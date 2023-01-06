Read full article on original website
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Biden told Supreme Court he didn't need permission from Congress to cancel student loans, it was his executive authority
Editor's Note: At least four paragraphs were mistakenly duplicated in the story during processing, and this has now been corrected. President Biden has told the Supreme Court that he did not require Congress authorization for the Student Loan Cancellation program, as he acted within his executive authority.
US consumers increased their borrowing by $28 billion in November
US consumers' credit-hungry approach to spending continued in November, with borrowing rising by nearly $28 billion, according to Federal Reserve data released Monday.
Pro-Bolsonaro rioters storm Brazil’s top government offices
Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
The Jan. 6-style attack on Brazil's capital came after Bolsonaro followed the Trump election playbook
"As in the US, a central grievance of Brazil's far-right protesters was that the elections were somehow 'stolen' from them," one expert told Insider.
Goldman Sachs plans huge round of layoffs. What to expect?
The most recent layoffs will mostly target the company’s investment banking division, an area that has suffered blockages due to the present economic conditions. How many employees does Goldman Sachs have? Goldman Sachs layoffs
