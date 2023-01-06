ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

DeSantis silent on what state will do about migrants in South Florida, says ‘Stay tuned’

By Ana Ceballos
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Gov. Ron DeSantis is aware that hundreds of Cubans and Haitians have been arriving in South Florida by boat in recent weeks, but he is not saying what his administration — one that has embraced hard-line immigration policies — plans to do about it.

The Keys, and South Florida, have seen a jump in migrant arrivals in recent years, but incidents have spiked in the last few months. Since Christmas alone, almost 500 Cubans and 130 Haitians have arrived in South Florida, overwhelming local authorities and raising fears of a mass migration event.

In response, DeSantis’ office is telling the public to “stay tuned” on what he plans to do about the issue.

“We are aware of this situation and presently working on it,” DeSantis’ press secretary Bryan Griffin said in an email.

The situation is forcing DeSantis to contend with the hard-line immigration policies he has put in place — which among other things would allow the state to relocate migrants in South Florida out of the state — and the ideological rifts that exists within South Florida’s politically powerful Cuban-American community.

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez — a Cuban-American Republican from Miami — was caught in the cross hairs of those political dynamics last August, when she suggested that Cubans who were in Florida “illegally” would be bused out of the state.

After facing criticism, Nuñez said her comments were intentionally twisted by Democrats and added that there was a difference between being a “political” refugee and immigrants who are coming into the country for “economic reasons.”

At the time, DeSantis defended Nuñez and said the state planned to relocate migrants who arrived in the country illegally, not refugees.

DeSantis’ office on Thursday did not respond when asked whether the state would seek to relocate any of the migrants — mostly Cubans and Haitians — who have arrived in South Florida in recent weeks.

But in a statement, his office said the governor remains “committed to acting within his power to shield Florida from the disastrous effects of President Biden’s abdication of his responsibility to secure our nation’s borders.”

DeSantis, who is eyeing a potential 2024 White House run, has repeatedly turned to the issue of immigration to criticize the Biden administration, a move that has endeared the Republican governor to the GOP base.

In the past year, DeSantis has spent millions in taxpayer dollars to help secure the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas , to fly 49 mainly Venezuelan migrants from San Antonio, Texas, to Martha’s Vineyard , a Massachusetts island, and to sue the Biden administration over its immigration policies.

In his inaugural speech on Tuesday, DeSantis said the federal government’s immigration policies have made “a mockery of the rule of law.”

The governor, however, has not commented on a series of new immigration policy measure announced by the Biden administration on Thursday.

Biden announced that his administration will dramatically expedite the expulsion of Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans back to Mexico if they cross the U.S. border illegally.

The U.S. will also significantly expand a parole program for citizens of those three countries so they can live and work in the country for two years if they have a sponsor.

According to official data, almost 225,000 Cubans arrived in the United States in 2022, an exodus larger than the 1980 Mariel boatlift, when 125,000 arrived in Florida.

In November, U.S. Customs and Border Protection had 35,849 encounters with Cuban nationals nationwide, mainly at the border with Mexico, a figure higher than in any month in fiscal year 2022.

SWFAN
2d ago

He doesn't know what to do with immigrants in Florida, but spent a lot of money to transport immigrants out of Texas. He supports the Cubans for votes.

2
David Cobb
2d ago

It. don't. look. good. for the. President Biden. Either. some. of. these. people. are. being. force. to. attack America..or. there. family. member will. die. please take. them to. Martha's. Plantation it. Will. be. safe there hopefully

2
Villages Daily Sun

Election 2024: The battle for Florida begins

The midterms are over; the race to the White House is on. It’s a race that, one way or another, winds through Florida and The Villages. In fact, it’s arriving Tuesday. That’s when former vice president Mike Pence is holding a fireside chat and signing for his recently published book, “So Help Me God.” The event, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Ezell Recreation. While Pence hasn’t announced his intent to run for president, he’s one of several Republican politicians whose names are being floated as potential candidates. So far the only one to announce their candidacy is former president Donald Trump, but the fight to secure the Republican nomination is only beginning.
floridanationalnews.com

‘Don’t Say Gay’ feud advances with new proposed legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers will move to increase state control of Walt Disney World’s private government, according to a notice published Friday, the latest development in a feud over a law critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”. The notice posted on the Osceola County...
iheart.com

Glenn: DeSantis speech is the ‘WINNING PLAN’ for Republicans

Why is it that so many D.C. Republicans seem entirely unwilling to LEARN? During the 2022 elections, a ‘Red Wave’ never occurred like we thought it would. But there was one, significant exception: Ron DeSantis won the race to become Florida’s governor (again) by 19 POINTS! His win represents Florida’s largest margin of victory in 40 years. In this clip, Glenn reads from DeSantis’ recent inauguration speech, which Glenn says is the ‘WINNING PLAN’ for other Republicans. So, why then isn’t the GOP studying, learning, and following in the Florida Governor’s footsteps?
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the results of market forces, which are increasing mortgage rates, driving up home prices, and thus driving out people. In fact, the Florida cities on this list are showing alarming signs that could be pointing toward a housing crisis.
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 1.1.23

Byron Donalds saw his stature rise this week during a contentious Speaker vote, while Matt Gaetz failed in blocking Kevin McCarthy's bid. Everyone take a deep breath, we finally have a House Speaker. After a week of collectively trying to figure out what the hell is going on, McCarthy finally...
Florida Phoenix

FL faculty, ACLU lawyers, disturbed over latest barrage on ‘critical race theory’ in higher ed

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Censorship and threats to academic freedom in Florida’s higher education system continue to disturb faculty and civil rights lawyers, following the latest move by the DeSantis administration to require public colleges and universities to collect data on how much money is spent on so-called “critical race theory” and “diversity, equity and inclusion” initiatives. Professors have […] The post FL faculty, ACLU lawyers, disturbed over latest barrage on ‘critical race theory’ in higher ed appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
alachuachronicle.com

Governor Ron DeSantis Signs Executive Order and Activates National Guard to Provide Support as Biden Administration Ignores Alarming Influx of Migrants to Florida Keys

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed Executive Order (EO) 23- 03 (Emergency Management – Illegal Migration), activating the Florida National Guard, directing state law enforcement agencies and other state agencies to provide resources in support of local governments responding to the alarming influx of migrants landing in the Florida Keys, and providing additional support toward efforts to prevent further migrant landings on Florida’s shores.
Miami Herald

