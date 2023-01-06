Read full article on original website
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For January 9, 2023
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for January 9, 2023!. Kevin Owens opens up the show, looking to address Roman Reigns, but he’s quickly interrupted by JBL. JBL takes shots at Alabama, before telling Owens that nobody actually believes that he can beat Reigns. He follows this up by introducing the only man to have a pinfall victory over Reigns – Baron Corbin.
The Updated 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Card – 4 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of RAW, we now have the updated lineup for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place on January 28th from the Alamodome Dome in San Antonio, TX. You can check out the updated 2023 WWE Royal Rumble card below:. Undisputed WWE Universal...
WWE Seeking Protective Order To Halt Discovery In MLW Lawsuit
MLW filed an anti-trust lawsuit that alleges WWE interfered with potential MLW deals with VICE TV and the Tubi streaming service. In the lawsuit, MLW claimed they had a deal with Tubi in place, but WWE pressured them to drop it or they would pull SmackDown from FOX since FOX owns Tubi. MLW claimed WWE SVP Susan Levison called VICE executives to have the deal, reached in May to air archival footage, nixed because Vince McMahon was “pissed” about VICE airing MLW programming.
MJF Declares His Love For All Companies Rumored To Buy WWE
AEW World Champion MJF has shared his thoughts on the possibility of WWE being purchased by declaring his love for rumored buyers. This week, Vince McMahon returned to WWE to oversee a potential purchase of WWE and has been appointed to the Board of Directors. On Twitter, MJF declared his...
WWE Network Programming Schedule For This Week (1/9/23)
WWE NXT (1/11/22) WWE Main Event (12/29/22) Friday Night SmackDown (12/16/22) You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
Results From WWE Live Event In Jackson, MS: Eight-Man Tag Team Match
WWE held a live event on Saturday night from Jackson, MS. You can check out the results below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) defeated Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci). Raquel Rodriguez defeated Shayna Baszler. Bobby Lashley defeated Baron Corbin. NXT Tag Team Champions...
WWE Breaks All-Time WrestleMania Gate Record
WWE has announced that WrestleMania 39 broke the company’s all-time gate record for any WrestleMania. The previous record was $17.3 million in 2016 at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. You can check out the official announcement below:. WWE® BREAKS ALL-TIME WRESTLEMANIA® GATE RECORD. WrestleMania...
Ric Flair Reveals Why He No Longer Gives Advice To Talent
Ric Flair no longer gives advice to talent. Speaking on Booker T’s “Hall of Fame” podcast, the Nature Boy explained why he’s decided not to offer his expertise to some of the younger talents. He said,. “I’ve learned my lesson. It doesn’t do any good. When...
WWE Plans To Sell The Company Before Starting New Television Deal Negotiations
On Friday morning, WWE confirmed that Vince McMahon, Michelle Wilson, and George Barrios were back on WWE’s Board of Directors. McMahon made it clear that he would not approve any media rights deals or a sale of the company without him on the Board of Directors. WWE has hired JPMorgan to lead potential sale talks.
Road Dogg Says Wrestlers Should Seek A “Second Opinion”
Constructive criticism is synonymous with improvement and no one knows it better than WWE Hall of Famer Brian James aka Road Dogg. On the latest episode of his ‘Oh… You Didn’t Know’ podcast, Dogg advised wrestlers to seek second opinions about their own work in order to keep themselves grounded about their actual skills and abilities. He said,
WWE Superstar Is Reportedly ‘Banged Up’
WWE has been protecting Xavier Woods as of late and that’s because he’s not 100% cleared yet. Pwinsider is reporting that Woods is banged up, which is why The New Day haven’t been seen more inside the ring. The report notes,. “The expectation internally is that he...
WWE SmackDown Ratings For 1/6/23
Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown did 2,257,000 viewers on FOX. This is down from the 2,629,000 viewers they did a week ago. SmackDown pulled in a 0.53 rating in the key 18-49 demo, which is down from the 0.64 rating one week ago. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers.
Backstage Update On Edge & WWE
Several pitches for Edge to appear at some upcoming WWE pay-per-view events were made late last year. According to a report from Fightful, the working plan back in November of 2022 was to have the “Rated-R Superstar” face off against Finn Balor at the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. The information given was provided prior to the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event, but the match was scheduled to be contested inside the Hell in a Cell structure.
Final Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT (1/10/23)
Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center:. NXT Championship: Bron Breakker defends against Grayson Waller. 20-woman battle royal (winner faces Roxanne Perez at Vengeance Day) You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com....
Johnny Gargano Out Of Action With Shoulder Injury
Johnny Gargano is out with an injury. The self-proclaimed “Johnny Wrestling” took to Twitter to announce that he suffered a shoulder sprain during a recent WWE live event in Toronto, Canada. On Monday night’s episode of RAW, the commentary team announced that Gargano is out with a Grade...
Bayley Says She’s Waiting To Face WWE NXT’s Toxic Attraction
Bayley and Damage CTRL may have their hands full at the moment with Becky Lynch, but the Role Model is ready to take on NXT’s Toxic Attraction. The NXT duo consists of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne following Mandy Rose’s release from WWE last month due to the content on her website.
Saxon Huxley Doesn’t Believe NXT UK Hurt The Indie Scene, Talks NXT Europe Hopes
Former WWE NXT UK Superstar Saxon Huxley was recently a guest on the SO CATCH by Hal 2 podcast and discussed several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Huxley discussed the notion that NXT UK hurt the UK independent scene, current prospects, and what he’s heard about NXT Europe.
WWE Possibly Hints At Splitting Undisputed Tag Team Championship On RAW
With the Road To WrestleMania officially kicking off at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 28th, WWE could be brewing some major plans heading into WrestleMania 39. This week on Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce announced a Tag Team Turmoil match to crown the #1 Contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championship. This is the first time that Pearce as well as the commentary team have specifically mentioned the RAW Tag Team Championship since the unification of the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles in May 2022. The very fact that WWE has specified the RAW Tag Team Titles multiple times on tonight’s show gives enough room to speculate that the promotion could be splitting the undisputed tag team titles ahead of WrestleMania.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/9/23)
WWE invades the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Alexa Bliss to explain why she attacked Bianca Belair. – What’s next for WWE United...
WWE RAW News – The Judgment Day Become #1 Contenders To RAW Tag Team Championships
This week on Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce announced a Tag Team Turmoil match to crown the #1 Contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championships. This is the first time that WWE has specifically mentioned the RAW Tag Team Championships since the unification of the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles in May 2022.
