Woman hospitalized in crash with school bus; bus driver cited for not stopping at stop sign

DEERFIELD, Wis. — A woman was transported to a local hospital Thursday afternoon after she hit a school bus that had failed to stop at a stop sign in the area.

Dane County Sheriff’s Office officials said the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 12 and Oak Park Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the school bus driver was traveling south on Oak Park Road and didn’t stop at the intersection. At the same time, the driver of a Honda Accord traveling west on the highway hit the bus, pinning the driver inside.

No children were on the school bus at the time of the crash. The bus had been carrying students from the Deerfield Community School District, according to an email sent to parents and shared with News 3 Now.

The 66-year-old woman had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to an area hospital. Officials did not have any information on her condition as of Friday morning.

An initial report from the sheriff’s office Thursday evening said no one was hurt in the crash.

The school bus driver, a 74-year-old man from Waterloo, was issued a citation.

