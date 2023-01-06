ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Support continues to pour in after sudden death of Desert Oasis student

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Community members continue to experience heartache and shock after the shocking death of a 16-year-old Las Vegas student on Thursday. Ashari Hughes died after experiencing a medical emergency during a flag football game on the campus of Desert Oasis High School, where she was a student.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local community reacts to death of Desert Oasis High School student

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Members of the Green Valley High School Gators took a moment before their game to remember 16-year-old Ashari Hughes. “We want to have a 30-second moment of silence for this young lady because she’s probably watching down now on all the flag games doing what she loves and cheering you ladies on,” said an announcer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

One Las Vegas High School’s Bathrooms Has ‘Toxic Sewer Gasses’

It stinks to go to one Las Vegas high school lately. No, it’s not the classes or the teachers, it’s the bathrooms. Clark County School District is undergoing a nearly $5 million dollar overhaul of the sewer and plumbing at the 50 year old Chaparral High School. No, someone didn’t flush something suspect (that we know of). It’s far more serious than that.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Argument at Las Vegas mobile park leaves man dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An argument at a mobile park left one man dead Friday evening, police said. Theodore Pafundi, 38, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, metro said, where he faces an open murder charge. Just before midnight, police responded to multiple calls regarding a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Phlebotomist talks collecting DUI blood samples with Las Vegas police

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It’s just before 7:00 p.m. and broken glass litter West Charleston. A rear-end accident is quickly becoming something more. It's a possible DUI, and the clock is ticking. “For the most effective prosecution of a DUI case we need to get that evidentiary testing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Homicide under investigation near Tropicana, Eastern

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide reported in the east Las Vegas valley Monday, according to police. The incident was reported around 2:30 a.m. on S. Topaz Street, near Tropicana and Eastern avenues, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. No further information was provided. This is a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Just One Project opens community market at Garside Junior High School

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Just One Project, Southern Nevada’s largest mobile food pantry that distributes groceries to more than 20,000 food-insecure residents monthly, announces the opening of a new, first-of-its-kind community market at Garside Junior High School. The classroom-sized “Community Market at Garside” is the first of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KSLTV

MMA fighter arrested in St. George after two separate assaults towards same woman

ST. GEORGE, Utah — A mixed martial artist who fled to Las Vegas, Nevada, is now in police custody after two alleged assaults against the mother of his son. On Jan. 1, Cain Castillo, 36, was booked into the Washington County Jail for felony counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and aggravated child abuse – intentionally or knowingly, according to the affidavits.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
news3lv.com

Crash on southbound U.S. 95 snarls traffic in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash on southbound U.S. 95 has snarled the Monday morning commute through downtown Las Vegas. The collision was reported around 5:55 a.m. just past Eastern Avenue, per the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol incident page. Traffic is backing up to the Spaghetti Bowl as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Clark County launches Spanish-language social media pages

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County has launched new social media pages dedicated to providing information in Spanish. The county says the new pages will provide a direct line of communication between local officials and Spanish-speaking residents. "With this move, we hope to ensure that all of our residents...
CLARK COUNTY, NV

