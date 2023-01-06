Read full article on original website
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Jets' Robert Saleh seemingly contradicts himself with handling of Zach Wilson
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh seems unsure about the way he's handled quarterback Zach Wilson. Saleh confirmed Friday that veteran Joe Flacco will start when the 7-9 Jets end their season at the 8-8 Miami Dolphins Sunday. Wilson will serve as the club's QB2, while would-be starter Mike White is sidelined with four broken ribs.
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky Has Quarterback Suggestion For New York Jets
Over the past month, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and Derek Carr have been linked to the Jets. Many analysts expect the franchise to pursue a veteran signal-caller in the offseason. ESPN's Dan Orlovsky threw out an interesting suggestion regarding the Jets' quarterback situation on Friday. Orlovsky mentioned Baker Mayfield as a...
Dolphins elevate Mike Glennon, Brennan Scarlett for regular-season finale vs. Jets
The Dolphins have elevated quarterback Mike Glennon and outside linebacker Brennan Scarlett from the practice squad for Sunday’s regular-season finale against the New York Jets.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Steelers end up with de facto first-round pick in 2023 NFL Draft from Chase Claypool trade with Bears
Despite completing their piece of the puzzle and beating the Browns in Week 18, the Steelers' season came to a close as they found themselves on the outside looking in on the postseason. Pittsburgh needed a win along with losses by both the Patriots and Dolphins to squeak in as the No. 7 seed in the AFC. They got a loss from New England, but Miami was able to secure a win over the Jets in the final seconds of the fourth quarter, which dashed the Steelers' hopes of a postseason berth.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Injured Against Atlanta Falcons
After losing Robert Hainsey early, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost another player to injury, with one week before the NFC Playoffs begin.
Broncos rookie RB Tyler Badie scores 24-yard TD on first NFL touch
In the first game of his NFL career, Denver Broncos rookie running back Tyler Badie caught a 24-yard touchdown pass on his first touch as a pro. Here’s video of the play, courtesy of Denver’s official Twitter page:. Badie was just recently signed by the Broncos off the...
Giants Reportedly Decide On Starting Quarterback For Eagles Game
The Philadelphia Eagles aren't the only team making a change under center in tomorrow's game against the New York Giants. Big Blue are switching things up too. According to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, quarterback Davis Webb will start for the Giants against the Eagles tomorrow. It will be the first start of Webb's NFL career.
Texans' Davis Mills: Resurgent effort to close season
Mills completed 22 of 38 passes for 298 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Texans' 32-31 win over the Colts on Sunday. He also rushed once for six yards and threw a game-winning two-point conversion pass. Mills saved his best for last, putting together his first three-touchdown...
WATCH: Lions roast Aaron Rodgers, Packers in TikTok video following win at Lambeau Field
The Green Bay Packers simply just had to win their Week 18 matchup against the Detroit Lions and they'd be in the postseason. But their NFC North rival had other ideas. The Lions, whose own playoff hopes came to an end when the Seahawks won earlier on Sunday, came away with a 20-16 win on Sunday night at Lambeau Field. The loss ended Aaron Rodgers' and Green Bay's chances of going on a postseason run.
Jets Week 18 report card: Not a good look for Robert Saleh
Grading the Jets’ 11-6 loss to the Dolphins in the season finale on Sunday. Offense Another week without a touchdown. The Jets’ offense struggled again and did not reach the end zone for the third straight week. They gained 187 yards and just 38 rushing yards. QB Joe Flacco (18 of 33, 149 yards, 66.4 QB rating) was under siege behind a leaky offensive line. WR Garrett Wilson (9 catches, 89 yards) seemed to be the only player on offense making plays. The running game was nonexistent. Grade: F Defense This one is graded on a curve because the Jets faced rookie QB Skylar...
Wilson, Broncos beat Herbert, playoff-bound Chargers 31-28
DENVER (AP) — If this was a sign of what's to come in 2023 in Denver, Russell Wilson and the Broncos faithful can breathe easier this offseason. Wilson rediscovered some of his magic Sunday, throwing for three touchdowns and a trio of bull's-eye deep balls that each covered more than 50 yards in the Broncos' 31-28 win over the playoff-bound Los Angeles Chargers.
Jets' Breece Hall: Could be ready for camp
Hall (knee) is progressing faster than expected in his recovery from a torn ACL, and the 21-year-old running back believes he could be ready for training camp in 2023, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Prior to tearing his ACL in October, Hall was the leading candidate for Offensive Rookie...
Giants' Jason Pinnock: Suffers shoulder injury
Pinnock departed Sunday's game in Philadelphia due to a shoulder injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Before he picked up the health concern in the third quarter, Pinnock tallied four tackles. The safety/special teamer will yield reps to some combination of Dane Belton, Landon Collins and Tony Jefferson alongside Xavier McKinney.
Broncos' Jerry Jeudy: Explosive performance in finale
Jeudy secured five of six targets for 154 yards in the Broncos' 31-28 win over the Chargers on Sunday. He also rushed three times for 39 yards and recovered a fumble. Jeudy led the Broncos in receptions and receiving yards while checking in second to Courtland Sutton in targets. While the third-year speedster wasn't on the receiving end of any of Russell Wilson's three touchdown tosses, Jeudy recorded a game-long 57-yard reception that put Denver in business at the Chargers' three-yard line late in the second quarter, leading to an Eric Tomlinson three-yard scoring grab. Jeudy fell just 28 yards short of his first 1,000-yard season, but his 67 receptions, 972 receiving yards and six touchdowns across 15 games were all career highs. The 2020 first-round pick enters the final year of his rookie contract in 2023, but given his strong body of work in his first season with Wilson, it's likely the Broncos pick up Jeudy's fifth-year option this offseason.
Brian Daboll to rest key Giants starters in meaningless season finale
Giants head coach Brian Daboll painted a picture of coaches and general manager Joe Schoen huddled in a room late Friday night deciding which starters will play Sunday and which won’t. While that certainly was true in some of the 22 cases, the big decisions already were made to rest key starters, many of whom had been informed by the middle of the week, a source told The Post. Quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are among those not expected to play against the Eagles, and others with season-long heavy workloads — defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and left tackle...
Bills' James Cook: Outplays Singletary in Week 18 win
Cook rushed nine times for 45 yards and caught both of his targets for six yards in Sunday's 35-23 win over the Patriots. Cook was more effective than Devin Singletary, who mustered only 32 yards on eight touches and lost a fumble. After being used sparingly to start the season, the rookie second-round pick out of Georgia started to take on a larger share of Buffalo's backfield touches down the stretch, with 338 of Cook's 507 rushing yards coming in his last seven games. Cook and Singletary will likely continue to split carries in the wild-card round against the Dolphins.
Bills' John Brown: Called up for regular-season finale
The Bills elevated Brown from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots. Brown will be elevated from Buffalo's practice squad for the third time this season with wideouts Jake Kumerow (ankle) and Jamison Crowder (ankle) both still on IR. The 32-year-old Brown logged one target over 15 offensive snaps across his previous two appearances this season, so it's unlikely he'll see a significant workload unless Buffalo opts to rest top wideouts Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and/or Isaiah McKenzie during the second half of this Week 18 contest, perhaps unlikely with the Bills playing for the No. 2 seed, unless the game starts to get out of hand.
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Inactive Saturday
Hardman (pelvis) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Raiders. Hardman, who last suited up in Week 9, was listed as questionable by the Chiefs after practicing in a limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday and he'll sit this one out with an eye toward returning to action in the playoffs. In his continued absence, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and Ihmir Smith-Marsette will handle the Chiefs' Week 18 wideout duties.
