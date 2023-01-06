ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westland, MI

State grant to help in redevelopment of former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HFIpE_0k5lEdo300

A state grant will help clean up a historic site and it could soon become an entertainment destination in metro Detroit.

The city of Westland was awarded $695,000 to address contamination at the site of the former Eloise Psychiatric Hospital.

Over the last few years, one of the few remaining buildings on the sprawling grounds has become home to a haunted attraction and escape rooms.

Future plans call for adding a hotel, a restaurant and a 1920's-themed speakeasy.

“We’re really going to immerse you into that era while you’re here, so what we’re really trying to create here is a destination. Somewhere that you can really, literally step back into history of the United States and Metro Detroit” said John Hambrick, managing member of 30712 Michigan Avenue LLC.

The $4 million redevelopment project is expected to create up to 200 full-time and seasonal jobs.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wemu.org

Police activity at Ann Arbor homeless shelter raises concerns

Police activity at an Ann Arbor homeless shelter has raised concerns among members of the community. Executing “warrant sweeps” for non-violent offenses at places like the Delonis Center is against protocol at the Ann Arbor Police Department. This is to avoid discouraging people experiencing homelessness from utilizing their services.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Arab American News

Gov. Whitmer appoints attorney Nabih Ayad to Detroit Wayne Port Authority Board

LANSING – On December 22, Gov. Whitmer appointed attorney and civil right advocates Nabih Ayad to the Detroit Wayne County Port Authority Board. Ayad, of New Boston, is an attorney and has been in private practice at Ayad Law for 22 years. He received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Wayne State University and his Juris Doctorate from Michigan State University College of Law.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Financial concerns prompt oversight at National Shrine of the Little Flower

Concerns about administrative and financial practices at a Royal Oak Catholic parish has led the Archdiocese of Detroit to bring in a financial administrator for six months. In a letter Sunday to parishioners of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, Auxiliary Bishop Arturo Cepeda said that the Rev. Walter Hurley, bishop emeritus of the Diocese of Grand Rapids and former auxiliary bishop of Detroit, would serve as a delegate of fiscal affairs through June, "with the possibility his appointment may be extended."
ROYAL OAK, MI
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: Ralph C. Wilson Jr. estate in Grosse Pointe Shores has 4+ acres on Lake St. Clair

A Grosse Pointe Shores estate on Lake Shore Road that was once home to a philanthropist and former owner of a professional football team is up for sale. Located at 824 Lakeshore Road near Vernier Road, the estate belongs to Mary McLean Wilson, the wife of Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Ralph Wilson owned the Buffalo Bills professional football team for more than 54 years and died in 2014 at the age of 95. A foundation started in 2015 in his name supports efforts to improve the lives of people in both Southeast Michigan and Western New York.
GROSSE POINTE SHORES, MI
CBS Detroit

Wayne County Expungement Fair helped get criminal records expunged

(CBS DETROIT) - Dominique Fields showed up early to the Wayne County Expungement Fair hoping to have the felony that has been holding him back in life expunged."It has stopped me from, you know, trying to move, get a house. When you have a felony, you have to go to a private landlord because, you know, they don't want felonies staying in the community," said Fields. "Really can't find the correct jobs for pay that I like or want." Attorney General Dana Nessel said she wishes more people would show up to expungement fairs. "It will affect a person so...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy