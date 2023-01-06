Read full article on original website
WWE Monday Night RAW Results For January 9, 2023
Welcome to EWrestlingNews’ WWE Monday Night RAW results for January 9, 2023!. Kevin Owens opens up the show, looking to address Roman Reigns, but he’s quickly interrupted by JBL. JBL takes shots at Alabama, before telling Owens that nobody actually believes that he can beat Reigns. He follows this up by introducing the only man to have a pinfall victory over Reigns – Baron Corbin.
The Updated 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Card – 4 Matches Confirmed
Following this week’s episode of RAW, we now have the updated lineup for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, which takes place on January 28th from the Alamodome Dome in San Antonio, TX. You can check out the updated 2023 WWE Royal Rumble card below:. Undisputed WWE Universal...
WWE Seeking Protective Order To Halt Discovery In MLW Lawsuit
MLW filed an anti-trust lawsuit that alleges WWE interfered with potential MLW deals with VICE TV and the Tubi streaming service. In the lawsuit, MLW claimed they had a deal with Tubi in place, but WWE pressured them to drop it or they would pull SmackDown from FOX since FOX owns Tubi. MLW claimed WWE SVP Susan Levison called VICE executives to have the deal, reached in May to air archival footage, nixed because Vince McMahon was “pissed” about VICE airing MLW programming.
Former WWE PR Rep Discusses Working For Vince McMahon, More
Appearing on the Chosen Life Podcast, former WWE Media Relations Manager Dawn Pappas discussed her time working for Vince McMahon. After working for WWE’s Media Relations department in Canada from 2004 to 2007, Pappas had much to say about her relationship with McMahon and her experience. You can check...
Ric Flair Talks Charlotte Flair’s Return – Where She Has Been
Ric Flair is delighted to see his daughter Charlotte back on top of WWE’s women’s division after spending much of 2022 away from the ring. On the final SmackDown of 2022, Flair returned and dethroned Ronda Rousey to become the new SmackDown Women’s Champion. Speaking on “After...
WWE Possibly Hints At Splitting Undisputed Tag Team Championship On RAW
With the Road To WrestleMania officially kicking off at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view on January 28th, WWE could be brewing some major plans heading into WrestleMania 39. This week on Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce announced a Tag Team Turmoil match to crown the #1 Contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championship. This is the first time that Pearce as well as the commentary team have specifically mentioned the RAW Tag Team Championship since the unification of the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Titles in May 2022. The very fact that WWE has specified the RAW Tag Team Titles multiple times on tonight’s show gives enough room to speculate that the promotion could be splitting the undisputed tag team titles ahead of WrestleMania.
WWE RAW News – Uncle Howdy Appears, Confronts Alexa Bliss
Uncle Howdy appeared on WWE’s red brand for the very first time as he set out to interrupt Alexa Bliss this week on Monday Night RAW. Bliss stood up on the commentary table to address her actions from last week. She then called herself ‘The Face Of Evil’ and declared that it’s Bianca Belair who is afraid of her, not Bray Wyatt or Uncle Howdy. Bliss noted that she doesn’t feel bad about snapping and hasn’t felt this good in a while, before making it clear that she has finally taken control and is in charge.
Pro Wrestling NOAH Announces Opponents For The Great Muta, Sting & Darby Allin
Pro Wrestling NOAH has confirmed the opponents for The Great Muta, Sting and Darby Allin at The Great Muta’s Final Bye-Bye event on January 22. Hakushi, AKIRA and Naomichi Marufuji will be the opponents for the fan-favorite wrestlers. This will be Keiji Mutoh’s final match as The Great Muta.
Video: Steve Austin Is In Great Shape Amidst WWE WrestleMania Rumors
Steve Austin returned to the ring for one more match at WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night One), where he beat Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match with the Stunner. On the second night, Austin gave Stunners to Austin Theory, Pat McAfee, and Vince McMahon. As previously reported here on...
Conrad Thompson Talks The WWE Sale
As has been widely reported, the likelihood of WWE being sold this year is greater than ever. But according to one individual, it’s something that’s been in the works for quite some time. Conrad Thompson was a recent guest on What Happened When with Tony Schiavone on AdFreeShows,...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/9/23)
WWE invades the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, AL for tonight’s episode of Monday Night RAW. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Alexa Bliss to explain why she attacked Bianca Belair. – What’s next for WWE United...
WWE Breaks All-Time WrestleMania Gate Record
WWE has announced that WrestleMania 39 broke the company’s all-time gate record for any WrestleMania. The previous record was $17.3 million in 2016 at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. You can check out the official announcement below:. WWE® BREAKS ALL-TIME WRESTLEMANIA® GATE RECORD. WrestleMania...
Final Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT (1/10/23)
Here is the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT in Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center:. NXT Championship: Bron Breakker defends against Grayson Waller. 20-woman battle royal (winner faces Roxanne Perez at Vengeance Day) You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com....
Report: Nick Khan To Receive Huge Pay-Off If WWE Sale Goes Through
WWE co-CEO Nick Khan has had an agreement with Vince McMahon for years regarding a possible sale of the company, it has been claimed. Khan joined WWE as company president in August 2020, replacing George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, and was appointed co-CEO last year. Speaking on ‘What Happened When,’...
Matt Hardy Says John Cena Was A Huge Fan Of His ‘Broken’ Gimmick
16-time World Champion and future WWE Hall of Famer John Cena is a huge fan of “Broken” Matt Hardy. On the latest episode of his “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Hardy revealed that The Champ was in absolute admiration of the ‘Broken’ gimmick after watching an advance copy of ‘The Final Deletion’ through Chris Jericho. He said,
Jimmy Korderas Opines AEW Should Change Battle Of The Belts Timeslot
With AEW airing Battle of the Belts immediately after Rampage, WWE’s longest-tenured referee Jimmy Korderas is of the opinion that Friday nights are already oversaturated courtesy of the battle between WWE SmackDown and AEW’s one-hour weekly show. In his latest Reffin Rant video on Twitter, Korderas suggested that...
Ric Flair Recalls Learning He’d Win The 1992 Royal Rumble
The idea of becoming world champion wasn’t on Ric Flair’s mind when he learned that he would be winning the 1992 Royal Rumble match in Albany, New York. Flair’s one-and-only Rumble match victory saw him capture the WWF Championship, which had been vacated following a controversial title change featuring Hulk Hogan and The Undertaker in November 1991.
Kylie Rae Still A Free Agent Despite WWE Main Event Appearance
Kylie Rae may have caught WWE’s attention, but the popular indie wrestler remains a free agent at this time. Last month, Rae received a tryout with WWE and competed on WWE Main Event, where she worked under the name Briana Ray. The fact that she was so quickly put...
Eric Bischoff Admits He’s The One Who Fired Bobby Lashley From TNA
During the latest edition of his “83 Weeks” podcast, Eric Bischoff commented on his expectations when TNA announced it was moving to Mondays in 2010, the time he fired Bobby Lashley, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On the expectations going into...
WWE Superstar Is Reportedly ‘Banged Up’
WWE has been protecting Xavier Woods as of late and that’s because he’s not 100% cleared yet. Pwinsider is reporting that Woods is banged up, which is why The New Day haven’t been seen more inside the ring. The report notes,. “The expectation internally is that he...
