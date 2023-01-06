Apply for the WXYZ, Scripps Howard Fund & MAB $1,000 scholarship

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

 3 days ago
If you are a college student currently studying for a career in a broadcast media-related field, WXYZ and the Scripps Howard Fund, in cooperation with the Michigan Association of Broadcasters, are offering a scholarship.

The Scripps Howard Fund-WXYZ-TV scholarship is a one-time $1,000 scholarship to students pursuing a career in broadcast media.

Applicants must have at least one semester of schooling remaining at their respective institution (no graduating seniors).

Those applying should have an interest in television broadcast media and be enrolled at a Michigan college, university, or trade school.

Applications must include:

  1. Resume
  2. Two letters of recommendation
  3. Student ID number
  4. Up to 500-word essay outlining career goals

Scholarship applications are due at 5:00 pm EST on January 27, 2023. The winner will be notified in mid-February.

Visit the MAB website to apply

