Ashwagandha and quercetrin saw triple digit sales growth in 2021, according to HerbalGram’s 2021 Herb Market Report

Read full article on original website
Related
Solar panel maker Qcells expected to announce huge Georgia expansion
Solar panel manufacturer Qcells is expected to announce an expansion in Dalton plus a massive new plant northwest of Atlanta as part of what could be the largest clean energy manufacturing investment in U.S history, multiple people with knowledge of the company’s plans told the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Goldman Sachs plans huge round of layoffs. What to expect?
The most recent layoffs will mostly target the company’s investment banking division, an area that has suffered blockages due to the present economic conditions. How many employees does Goldman Sachs have? Goldman Sachs layoffs
nutritionaloutlook.com
Sirio Pharma completes Best Formulations acquisition
The acquisition expands Sirio Pharma’s production capacity, portfolio, market insight, and R&D capabilities. Contract manufacturer Sirio Pharma Company, Ltd., has completed acquisition of its majority stake in California-based contract manufacturer Best Formulations LLC (City of Industry, CA). The acquisition expands Sirio Pharma’s production capacity, portfolio, market insight, and R&D capabilities.
Gas prices are on the move in Miami. What you can expect to pay now, and what’s ahead
Which way are gas prices going so far in 2023?
Comments / 0