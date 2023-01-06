Read full article on original website
WYSH AM 1380
Probations searches lead to charges
Friday was a bad day for people allegedly violating their probations in East Tennessee. In Roane County, Kingston Police say they were called to a residence on Rosedale Avenue by probation officers with the Tennessee Department of Correction who had been conducting a home search of Draven Hanna. Hanna, according to a KPD release, is currently on probation and police were called after the probation officers reported finding a large amount of cash as well as several forms of cannabis and pieces of drug paraphernalia. Hanna fled the scene before the arrival of Kingston Police and charges are said to be pending as the investigation is ongoing.
indherald.com
Officer, civilian injured in Oneida collision
ONEIDA | Two people were injured in an accident here Friday evening that involved a Scott County Sheriff’s Department deputy responding to a call and a private vehicle. None of the injuries were said to be life-threatening, but one of the occupants of the private vehicle — retired educator and coach Ted Williams — was airlifted to University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.
wpln.org
Watchdog group concerned about deaths of Tennessee children in homes known to state caseworkers
Tennessee’s child protection agency is struggling to keep up with child abuse investigations, and caseworkers have been challenged by a growing number of children entering foster care. Now a new report from a watchdog group finds that an abnormally high number of vulnerable children died after their families had...
BBB warns Middle TN, Southern KY of top scams for 2023
As a new year gets underway, scammers are gearing up to sneak into your accounts; snag your information; and steal your money, as well as your peace of mind.
WYSH AM 1380
ORPD investigating theft from business
Oak Ridge Police are investigating a break-in at a business that occurred last week. Someone broke out the glass door of Turn 1 Gaming in Oak Ridge to gain entry to the business and then smashed a glass display case. The thief or thieves stole approximately $3000 worth of “Magic: The Gathering” cards.
WBIR
Fugitive arrested by KPD after receiving multiple anonymous leads
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers thanked the Knoxville Police Department for taking in a wanted fugitive. Jasmine Lowery was taken into custody Saturday night by KPD. He was wanted on multiple felony charges, including aggravated assault, domestic assault, theft and robbery, according to Crime Stoppers.
bbbtv12.com
Search Turns Up Thousands in Cash and Drugs
Probation officers stated that they had discovered a large amount of cash and marijuana. Officers contacted Detective Keith Kile and he responded to the residence. After seeing the items, a search warrant for the residence was applied for and obtained. Upon searching the residence, $5,357.00 in cash, 1.5 pounds of...
Semi-truck fire on I-81 in Hamblen County
A vehicle fire in Hamblen County was shown on the Tennessee Department of Transportation map Sunday morning.
WKRN
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Tennessee using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities …. Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Tennessee using...
thunderboltradio.com
TWRA Investigating Fatal Boating Accident
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is still investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred last Thursday. TWRA reports said 72 year old Jimmy C. Franks, of the Counce community, lost his life when his boat sank on Pickwick Lake. Officers with TWRA, the Hardin County Fire Department, and the Mississippi...
Kingsport Times-News
'Runaway wife' ads in early Tennessee newspapers
I’ve heard it said that families were happier “in the old days.” However, newspapers prove that not every household was blissful. They also remind us that, when it comes to legal status, women have come a long way. There are several types of runaway ads published during...
wvlt.tv
Housing communities expand quickly as people flock to East Tennessee
According to the College System of Tennessee, fall enrollment at community colleges in Tennessee have been declining. The Grainger County Sheriff says arson investigations are underway after a suspect set multiple fires. Missing Sevier Co. man’s remains found just yards away from home a year later. Updated: 14 hours...
WYSH AM 1380
Veterans Breakfast is this Saturday
(Submitted) Military veterans from Anderson County are once again invited to come together for a community Veterans Breakfast to honor veterans. The breakfast, hosted by Anderson County citizens, is locally sponsored this month by Fox Farley Willis & Burnett Attorneys at Law. The breakfast will be held Saturday, January 14th...
Blackhorse Pub & Brewery closes Knoxville location
After opening its Alcoa location in 2019, the Blackhorse Pub & Brewery announced closing the Knoxville building Sunday morning.
‘Snowlene’: Winners of Tennessee snowplow naming contest unveiled
After two months of voting, the four snowplows that will clear roads across Tennessee have some quirky new names.
Tennessee ranks near the bottom in the country for mental health resources
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee ranks near the bottom in the country for mental health resources, according to new data. The latest "State of the Child" report shows almost three in every four children suffering from depression don't get treatment in the state. This report will officially be available for...
WATE
$10,000 reward offered in Grainger County arson investigation
The scent of burned wood and hay is what you’ll smell in the air on Ritter Ridge in Grainger County. Right now, the sheriff’s office is investigating a possible arson after several buildings were destroyed Thursday night. $10,000 reward offered in Grainger County arson investigation. The scent of...
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in Tennessee
Tennessee is a landlocked state in the United States southeastern area. Tennessee is the 36th-largest state by area and has the 15th-most population. Tennessee has a humid subtropical climate for the most part, with the exception of some higher elevations in the Appalachians, which have a cooler mountain temperate or humid continental climate.
wvlt.tv
Rescue center gives update on only surviving puppy thrown off bridge
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The only surviving puppy of a “severe animal cruelty” case in Morgan County is making progress, according to MoCo Mutts Rescue Center. Around Christmas day, investigators said six puppies stuffed in a red tote were thrown off a bridge on Burreville Road in Sunbright and left in a river, where all but one died.
wgnsradio.com
Gas Prices to Start This Week, Monday, January 9, 2023
Rutherford County, TN - Average gasoline prices in Tennessee have risen 10.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.97/g today (Monday), according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,821 stations in Tennessee. Prices in Tennessee are 11.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 3.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
