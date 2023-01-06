Each January, a global nonprofit organization encourages people to give the vegan diet a try, leading many to sample new recipes and flock to vegan eateries. Veganuary is the name of the nonprofit, and the name of the pledge people take in January to adopt a vegan diet for a month. In its first year, the organization says, it had more than 400,000 people pledge to adopt a vegan diet in 2020 and more than 629,000 people pledged to adopt a vegan diet in 2021.

