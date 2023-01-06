Read full article on original website
Milwaukee Bucks at New York Knicks odds, picks and predictions
The Milwaukee Bucks (25-14) begin a 4-game road trip against the New York Knicks (22-18) Monday. Tip-off at Madison Square Garden is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Bucks vs. Knicks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Bucks...
CBS Sports
Georgia vs. TCU odds, prediction, line: 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship game expert picks
The TCU Horned Frogs will try to pull off the biggest upset in College Football Playoff history for the second consecutive game when they face the Georgia Bulldogs in Monday night's 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship game. TCU knocked off Michigan as an 8-point underdog in the Fiesta Bowl, marking the largest upset in the CFP era. The Horned Frogs could be without star running back Kendre Miller, who is questionable to play due to a sprained knee. Georgia is trying to win the national championship for the second straight year after narrowly beating Ohio State in the Peach Bowl.
NBA Odds: Bucks vs. Knicks prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/9/2023
The Milwaukee Bucks (25-14) visit the New York Knicks (22-18) on Monday night. Action tips of at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Bucks-Knicks prediction and pick. Milwaukee has won two of their previous three games and sits in third place in the Eastern...
CBS Sports
LeBron James questions Lakers for reluctance to make trade: 'Y'all know what the f--- should be happening'
LeBron James, it seems, has had enough. Following his 37-point, eight-rebound and seven-assist performance in the Los Angeles Lakers' 136-134 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, which extended their winning streak to a season-high five games, James spoke with The Athletic about the lack of movement on the trade front and made himself quite clear.
Cleveland Cavaliers at Phoenix Suns odds, picks and predictions
The Cleveland Cavaliers (25-15) face the Phoenix Suns (20-20) for the 2nd time in 5 days, this time on the road in the 2nd game of their 5-game road trip. Tip-off Sunday at Footprint Center is 8 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Cavaliers vs. Suns odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.
CBS Sports
NFL odds, lines, bracket, picks, spreads, predictions, Wild Card Weekend 2023 schedule: Model picking Ravens
The 2023 NFL playoffs begin on Saturday, and familiarity will be the theme of Super Wild Card Weekend 2023. All six games are rematches from the regular season, three of those being divisional matchups. Caesars Sportsbook has two of those contests with double-digit NFL spreads in the latest Wild Card Weekend NFL odds. San Francisco is a 10-point favorite over Seattle on Saturday, while Buffalo is a 10.5-point favorite over Miami on Sunday.
NBA Insider Reveals Miami Heat Could Land LeBron James This Summer
Miami Heat may trade for LeBron James in the upcoming offseason.
CBS Sports
Wild Card Weekend NFL picks, odds, 2023 bets from proven model: This 5-way football parlay pays 25-1
The Seattle Seahawks snuck into the NFL playoffs bracket when they beat the Rams in overtime and Detroit took down Green Bay on Sunday. Seattle will try to take advantage of its postseason opportunity when it travels to San Francisco during the Super Wild Card Weekend NFL schedule on Saturday. San Francisco is a 10-point favorite in the latest Super Wild Card Weekend NFL odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Which Super Wild Card Weekend NFL lines should you target with your Super Wild Card Weekend NFL bets? Before you make any Super Wild Card Weekend NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
FOX Sports
Oklahoma City visits Miami on 5-game road skid
Oklahoma City Thunder (18-22, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (21-20, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City hits the road against Miami looking to end its five-game road slide. The Heat have gone 11-9 at home. Miami has a 5-5 record in games decided by...
CBS Sports
Kevin Durant injury update: Nets star has sprained MCL in right knee, will be re-evaluated in two weeks
In the midst of the Brooklyn Nets' 102-101 win against the Heat on Sunday night, the team lost superstar Kevin Durant, who left the game in the third quarter with what the team called a right knee injury. On Monday, the team announced that Durant has a right MCL sprain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. A little less than a year ago, Durant suffered an MCP sprain that kept him out for six weeks, but according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there is optimism that he will miss less time with this knee issue.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Last-minute change, not starting
Thompson won't start Saturday's game against the Magic, Kendra Andrews of ESPN.com reports. It's unclear what happened with Thompson, as he was announced among the starters. Donte DiVincenzo ended up taking his place in the backcourt next to Jordan Poole to begin the contest. It remains to be seen if Thompson will be available off the bench throughout the game.
FOX Sports
Doncic and the Mavericks visit the Clippers
Dallas Mavericks (23-18, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (21-21, seventh in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic leads the NBA averaging 34.0 points per game. The Clippers are 11-13 in conference matchups. Los Angeles is...
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 8: Philadelphia 76ers Defeat Pistons with Triple-Double from James Harden
In the absence of Sixers star Joel Embiid, James Harden took control with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists against the Detroit Pistons. Philadelphia’s frontcourt had the majority of the scoring but Harden and Tyrese Maxey led the way with a combined 43 points. OTHERS:. -Indiana Pacers center...
CBS Sports
Hawks' John Collins: Swats three shots in loss
Collins supplied 16 points (7-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 37 minutes during Friday's 130-114 loss to the Lakers. Collins missed all five of his three-point attempts but still tied for second on Atlanta with 16 points. He also tied for the team lead with eight rebounds, but his best work came on the defensive end, where he blocked three shots. Collins snapped a two-game double-double streak Friday, but he did extend his run of contests with multiple blocked shots to three.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Questionable vs. Jazz
Adams is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. Adams hasn't missed a game since Dec. 12. Since then, he's averaged 8.1 points, 12.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 27.1 minutes. If he sits out, more minutes could be in store for Xavier Tillman, especially since Brandon Clarke (hip) is out.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Set for individual workout
Davis is scheduled to take a significant step forward in his recovery from a stress injury to his right foot by taking the court for an individual workout within the next few days, Chris Haynes of BleacherReport.com reports. Davis has been sidelined for the Lakers' last 11 games with the...
CBS Sports
Suns' Dario Saric: Back to bench Friday
Saric isn't starting Friday's game against the Heat. Saric drew the start over Torrey Craig on Wednesday, but the two forwards will revert to their usual roles Friday. Across 17 games as a reserve, Saric has averaged 2.6 points and 2.5 rebounds in 8.8 minutes.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Hopes to return on road trip
Ingram (toe) said Friday that he hopes to return during the Pelicans' upcoming five-game road trip, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. Starting Saturday in Dallas, New Orleans plays five road games over the next 10 days. Ingram, who hasn't played since Nov. 25, is aiming to return during one of those contests, but even if he's cleared, it may take some time for him to shake off the rust and return to top form. Before his absence, Ingram had scored at least 20 points in eight of his 14 appearances, posting 21.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 33.1 minutes.
Injury Report: Paul George's Updated Status vs. Atlanta Hawks
After being listed as questionable, LA Clippers star Paul George has been ruled out for Sunday night's contest vs. the Atlanta Hawks. Head coach Ty Lue confirmed it is the same hamstring that has bothered George all year that is keeping him out of his second-straight game. George re-tweaked the hamstring vs. the Heat, returned to face the Nuggets, and has now missed two-straight games.
CBS Sports
LeBron James scoring tracker: Lakers star scores 37 vs. Kings, continues surge toward NBA's all-time record
LeBron James continues to creep closer to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's career scoring record. After scoring 37 points in the Lakers' wild 136-134 victory over the Kings on Saturday, James, who is averaging 38 points over his last four games, is now within 423 points of becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer.
