In the midst of the Brooklyn Nets' 102-101 win against the Heat on Sunday night, the team lost superstar Kevin Durant, who left the game in the third quarter with what the team called a right knee injury. On Monday, the team announced that Durant has a right MCL sprain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. A little less than a year ago, Durant suffered an MCP sprain that kept him out for six weeks, but according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there is optimism that he will miss less time with this knee issue.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO