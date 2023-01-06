Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Syracuse University cheer team prepares for nationals
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University cheerleading team is less than a week away from competing in the Universal Cheerleading Association Nationals in Orlando, Florida. Syracuse fans are used to seeing the cheerleading team cheering on the football and basketball teams, but this is the one time a year they receive some cheers of their own.
cnycentral.com
We have a few opportunities for some minor snowfall accumulation this week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As a lot of us are aware of central New York is far below average with respect to snowfall so far this 2022-2023 winter season. While we do NOT foresee any MAJOR SNOWSTORM on the horizon, there will be a few chances for lighter snow this week. What...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police Department discusses 2022 and goals for 2023
Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses goals for 2023, standoff protocol for those nearby, and recruiting for the cadet academy. Watch the video for his full...
cnycentral.com
'CNY Synchro' program teaches synchronized ice skating
CICERO — A synchronized skating program at the Skating Club of CNY has been teaching the sport since 2006. Teams are made up of eight to 16 figure skaters performing a program set to music. "It's just a positive environment for everyone," said coach Carolyn Quinn. Program organizers said...
cnycentral.com
How does this 2022-2023 CNY winter season so far compare to the past three seasons?
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- As the saying "history repeats itself" so can the weather, specifically winter seasons here in central New York. If you've lived in Syracuse or upstate New York for a long time the past three winter seasons are likely still semi-fresh in your mind. As we discussed in our...
cnycentral.com
Lights on the Lake brightens up the new year for local charities
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — As the holiday season ends, Syracuse's annual tradition of Lights on the Lake will be donating the proceeds made from their last week to local non-profits. Each night during the week of Jan. 9 will benefit a different charity. Monday's proceeds will go to Second Chance...
cnycentral.com
Centro hoping to fill staff after holding open house
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse's Centro bus fleet is facing a challenge seen in so many other industries, according to their CEO, Brian Schultz. "We've had a challenge hiring bus operators." In total the fleet has 150 active drivers on staff, but Schultz says that to be at full strength...
cnycentral.com
AAA: U.S. gas prices on the rise
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon on gas in Syracuse this Monday morning is $3.42. That's up 3 cents compared to last week. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.28, up 6 cents since last Monday. The New York State average is $3.45, up 5 cents since last Monday.
cnycentral.com
Famous horror writer Stephen King tweets jab at Utica, see Utica's hilarious response
UTICA, N.Y. — Stephen King, the famed horror author of 'It' and 'The Shining,' among others, took to Twitter Friday to make fun of the historic house speaker showdown occurring in D.C. The City of Utica's official Twitter account responded to King's jab of the Central New York city,...
cnycentral.com
Woman, three teens arrested in stabbing on Brighton Avenue in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 36-year-old woman and three teenagers are facing charges in a stabbing on Brighton Avenue on Thursday in Syracuse. Police say Sinclaire Blalock, 60, was stabbed in the chest and back around 3:55 p.m. Thursday. He is in critical condition at Upstate Hospital. Police say the investigation led them to an attack involving multiple people in the 100 block of Brighton Avenue.
cnycentral.com
Bishop Ludden students dive into classic literature in self-written play 'Stories Collide'
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — In a first for Bishop Ludden High School, three students are not only starring in the drama department’s upcoming play, but they’re also starring in a production they themselves wrote. Brigid Hardick, Isaiah Apps and Jon Daher wrote a play about four high school...
cnycentral.com
The Syracuse Crunch partner with local hospitals to combat opioid crisis in new initiative
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Syracuse Crunch is partnering with Upstate Health and Crouse Health on an initiative to raise awareness of opioid addiction and combat opioid use and overdose. The awareness campaign springs from the dangers of the opioid crisis occurring throughout the country. Central New York hasn’t been...
cnycentral.com
More than Just Books: Memory Kits for patrons with dementia and memory loss
Dewitt, NY — The Community Library of DeWitt and Jamesville has an entire section dedicated to memory loss. Karen Salsgiver and Bonnie Strunk have seen the effects of dementia firsthand when Karen's mother Madeline suffered from memory loss. The pair were introduced to books designed for those with dementia and that's where things really got started.
cnycentral.com
Study shows more parents oppose vaccine requirements, CNY health experts respond
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A new poll finds that more than a third of parents now say they oppose requiring children in public schools to get some childhood vaccines, a number which is up from 2019. Some blame the constant controversy around the COVID-19 vaccine or growing distrust of public...
cnycentral.com
The state of extremism in America two years after U.S. Capitol riots
Syracuse University politics professor Bill Banks calls the events of January sixth a searing memory that will never be erased. "The Justice Department is really overstretched right now because they're spending so many of their resources still trying to enforce the laws that were broken on January sixth. There have been over 900 individual prosecutions of individuals surrounding January sixth so far," he explained.
cnycentral.com
27-year-old man killed in shooting on Sunset Avenue just before midnight
Syracuse, NY — According to the Syracuse Police Department, a 27-year-old man died at the hospital following a shooting on Saturday just before midnight. Officers say they were called to the scene of a shooting with injuries on Sunset Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a 27-year-old had been shot in the chest and another 24-year-old man was shot in the leg.
cnycentral.com
Off-duty Syracuse Police Officer fires gun in apartment complex, now on paid leave
CLAY, N.Y. — A Syracuse Police Officer is now on paid administrative leave after firing his gun in his apartment complex in the Town of Clay, according to a police spokesperson. Lt. Matthew Malinowski confirmed that Officer Ahmad Bradley, after graduating from the Syracuse Police Academy in December of...
