Remembering Barbara Walters: New Orleans superfan got Barbara Walters tattoo in 2014

By Kenny Lopez
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Back in 2014 before Barbara Walters retired from “The View,” a New Orleans wanted to honor her favorite broadcaster with a tattoo of Walters.

Liz Dodd of New Orleans already has three tattoos.  A dragon, lizard, and piranha are all on our body.

Now she’s adding a tribute tattoo of her favorite anchor of all-time.

“I’m probably the first woman to get a Barbara Walters tattoo.  She was a pioneer for women all over the world.  Now I’m a pioneer too,”  she said.

She went to Orleans Ink to get the tattoo of  the news woman.

Tarinno Taplin designed the tattoo and it took about 5 hours.

“I really want it to look like Barbara Walters.  I want to honor her with the tattoo,”  Taplin said.

There was no question in Liz’s mind that she wanted to get a tattoo of Walters once she found out she was retiring.

“She went after her stories like a man.  She was aggressive like a man.  She got it done and proved that women could do it too.  She really had an impact on my generation, and I hope she’s flattered,”  Dodd said.

Walters started her career in 1961.  At ABC, she anchored “20/20” for 25 years and “The View” for 17 years.

Walters even talked about the tattoo on “The View.”

WGNO

WGNO

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

