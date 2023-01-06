‘Fly high, Polly.’ Mourners share condolences after death of beloved NY zoo cockatoo

After five decades, Polly the Moluccan cockatoo has died at a zoo in New York. Polly, who came to the zoo in 1970, was believed to be between 70 and 80 years old, according to zoo officials.

Utica Zoo shared the news of Polly’s death with a Facebook post on Jan. 5, where it received dozens of likes and comments sharing fond memories of both staff and visitor interactions with Polly.

“I remember going to the zoo many years ago and Polly got on my Dad’s shoulder. (He) pulled on the string on Dad’s jacket then Dad pulled the string on the other side,” one comment said. “They played together for a while.”

Another comment said, “I remember Polly fondly from my time as an intern at the zoo in 2004. My condolences to all the staff.”

Zoo officials shared that Polly was part of the Ambassador Animal program for many years and participated in animal encounters before retiring as he got older. Polly remained close with the staff and could be seen enjoying lunch in the grass or “chiming in on meetings and phone calls” in the offices.

Polly’s health rapidly declined in December, according to zoo officials, and the veterinary team made the decision to euthanize him after a suspected stroke.

“ Polly has been a stalwart figure of the Utica Zoo and this was an incredibly difficult decision to make. His quality of life had deteriorated, and he did not appear to have a path to recovery,” Utica Zoo lead keeper Matt Ardaiolo told WKTV.

Polly’s fans continued to leave messages of condolences and fond memories on Utica Zoo’s post throughout the day. Many recalled seeing Polly on one of their visits.

“My husband and I were there last summer and saw him have lunch with staff members. I (said) he was a beautiful bird. They smile(d),” another comment said.

The zoo created Polly’s Fund in memory of the beloved bird . The funds will continue to support educational programs and the ZooMobile program, which brings animals to local schools, community events and social gatherings.

The zoo also created a memorial webpage , where it has “begun compiling photos, videos, and memories” of Polly.

“After being a member of the zoo team for such a long period of time, there any many stories and legends passed among the zoo staff,” the zoo wrote on Facebook. “We hope that members of the community will share their memories of Polly.”

