ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K2 Radio

Comments / 0

Related
K2 Radio

The Best New Rock + Metal Songs of the Week (Jan. 6)

Can't keep up with every new rock and metal song that comes out each week? Leave it Loudwire and our Weekly Wire playlist, which is refreshed each Friday afternoon with up to 50 newly released tracks. This week, we've got a top-shelf collaboration between Daughtry and Lzzy Hale as they...
K2 Radio

Hear What Nickelback Sound Like Singing Pearl Jam, RHCP + Guns N Roses

After decades near the top of the rock world, you can bet the musical knowledge of the members of Nickelback is pretty damn extensive. The band recently had a chance to showcase some of their internal song libraries by taking part in a video feature for Elle Magazine based upon word association.
K2 Radio

Why Hardy Thinks There’s a Crossover Between Rock + Country

Experimenting with different genres is nothing new, but Hardy is one of the most prominent country artists who's made a shift toward rock in recent years. Ahead of the release of his upcoming country-rock album The Mockingbird & The Crow, the artist has touched a bit upon why he thinks there's a crossover between the two music styles.
GEORGIA STATE
K2 Radio

Whiskey Myers Is Coming to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center

Southern hybrid Rock/County group, Whiskey Myers, is coming to Casper at the Ford Wyoming Center this summer (July 18th, 2023). Genre-bending band Whiskey Myers have played more than 3,000 live shows to ever-increasing crowd sizes since their emergence in 2007. Their self-produced fifth studio album, WHISKEY MYERS, out now on the band’s own Wiggy Thump Records, debuted at No. 1 on both the Country and Americana/Folk sales charts, at No. 2 on the Rock chart and No. 6 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart. The self-titled project follows their previous album, Mud, which reached No. 1 on the iTunes Country chart with single “Stone” hitting Top 10 all-genre. In total, Whiskey Myers have sold more than 1.2 million albums and amassed over 1.5 billion streams while earning three RIAA Gold certifications. USA Today describes the band led by frontman Cody Cannon as “a riff-heavy blend of Southern rock and gritty country that has earned comparisons to the Allman Brothers Band and Led Zeppelin,” with Rolling Stone noting “it’s the seminal combination of twang and crunchy rock & roll guitars that hits a perfect sweet spot.” The band known for their high-energy live show and unique sound has also earned sync success with features (and an appearance) in Paramount Network’s hit show “Yellowstone” as well as the Renée Zellweger-led Netflix series “What/If,” the Angelina Jolie film “Those Who Wish Me Dead” and hit CBS series “SEAL Team.”
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Jay Weinberg Explains the Story Behind Every One of His Slipknot Masks

Jay Weinberg is now the second member of Slipknot to visit the home of the largest Slipknot mask collection in the world, The House of Masks, after Sid Wilson went in late 2022. In a new video, the drummer tells the story behind each of his Slipknot masks, starting with the very first.
K2 Radio

Obituary’s Don Tardy – My 10 Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager

Obituary drummer Don Tardy is here to share his 10 favorite albums when he was a teenager. When it comes to Obituary and its co-founding drummer, influence is something that is impossible to ignore, from their own personal inspirations to the inspiration they've had on countless others. The iconic Florida death metal brigade is among the most immediately recognizable acts — Don's brother Jon discharging CHUD-like vocals on every swampy, brick-laying track that goes heavy on groove and never dares to unleash a blast beat.
FLORIDA STATE
K2 Radio

Why Robert Plant Let ‘School of Rock’ Use Led Zeppelin’s ‘Immigrant Song’

Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant reveals why he let the Jack Black-led film School of Rock use "Immigrant Song" in the movie. The short answer: "Why not?" In a new interview with Vulture, Plant says that the song is not a holy thing in itself, and is meant to be shared. Plant says, "My response is: Why not? Our songs didn’t come from Valhalla. It’s not a preferred destination, either. I like the idea of taking the hammer to another time."
K2 Radio

GALLERY: A Lookback at DJ Nyke’s Adventures in 2022

For some, the year 2022 was a 12-month, continuous train wreck. For me though, it was an awesome year overall. That is not to say that it was a perfect calendar year. Over the course of the summer alone, I lost four of my closest friends and family to death and illnesses, but unfortunately, death is also a part of life's journey.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Dave Grohl + Krist Novoselic Talking About Kurt Cobain

The legacy of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain remains the most influential of rock music’s last 30-plus years. Though it’s somewhat rare for surviving Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic to speak in depth about Cobain, here are some moments when they opened up about the grunge icon.
K2 Radio

Kerry King Felt ‘Anger’ Over Slayer’s ‘Premature’ Retirement – ‘We Were on Top of the World’

What did guitarist Kerry King feel when Slayer made the decision to retire? "Anger... What else?," he tells Metal Hammer in a new interview. In late January of 2018, the thrash legends stunned the world, announcing they'd embark on their farewell tour later that year. They closed it out in late 2019 and "it was premature," per King. "The reason I say ‘premature’ is because my heroes from my childhood are still playing! I can still play, I still want to play," he adds, "but that livelihood got taken away from me."
K2 Radio

Dee Snider Disses Todd La Torre for Challenging His Plant + Dio ‘Real Performer’ Statements

This past Wednesday (Jan. 4), Loudwire reported on outspoken Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider’s claim that Ronnie James Dio and Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant and aren’t “real performers.” In response to Queensrÿche vocalist Todd La Torre openly disagreeing with him, Snider tweeted – with characteristically concise derision – that he’s not even sure who La Torre is.
K2 Radio

K2 Radio

Casper, WY
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

K2 has the best news coverage for Casper and the state of Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy