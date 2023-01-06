Friday was a bad day for people allegedly violating their probations in East Tennessee. In Roane County, Kingston Police say they were called to a residence on Rosedale Avenue by probation officers with the Tennessee Department of Correction who had been conducting a home search of Draven Hanna. Hanna, according to a KPD release, is currently on probation and police were called after the probation officers reported finding a large amount of cash as well as several forms of cannabis and pieces of drug paraphernalia. Hanna fled the scene before the arrival of Kingston Police and charges are said to be pending as the investigation is ongoing.

