
Why Slipknot Bassist V-Man Knew His Distinguishing Tattoos Would Reveal His Identity
To varying degrees – and among other reasons – each member of Slipknot uses his mask(s) to hide who he really is. According to bassist Alessandro "V-Man" Venturella, however, that’s not always a foolproof tactic, as his unique tattoos inevitably gave away his identity prior to the release of 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter.
Watch a Teaser Trailer of Jack White’s Second ‘American Pickers’ TV Appearance
You may recall when Jack White made an appearance on the show American Pickers back in 2012, but the rocker recently made his way back onto the show for a second time, and there's a new teaser trailer out for it. When White first went on the series, he attempted...
Dave Grohl + Krist Novoselic Talking About Kurt Cobain
The legacy of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain remains the most influential of rock music’s last 30-plus years. Though it’s somewhat rare for surviving Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic to speak in depth about Cobain, here are some moments when they opened up about the grunge icon.
Judas Priest’s Rob Halford Celebrates 37 Years of Sobriety With Inspiring + Thankful Video Message
In celebration of 37 years of sobriety, Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford has shared an inspiring and thankful video message. "Hello everyone. Today marks my 37th year of my sober life, one day at a time," the Metal God begins (transcribed by Loudwire). "When I look at this commemorative coin,...
‘None of Us’ in Skid Row Want to Reunite With Sebastian Bach, Says Dave ‘Snake’ Sabo
It's a new year and if 2023 is anything like 2022, it's going to be full of more reunions, just don't count on Skid Row getting back together with classic singer Sebastian Bach anytime soon. And happiness is a big factor. "It's not even a part of any sort of...
Kerry King Felt ‘Anger’ Over Slayer’s ‘Premature’ Retirement – ‘We Were on Top of the World’
What did guitarist Kerry King feel when Slayer made the decision to retire? "Anger... What else?," he tells Metal Hammer in a new interview. In late January of 2018, the thrash legends stunned the world, announcing they'd embark on their farewell tour later that year. They closed it out in late 2019 and "it was premature," per King. "The reason I say ‘premature’ is because my heroes from my childhood are still playing! I can still play, I still want to play," he adds, "but that livelihood got taken away from me."
‘Bad Advice’ Nita Strauss Got Early in Career Shows How Misogynistic Music Industry Can Really Be
Top notch shredder Nita Strauss revealed the tone-deaf misogynistic "bad advice" she was given early in her career. The now-Demi Lovato guitarist says she was told to "show some skin" and "appear available." Strauss went on Knotfest's She's With The Band podcast and discussed the female-specific guidance she got beginning...
Steve Perry Drops Song Trademarks Lawsuit Against Former Journey Bandmates Schon and Cain
The current dispute(s) between Journey guitarist Neal Schon and keyboardist Jonathan Cain may be getting a lot of attention lately, but Steve Perry’s recent case against them (regarding song trademarks) never went away. Fortunately, though, it looks like it just did, as Perry has reportedly dropped his lawsuit. As...
Dee Snider Disses Todd La Torre for Challenging His Plant + Dio ‘Real Performer’ Statements
This past Wednesday (Jan. 4), Loudwire reported on outspoken Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider’s claim that Ronnie James Dio and Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant and aren’t “real performers.” In response to Queensrÿche vocalist Todd La Torre openly disagreeing with him, Snider tweeted – with characteristically concise derision – that he’s not even sure who La Torre is.
K2 Radio
Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0