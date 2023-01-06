ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse University cheer team prepares for nationals

Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University cheerleading team is less than a week away from competing in the Universal Cheerleading Association Nationals in Orlando, Florida. Syracuse fans are used to seeing the cheerleading team cheering on the football and basketball teams, but this is the one time a year they receive some cheers of their own.
Syracuse Police Department discusses 2022 and goals for 2023

Syracuse, NY — Syracuse Police Department's Public Information Officer, Lieutenant Matthew Malinowski answers law enforcement questions from viewers to increase transparency and community relations. This week, Lt. Malinowski discusses goals for 2023, standoff protocol for those nearby, and recruiting for the cadet academy. Watch the video for his full...
'CNY Synchro' program teaches synchronized ice skating

CICERO — A synchronized skating program at the Skating Club of CNY has been teaching the sport since 2006. Teams are made up of eight to 16 figure skaters performing a program set to music. "It's just a positive environment for everyone," said coach Carolyn Quinn. Program organizers said...
Lights on the Lake brightens up the new year for local charities

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — As the holiday season ends, Syracuse's annual tradition of Lights on the Lake will be donating the proceeds made from their last week to local non-profits. Each night during the week of Jan. 9 will benefit a different charity. Monday's proceeds will go to Second Chance...
Centro hoping to fill staff after holding open house

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse's Centro bus fleet is facing a challenge seen in so many other industries, according to their CEO, Brian Schultz. "We've had a challenge hiring bus operators." In total the fleet has 150 active drivers on staff, but Schultz says that to be at full strength...
AAA: U.S. gas prices on the rise

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — According to AAA, the average price for a gallon on gas in Syracuse this Monday morning is $3.42. That's up 3 cents compared to last week. Monday’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.28, up 6 cents since last Monday. The New York State average is $3.45, up 5 cents since last Monday.
Woman, three teens arrested in stabbing on Brighton Avenue in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 36-year-old woman and three teenagers are facing charges in a stabbing on Brighton Avenue on Thursday in Syracuse. Police say Sinclaire Blalock, 60, was stabbed in the chest and back around 3:55 p.m. Thursday. He is in critical condition at Upstate Hospital. Police say the investigation led them to an attack involving multiple people in the 100 block of Brighton Avenue.
More than Just Books: Memory Kits for patrons with dementia and memory loss

Dewitt, NY — The Community Library of DeWitt and Jamesville has an entire section dedicated to memory loss. Karen Salsgiver and Bonnie Strunk have seen the effects of dementia firsthand when Karen's mother Madeline suffered from memory loss. The pair were introduced to books designed for those with dementia and that's where things really got started.
The state of extremism in America two years after U.S. Capitol riots

Syracuse University politics professor Bill Banks calls the events of January sixth a searing memory that will never be erased. "The Justice Department is really overstretched right now because they're spending so many of their resources still trying to enforce the laws that were broken on January sixth. There have been over 900 individual prosecutions of individuals surrounding January sixth so far," he explained.
27-year-old man killed in shooting on Sunset Avenue just before midnight

Syracuse, NY — According to the Syracuse Police Department, a 27-year-old man died at the hospital following a shooting on Saturday just before midnight. Officers say they were called to the scene of a shooting with injuries on Sunset Avenue. Upon arrival, they found a 27-year-old had been shot in the chest and another 24-year-old man was shot in the leg.
