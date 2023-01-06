Read full article on original website
Humane Society of Missouri rescues 29 dogs from Ozark County dog breeder
It was a 12-hour rescue mission for the Humane Society of Missouri's team in Maryland Heights, which traveled to Ozark County to rescue nearly 30 dogs.
Family remembers Marshfield man killed on NYE
MARSHFIELD, Mo. – The family of a Marshfield man killed on New Year’s Eve says they still can’t believe what happened. “There’s like four different cop cars. Sergeant Neal had called, hollered at me, and asked me to come to his car.” Ann Kopp said. “That’s when he informed me that Jonathan was deceased inside […]
KYTV
State Highway 14 in Nixa shut down for single-vehicle crash
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - UPDATE: Officials in Nixa say Highway 14 has been reopened. The 28-year-old driver from Nixa remains in critical condition in the hospital. Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 14 in Nixa. Officers closed all lanes on State Highway 14 between Market and Smalley...
Christian County crash leads to one death
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – A 57-year-old Branson man was killed Thursday morning in a one-car crash. Missouri State Highway Patrol said Bryan Baker traveled off the roadway at eastbound State Highway 14, 2.5 miles east of Bruner, and struck a tree. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene. The injury information stated there was no safety […]
myozarksonline.com
Warrant issued for man accused of forging over $5,000 in checks
A man from Ozark is facing charges in Camden and Laclede County following an investigation into forged checks belonging to a Lebanon business. The investigation began on October 10th, when the business owner reported that she found 2 checks written on her business bank account and that she didn’t recognize the signatures. One of the checks was for more than $ 33 hundred and the other was for more than $ 24 hundred, and had been cashed at Heritage Bank locations in Lebanon and Camdenton. The business owner reported that she believed the checks had been stolen from the mail. During the investigation, 37-year-old Joshua Witt of Ozark was identified as a suspect. Witt who has a long history of identity theft, and stealing in at least 3 states, has been charged with stealing and forgery in Camden County, and 3 counts of Forgery in Camden County. His bond was set at $25-hundred-cash or $ 25 thousand surety. A warrant has been issued for Witt’s arrest after he failed to show up for court in Laclede County.
Marshfield woman accused of shooting, killing boyfriend on New Year’s Eve
MARSHFIELD, Mo. — A woman was arrested and accused of shooting her boyfriend in the head on New Year’s Eve. Madison Nicole Rueckert, 21, of Marshfield, was formally charged with first-degree murder. According to court documents, Dallas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called by Rueckert. She told deputies that she shot her boyfriend, a 24-year-old […]
‘Why are you trying to kill me?’: Nixa man arrested for holding hatchet to victim’s head on New Year’s Day
UPDATE 1/4 — Scholz is scheduled for a bond reduction hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 10. Original story: NIXA, Mo. — A Nixa man was arrested after police responded to a 911 call from the victim about him trying to kill her on the morning of New Year’s Day. Simon Scholz, 33, of Nixa, […]
