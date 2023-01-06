ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Greensboro woman who killed 4 in apartment fire ‘prank’ set for parole hearing after Gov. Cooper commutes sentence

By Justyn Melrose
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro woman who killed four people in an apartment fire more than 20 years ago will take her first steps toward the possibility of freedom with a parole hearing after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper commuted her sentence.

Janet Danahey was arrested after an investigation found that she set fire to a futon on a deck at the Campus Walk Apartments off Spring Garden Street on Feb. 15, 2002. She later admitted to starting the fire as a Valentine’s prank on an ex-boyfriend. Danahey pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and first-degree arson in July 2002.

Cooper’s decision to commute Danahey’s sentence meant she became eligible for parole on Jan. 1. Her attorney, Don Vaughan, says her parole hearing is scheduled for Jan. 17.

North Carolina man who shot his father in the head is denied parole

What happened?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eW89t_0k5lDspv00
Left: Janet Danahey (mugshot). Right: Scene of fire (WGHP)

Sisters Donna and Rachel Llewellyn died in the fire, as well as their roommate Beth Harris and Harris’ boyfriend Ryan Bek. They were in an apartment on the third floor. Danahey’s ex-boyfriend lived in an apartment on the second floor of the building. Several other people were injured.

Danahey, 44, served 20 years for the four murders. The governor’s office says that Danahey has been consistently employed and successfully participated in educational programs during her incarceration.

Greensboro woman who pleaded guilty to killing young daughter, 2 others receives 3 life sentences without parole

In 2012, Guilford County District Attorney’s Office chief prosecutor Howard Neumann said Danahey pleaded guilty to avoid the death penalty after the victim’s families agreed to the district’s attorney’s office making a deal.

“They walked out of the courtroom that day with assurances from us that she would spend the rest of her life in prison because that’s what she agreed to be sentenced to and that’s what she was sentenced to,” he said in 2012.

Sentences commuted

Danahey was among six people whose sentences were commuted by the governor on Dec. 20, alongside four who were granted pardons of forgiveness, which relieves the recipient from collateral consequences of a past conviction.

“Ensuring fairness in our justice system through executive clemency is a responsibility I take seriously,” said Governor Cooper. “We carefully consider research and recommendations made by the Juvenile Sentence Review Board to commute sentences for crimes committed by minors. All of these individuals are deserving of clemency and we will continue to work to protect our communities and improve the fairness of our justice system.”

Here are the other five whose sentences were commuted:

Donnie Parker, 37, who has served 20 years in prison for his role at age 17 in the murder and robbery of Lila Burton McGhee in Person County. The Juvenile Sentence Review Board recommended this commutation. While incarcerated, Mr. Parker has been consistently employed and has successfully participated in work release. His sentence was commuted to time served. Mr. Parker’s projected release date would have been in August 2024.

Benjamin Williams, 44, who has served 28 years for his role at age 16 in the murder of Kenneth L. Freeman in Edgecombe County. The Juvenile Sentence Review Board recommended this commutation. While incarcerated, Mr. Williams has been consistently employed and participated in learning programs, including obtaining his G.E.D. and trade qualifications. His sentence was commuted to time served. Mr. Williams was scheduled to be released on parole in August 2023.

Kolanda Wooten, 37, who has served 19 years in prison for her role at age 17 in the murder of Jamaal Rashaud Pearsall in Wayne County. While incarcerated, Ms. Wooten has been consistently employed and has completed professional classes. Her sentence was commuted to time served.
Joey Graham, 50, who has served 12 years for drug trafficking in Mecklenburg County. Mr. Graham is an Air Force veteran and has been consistently employed while incarcerated. His sentence was commuted to time served.

TiShekka Cain, 38, who has served seven years for drug trafficking in Guilford County. Ms. Cain has been consistently employed and has participated in work release. Her sentence was commuted to time served. Her projected release date would have been December 2024.

Court controversies: A look back at the most influential court cases of 2022

These are the four who received pardons of forgiveness:

Stefany Lewis, 50, who was convicted of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in Robeson County in 1991. Ms. Lewis was 18 years old when the offense was committed. She has since worked as a childcare provider for many years.

Cathy Grimes, 67, who was convicted of possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine in Wayne County in 1979. Ms. Grimes was 23 years old when the offense was committed. She has worked as a nurse for many years and is licensed in Maine and New York.

Eric Colburn, 46, who was convicted of drug offenses and discharging a weapon into an occupied property in New Hanover County in 2001. Mr. Colburn was 23 years old when the offenses were committed. He is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps who has worked in finance for many years and been an active volunteer in organizations supporting veterans and children.

Brenda French, 60, who was convicted of drug and forgery offenses in Forsyth County in 1986 and 1987. Ms. French was 23 years old when the offenses were committed and has worked for years in Forsyth County to help people address addiction issues.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 22

Thomas Mathews
3d ago

I knew her growing up. We went to church and school together. Janet was a kind and amazing human being. What she did was careless, stupid, and reprehensible. I believe she would be the first to tell you that. My guess is that given an opportunity outside of prison walls, she will spend the rest of her adult life trying to make amends for what she has done. I can't imagine the pain she has caused or the pain she has endured. i can only speak to what i knew of her as a young adult. If you believe in God should you not also believe in forgiveness?

Reply(5)
7
I'm your Huckleberry
3d ago

She pleaded guilty to killing four people, who's families will have to live with it forever. She should never be able to take another breath of fresh air. Just further proof that democrats are soft on crime.

Reply(4)
6
The Eracist
1d ago

4 counts of FIRST DEGREE MURDER??? What she did was wrong and she deserved prison time but to call that first degree murder is ridiculous. She didn’t plan to kill those ppl..there was no intent. First degree murders requires intent. That’s just crazy.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Warrants issued for men involved in 2022 ‘Dads Against Predators’ Hanes Mall Blvd shooting, Winston-Salem Police Department

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Warrants have been issued for multiple people involved in a shooting and fight at a Triad Target. On Monday, the Winston-Salem Police Department released more information about an incident last year on Hanes Mall Boulevard that left an Ohio man shot. On Dec. 29, 2022 warrants were issued for the four […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Police: 3 children, 2 adults found dead in apparent murder-suicide in North Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Three children and two adults were found dead inside of a house in High Point, North Carolina, police say. In a news release, High Point Police Department said that on Saturday just after 7 a.m., officers were called about two people screaming for help at a house on the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive. When officers arrived, they located a man and a woman who reportedly said they needed help.
HIGH POINT, NC
cbs17

Knightdale church holds first service since theft

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Knightdale church came together with song for the first time after the church was broken into and items were stolen. This happened at the Greater Life Tabernacle of Praise on Friday. Minister Terry Davis previously told CBS 17 that they discovered this when Davis...
KNIGHTDALE, NC
FOX8 News

3 minors, 2 adults dead in High Point murder-suicide: police

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department is investigating a possible murder-suicide. At around 7:05 a.m. on Saturday morning, officers came to the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive in reference to two people “screaming for help.” Investigators then forced their way into a home on Mossy Meadow Drive where they found […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

Man shot in Downtown Greensboro near parking deck: police

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was shot in the vicinity of a parking deck in Downtown Greensboro on Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, police say that a man was struck by gunfire near a parking deck in the area of North Greene Street. The victim […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Fire crews respond to 5-alarm blaze at an old school administration building in North Carolina

EAST SPENCER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A massive fire that broke out Saturday night at an old education building is under investigation, according to fire officials in the area. The Churchland Fire Department was among the area stations that responded to the five-alarm blaze after sunset at the former Rowan-Salisbury Schools Administration building on […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WRAL News

Police: 14-year-old killed, man injured in Goldsboro shooting

The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday that left a teenager dead and another person injured. Police said just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to HV Brown Park after reports that a man had been shot. Once on scene, officers found a 14-year-old boy with multiple gunshot...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WRAL News

Parents, 3 children escape Durham house fire

DURHAM, N.C. — A family of five escaped a Monday morning house fire. Around 7 a.m., firefighters with the Durham Fire Department responded to a two-story home in the 1000 block of Worth Street. Thirty firefighters worked for about 10 minutes to bring the fire, which started on the...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
91K+
Followers
22K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy