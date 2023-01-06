Read full article on original website
Capitals' John Carlson: Shifts to LTIR
Carlson (face) was placed on long-term injured reserve Saturday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Carlson, who has been out since Dec. 23, is expected to be unavailable for months, so the shift from regular IR to LTIR won't change his timetable. The 32-year-old blueliner has eight goals, 21 points, 101 shots on net, 70 blocks and 34 hits in 30 games this season. The Capitals moved Carlson to LTIR because Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and Tom Wilson (knee) are slated to return to the lineup Sunday versus Columbus.
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Returning Sunday
Backstrom (hip) will make his season debut against the Blue Jackets on Sunday. Backstrom has come a long way since undergoing offseason hip re-surfacing surgery to return from an injury that was speculated to keep him out of the lineup for most of the season. The 35-year-old is likely to reclaim his spot in the top six and on the top power-play unit, but line combinations are still in flux with Tom Wilson (knee) set to return to action Sunday versus Columbus as well. Fantasy managers should keep short-term expectations in check as Backstrom will likely need some time to shake the rust off given his lengthy absence, but get ready to plug him into your lineups.
Blues' Nick Leddy: Out again Sunday
Leddy (upper body) won't play Sunday against Minnesota, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Leddy also wasn't available for Saturday's contest against Montreal. He has accounted for 11 assists, 43 shots on goal, 48 blocks and 30 hits in 39 games this season. With defensemen Leddy and Robert Bortuzzo (lower body) out, the Blues will have recent call-ups Steve Santini and Tyler Tucker in the lineup Sunday versus the Wild.
Penguins' Kris Letang: Remains with family
Letang (personal/lower body) is still home in Montreal, and he isn't expected to play in Arizona on Sunday, Penguins' reporter Michelle Crechiolo reports. Letang has not been in the Pittsburgh lineup since Dec. 28 as he suffered a lower-body injury and then returned to his hometown upon the passing of his father. He could return Tuesday when the Penguins return home to face Vancouver. Letang has two goals and 16 points in 29 games this season.
Giants' Kenny Golladay: Finally finds end zone
Golladay caught two of seven targets for 30 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Eagles. In his 26th and potentially final game for the Giants, Golladay finally got into the end zone for his first TD with the team, catching a 25-yard toss from Davis Webb late in the fourth quarter during a game in which New York was resting most of its starters. Golladay suited up for 12 games this season and finished with a 6-81-1 line on 17 targets, disastrous production relative to his cap hit of over $21 million. The 29-year-old has two more years remaining on his current deal, but it seems almost certain the Giants will cut him loose in the offseason.
Texans' Davis Mills: Resurgent effort to close season
Mills completed 22 of 38 passes for 298 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Texans' 32-31 win over the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed once for six yards and threw a game-winning two-point conversion pass. Mills saved his best for last, putting together his first three-touchdown...
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Suffers shoulder injury
Pinnock departed Sunday's game in Philadelphia due to a shoulder injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Before he picked up the health concern in the third quarter, Pinnock tallied four tackles. The safety/special teamer will yield reps to some combination of Dane Belton, Landon Collins and Tony Jefferson alongside Xavier McKinney.
Lions' DeShon Elliott: Expected to play Sunday
Elliott (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Green Bay, but he's expected to play, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Elliott has missed back-to-back games due to a shoulder injury, but it appears he'll return to action for a pivotal Week 18 matchup against the Packers. Across 13 appearances with Detroit, the fourth-year safety has totaled a career-high 91 tackles to go along with three pass defenses, one interception and one forced fumble.
Saints' Alvin Kamara: Season high rushing yards Week 18
Kamara posted 23 carries for 107 yards and gathered in one of two targets for three yards during Sunday's 10-7 defeat to Carolina. Kamara closed out his 2022 campaign with his second 100-yard rushing game of the season. He also matched his season high for rushing attempts, and he finished with three games of 20 or more carries over the final four weeks of the regular season. Over 15 contests, Kamara recorded 223 carries for 897 yards and two rushing touchdowns to go along with 57 receptions (on 77 targets) for 490 yards and two receiving touchdowns. While he didn't come close to matching his usual standard as a scorer, the 27-year-old running back still accumulated over 1,300 total yards for the sixth time in as many seasons. Kamara also started the 2022 campaign hampered by a rib injury, though he still handled 280 touches. These are both encouraging signs for his status as one of the top fantasy running backs heading into the 2023 campaign.
Panthers' Sam Darnold: Poor Week 18 performance
Darnold completed just 5 of 15 passes for 43 yards and two interceptions in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Saints. He also rushed six times for 32 yards. Darnold struggled mightily in the passing game, averaging under three yards per attempt while turning the ball over twice. The signal-caller also fumbled twice but was fortunate not to lose either. In fact, offensive lineman Michael Jordan recovered one of Darnold's fumbles for a touchdown during the third quarter. After being sidelined with a preseason ankle injury, Darnold played just six games this season, completing only 82 of 140 passes for seven touchdowns versus three interceptions. While he also scored a couple times on the ground, it's unclear where Darnold -- an unrestricted free agent this offseason -- will ply his trade during the 2023 campaign, and whether he'll get another chance to start after underwhelming stints with the Jets and Panthers since being drafted third overall in 2018.
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Last-minute change, not starting
Thompson won't start Saturday's game against the Magic, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports. It's unclear what happened with Thompson, as he was announced among the starters. Donte DiVincenzo ended up taking his place in the backcourt next to Jordan Poole to begin the contest. It remains to be seen if Thompson will be available off the bench throughout the game.
Bills' John Brown: Called up for regular-season finale
The Bills elevated Brown from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots. Brown will be elevated from Buffalo's practice squad for the third time this season with wideouts Jake Kumerow (ankle) and Jamison Crowder (ankle) both still on IR. The 32-year-old Brown logged one target over 15 offensive snaps across his previous two appearances this season, so it's unlikely he'll see a significant workload unless Buffalo opts to rest top wideouts Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and/or Isaiah McKenzie during the second half of this Week 18 contest, perhaps unlikely with the Bills playing for the No. 2 seed, unless the game starts to get out of hand.
Packers' Rasul Douglas tried to snatch ball from Lions long snapper, then penalized for hitting Detroit tackle
In the final game of the 2022 regular season, Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas gave us one of the more puzzling sequences that we've seen all year. As the first half came to a close in Green Bay's Week 18 matchup with the Lions at Lambeau Field, Detroit was lining up for a field goal to draw within three before the break. As Michael Badgley was lining up for the attempt, officials began blowing their whistles to stop the play. At that point, Douglas then walked toward the line of scrimmage, got into the scrum of offensive linemen who were mostly still set, and tried to snatch the ball away from long-snapper Scott Daly.
49ers' Ambry Thomas: Out for finale
Thomas (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Thomas has been nursing an ankle injury since Dec. 15. He has suited up the last two games, but the 49ers will ultimately err on the side of caution in their final game ahead of the playoffs. He is primarily a special teams contributor for San Francisco.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable vs. Jazz
Adams is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. Adams hasn't missed a game since Dec. 12. Since then, he's averaged 8.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 27.1 minutes. If he sits out, more minutes could be in store for Xavier Tillman, especially since Brandon Clarke (hip) is out.
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Won't play Sunday
Rubio (knee) is out for Sunday's matchup with the Suns. Rubio is still waiting to make his season debut while recovering from offseason surgery. His next chance to suit up is Tuesday's game versus the Jazz.
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Out for regular-season finale
Smith (knee) will not play in Sunday's game against the Bears, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com reports. Smith developed what the Vikings believe to be some knee soreness following the team's practice Friday, per Seifert, and it appears Minnesota is taking the precautious route heading into the playoffs. The 33-year-old safety has recorded 85 tackles and 10 passes defended, including five interceptions, this season. No matter the outcome of this Week 18 contest, Minnesota is guaranteed to host a home playoff game during the wild-card round of the playoffs, so it will be worth keeping an eye on Smith's practice activity early on next week.
Rams' Baker Mayfield: Struggles in season finale
Mayfield completed 13 of 26 passes for 147 yards and one interception in Sunday's 19-16 overtime loss to Seattle. He added 16 rushing yards on five attempts. Mayfield threw for fewer than 150 yards in three of five games with the Rams down the stretch and posted a 10:8 TD:INT in 12 appearances spread between Los Angeles and Carolina. The unrestricted free agent may have to settle for a backup job in 2023 after his underwhelming 2022 campaign.
