Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Husband and wife arrested for rural Kell residential burglary
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a husband and wife for a Thursday burglary at a rural Kell home. Sheriff Kevin Cripps says 33-year-old Marcus and 37-year-old Shannon Hicks of North Hamilton in Salem were arrested at their home Friday afternoon. Video evidence led to their identification and arrest.
wmay.com
Holiday Traffic Detail Produces Dozens Of Citations
A holiday DUI detail by Sangamon County sheriff’s deputies has resulted in more than 50 citations… although none for actual drunk driving. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign ran from December 16th through January 2nd. The high-profile detail may have served as a deterrent for driving under the influence… but it still resulted in 31 speeding tickets, 16 seat belt citations, 3 car seat violations, 2 citations for distracted driving, and 3 tickets for driving on a suspended license.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, January 7th, 2023
Salem Police have arrested a 38-year-old Salem man for possession of methamphetamine and felony retail theft. Clinton Nix of Mills Crossing Court was taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday night after an alleged shoplifting incident at the Salem Walmart store. Centralia Police have arrested a 52-year-old Central City...
Evansville man dies in police custody, officers say
WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — Illinois State Police say a 59-year-old man from Evansville died after he was taken into custody during a traffic stop. On January 4 shortly before midnight, an ISP trooper pulled over a car driving with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242 in Wayne County. Officers arrested Evansville resident […]
Stewardson man sentenced for attempted murder
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Stewardson man was sentenced on Thursday to 26 years in prison after he was found guilty in November of attempted murder. Chance Evans, 23, was sentenced for two crimes: attempted murder with a firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The latter crime carries a one-year sentence that […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, January 8th, 2023
Two people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Saturday. 18-year-old Jayden Acres of McKee Street in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for alleged domestic battery and endangering the life of a child. 23-year-old Kylee Pitts of Circle Drive in Salem was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies...
Effingham Radio
Man Sentence to 26 Years in IDOC For Attempted Murder and Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons in Shelby County
The following has been released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office on their Facebook Page:. Following a contested sentencing hearing on January 5, 2023, Chance Evans, age 23, of Stewardson, Illinois was sentenced to twenty-six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offense of Attempt Murder with a Firearm and a concurrent one-year term for the offense of Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons. The Attempt Murder with a Firearm charge is a Truth-in-Sentencing offense that must be served at 85%. Day for day credit does not apply.
kbsi23.com
Illinois State Police investigating in-custody death
WAYNE CITY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Internal Investigation (DII) is investigating an in-custody death, which occurred in Wayne County. On Jan. 4, 2023, at approximately 11:58 p.m., an ISP trooper initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle traveling with one headlight on 100 North near Illinois 242, in Wayne County.
southernillinoisnow.com
Mt. Vernon man pleads guilty to aggravated fleeing and eluding charge
A 41-year-old Mt. Vernon man has been sentenced to two years probation after pleading guilty in Marion County Court to aggravated fleeing and eluding police. James Holenka of South 20th admitted to fleeing a Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy at more than 21 miles per hour on State Route 161 and Route 37 on June 22nd.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32 year old Lucas C. McDaniel of Edgewood for an Effingham County FTA warrant for resisting a police officer. Lucas was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31 year old Kristina R. Perkins of Flora for a Clay County...
Effingham Radio
Effingham Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest
The following has been released by the Effingham Police Department on their Facebook Page:. On 01/04/23 at approximately 4 pm, Effingham Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with suspended registration on the corner of South Walnut Street and West Fayette Avenue. After a brief investigation, K9 Kona was deployed and alerted on the vehicle in which led to discovery of 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine and 23 capsules of suspected fentanyl.
Decatur Police Department arrest 16 offenders during ‘Drive Sober’ campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department arrested 16 offenders during their holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign. The police department partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation between Dec. 16 and Jan. 2, showing zero tolerance for impaired driving during that time. DPD officers issued 9 citations for speeding in […]
KMOV
Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Lebanon, IL
LEBANON, Ill. (KMOV) -- A man was arrested in Lebanon, Illinois, after police allege he barricaded himself in a house and threatened his girlfriend with a knife. Lebanon Police say they were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of South Cherry Street at 5:10 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that a man had hit a woman and taken her into his bedroom, where he would not let her leave. Arriving officers attempted to make contact with the two but were denied access into the room by the man, who barricaded the door and stated he had a knife.
WAND TV
Decatur man gets 45 years for attempted murder, returns to court soon for separate murder case
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — A Decatur man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the attempted murder of a tattoo artist in August 2020. Delahn L. Amos, 31, was sentenced to 45 years after having been found guilty in October 2022. In the attempted murder case, Amos was accused of having an AK-47 with him and working with 37-year-old Levron J. Hines. Authorities said the victim thought he was going to be giving someone in Hines' family a tattoo and was driven to a North Edward Street address before the shooting.
KFVS12
Child grooming investigation leads to arrest of McLeansboro man
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man from McLeansboro, Ill. accused of sexually exploiting two children has been arrested. In September 2022, Benton Police received information from a juvenile who was claiming to be the target of some form of sexual exploitation. Officers handling the complaint in Benton contacted the...
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 45 year old Joshua R. Verdeyen of Effingham for violating an order of protection (3 counts), driving while license suspended, and resisting. Joshua was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Altamont Police arrested 52 year old Richard M. Chambers of Altamont for a Sangamon County FTA...
wlds.com
Identity of Woman Who Perished in IL-104 Crash Near Pawnee Released
The Illinois State Police & Sangamon County Coroner’s Office have released more information about a 3-vehicle collision that took a Pawnee woman’s life yesterday in Southern Sangamon County. According to a State Police report, a 2014 Ford Explorer being driven by 33 year old Cassandra Prindle of Springfield...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, January 5th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 26-year-old Mt. Vernon man on drug charges. Bryce Edwards of South 7th was taken to the Marion County Jail. A 27-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest, theft, aggravated assault and aggravated domestic battery. Anthony Hernandez, who told authorities he was homeless, was also arrested on a Marion County failure to appear warrant for domestic violence. Bond on the warrant is set at $5,000.
Domestic altercation causes fire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Battalion Chief Timothy May said the Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire caused by a domestic altercation on Sunday morning. Crews arrived on the scene at the 1100 block of E. Henderson Ave. around 5:00 a.m. They saw light smoke coming from the front door of the house. The fire […]
wrul.com
Wayne County Sheriff’s Report 1/5/2023
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department had a busy day and had multiple arrests on their hands on Wednesday. A 41 year old Cisne man was arrested on Wednesday. Robert Seymore was arrested and charged with burglary and possession of methamphetamine. The burglary charges stem from a series of burglaries that occurred in the rural Cisne area. After an extensive investigation evidence was obtained that led to the arrest of Seymore. Upon his arrest the department found him to be in possession of methamphetamine resulting in an additional charge. He also had an active warrant out of Clay County for burglary at the time of his arrest. During the investigation they learned of the location of a Harley Davidson motorcycle that had been stolen out of Wayne County. The Richland county Sheriff’s Office was contacted and was able to locate the motorcycle for the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, it will be returned to the owner. Additional arrests are expected.
Comments / 0