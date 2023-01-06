ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark County, MO

KOLR10 News

Family remembers Marshfield man killed on NYE

MARSHFIELD, Mo. – The family of a Marshfield man killed on New Year’s Eve says they still can’t believe what happened.  “There’s like four different cop cars. Sergeant Neal had called, hollered at me, and asked me to come to his car.” Ann Kopp said. “That’s when he informed me that Jonathan was deceased inside […]
MARSHFIELD, MO
KYTV

State Highway 14 in Nixa shut down for single-vehicle crash

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - UPDATE: Officials in Nixa say Highway 14 has been reopened. The 28-year-old driver from Nixa remains in critical condition in the hospital. Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 14 in Nixa. Officers closed all lanes on State Highway 14 between Market and Smalley...
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Christian County crash leads to one death

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – A 57-year-old Branson man was killed Thursday morning in a one-car crash. Missouri State Highway Patrol said Bryan Baker traveled off the roadway at eastbound State Highway 14, 2.5 miles east of Bruner, and struck a tree. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene. The injury information stated there was no safety […]
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
myozarksonline.com

Warrant issued for man accused of forging over $5,000 in checks

A man from Ozark is facing charges in Camden and Laclede County following an investigation into forged checks belonging to a Lebanon business. The investigation began on October 10th, when the business owner reported that she found 2 checks written on her business bank account and that she didn’t recognize the signatures. One of the checks was for more than $ 33 hundred and the other was for more than $ 24 hundred, and had been cashed at Heritage Bank locations in Lebanon and Camdenton. The business owner reported that she believed the checks had been stolen from the mail. During the investigation, 37-year-old Joshua Witt of Ozark was identified as a suspect. Witt who has a long history of identity theft, and stealing in at least 3 states, has been charged with stealing and forgery in Camden County, and 3 counts of Forgery in Camden County. His bond was set at $25-hundred-cash or $ 25 thousand surety. A warrant has been issued for Witt’s arrest after he failed to show up for court in Laclede County.
LEBANON, MO

