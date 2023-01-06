Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Limb-Extending Surgery Is Popular Among Men, Especially Those in the Tech IndustryCeebla CuudLas Vegas, NV
Frontier Airlines offers free flights to people who adopt stray kittensB.R. ShenoyLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas Mayor urges widening of I-15 after New Year's 18 mile traffic jamThe HD PostLas Vegas, NV
The Best Day Trips from Las Vegas33andfreeLas Vegas, NV
Fascinating MSG Sphere, with advanced high tech perks, in Las Vegas set to open ends of 2023,Cristoval VictorialLas Vegas, NV
news3lv.com
High school student collapses, dies after suffering medical emergency during flag football
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 16-year-old high school student-athlete died after collapsing during a flag football game Thursday at her school in Las Vegas, Nevada, according to a message sent to the school community. The Clark County Coroner's office identified the student as 16-year-old Ashari Hughes. Hughes died after...
news3lv.com
Clark County School District and Vegas Golden Knights team up to recognize law enforcement
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Clark County School District (CCSD) and our Vegas Golden Knights (VGK) are teaming up for Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. It's a day recognized nationwide to express gratitude to the men and women who serve in law enforcement. Together they will recognize three employees with...
news3lv.com
Support continues to pour in after sudden death of Desert Oasis student
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Community members continue to experience heartache and shock after the shocking death of a 16-year-old Las Vegas student on Thursday. Ashari Hughes died after experiencing a medical emergency during a flag football game on the campus of Desert Oasis High School, where she was a student.
KTNV
Driver crashes into building, refuses medical attention from Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that a driver refused medical attention after crashing into a FedEx building. Las Vegas police reported the crash to KTNV Sunday afternoon. It was the FedEx building east of the Strip on Hughes Center Drive. Police said the...
news3lv.com
Local community reacts to death of Desert Oasis High School student
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Members of the Green Valley High School Gators took a moment before their game to remember 16-year-old Ashari Hughes. “We want to have a 30-second moment of silence for this young lady because she’s probably watching down now on all the flag games doing what she loves and cheering you ladies on,” said an announcer.
jammin1057.com
One Las Vegas High School’s Bathrooms Has ‘Toxic Sewer Gasses’
It stinks to go to one Las Vegas high school lately. No, it’s not the classes or the teachers, it’s the bathrooms. Clark County School District is undergoing a nearly $5 million dollar overhaul of the sewer and plumbing at the 50 year old Chaparral High School. No, someone didn’t flush something suspect (that we know of). It’s far more serious than that.
8newsnow.com
Argument at Las Vegas mobile park leaves man dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An argument at a mobile park left one man dead Friday evening, police said. Theodore Pafundi, 38, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center, metro said, where he faces an open murder charge. Just before midnight, police responded to multiple calls regarding a...
fox10phoenix.com
Little library built & dedicated to a Phoenix family killed in an apparent murder-suicide
PHOENIX - A little library is being built in Phoenix filled with books and a lot of love in honor of a mother and her three kids killed in November 2022 in an apparent murder-suicide. Bright colors, sunshine and soccer all remind the Phoenix mothers organizing the tribute of 40-year-old...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas Metro Police Department celebrates Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD), Behind the Blue, and the city of Las Vegas, invited the community to celebrate Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. It's a day recognized nationwide to express gratitude to the men and women who serve in law enforcement. On Saturday,...
news3lv.com
Phlebotomist talks collecting DUI blood samples with Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It’s just before 7:00 p.m. and broken glass litter West Charleston. A rear-end accident is quickly becoming something more. It's a possible DUI, and the clock is ticking. “For the most effective prosecution of a DUI case we need to get that evidentiary testing...
news3lv.com
Homicide under investigation near Tropicana, Eastern
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide reported in the east Las Vegas valley Monday, according to police. The incident was reported around 2:30 a.m. on S. Topaz Street, near Tropicana and Eastern avenues, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. No further information was provided. This is a...
news3lv.com
Just One Project opens community market at Garside Junior High School
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Just One Project, Southern Nevada’s largest mobile food pantry that distributes groceries to more than 20,000 food-insecure residents monthly, announces the opening of a new, first-of-its-kind community market at Garside Junior High School. The classroom-sized “Community Market at Garside” is the first of...
VGK and CCSD to recognize three police department employees
The Clark County School District and the Vegas Golden Knights will celebrate three CCSD Police Department personnel at the CCSD Police Department Headquarters in Henderson, NV.
PD: Child hospitalized after apparent accidental shooting
A child is in stable condition at a hospital after an apparent accidental shooting Saturday afternoon.
KSLTV
MMA fighter arrested in St. George after two separate assaults towards same woman
ST. GEORGE, Utah — A mixed martial artist who fled to Las Vegas, Nevada, is now in police custody after two alleged assaults against the mother of his son. On Jan. 1, Cain Castillo, 36, was booked into the Washington County Jail for felony counts of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury and aggravated child abuse – intentionally or knowingly, according to the affidavits.
Las Vegas father stabbed multiple times in seemingly random attack outside home
A man is accused of stabbing a Las Vegas husband and father at least a dozen times outside of his home in a seemingly random attack last week.
news3lv.com
Crash on southbound U.S. 95 snarls traffic in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A crash on southbound U.S. 95 has snarled the Monday morning commute through downtown Las Vegas. The collision was reported around 5:55 a.m. just past Eastern Avenue, per the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol incident page. Traffic is backing up to the Spaghetti Bowl as...
news3lv.com
Clark County launches Spanish-language social media pages
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County has launched new social media pages dedicated to providing information in Spanish. The county says the new pages will provide a direct line of communication between local officials and Spanish-speaking residents. "With this move, we hope to ensure that all of our residents...
Young child rushed to hospital after accidentally shooting themselves, police say
PHOENIX — A young child was taken to the hospital in critical condition after accidentally shooting themselves with a gun found in their home, Phoenix police said. As of Sunday morning, the child's condition has stabilized. According to early reports, police were called to an apartment complex near 19th...
Speeding, impairment cited in North Las Vegas crash that killed 2 pedestrians on sidewalk
That information was revealed Thursday morning during the arraignment for Fernando Jose Reyes in North Las Vegas Justice Court, where he is facing numerous charges related to a Monday crash that killed 51-year-old Tracy Sundberg and 68-year-old Randall Robert Ray as they stood on a sidewalk near Aliante Parkway and Nature Park Drive.
