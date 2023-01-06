ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Biden inspects US-Mexico border in face of GOP criticism

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden walked a muddy stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border and inspected a busy port of entry Sunday on his first trip to the region after two years in office, a visit shadowed by the fraught politics of immigration as Republicans blame him for record numbers of migrants crossing into the country.
An Office Worker Who Makes $130,000 Per Year Complains That He Is Paid to Do Nothing

An Irish finance manager for the national train network says he is paid over $130,000 a year to do nothing but eat lunch and read newspapers. Dermot Alastair Mills, an employee at Irish Rail, claims he is being discriminated against since he gets paid for doing basically nothing. The finance manager alleges that after blowing the whistle on the company's bookkeeping in 2014, he was gradually freed of nearly all of his tasks and now spends most of his days eating lunch and reading newspapers. Nevertheless, he continues to collect a steady monthly income despite everything that is going on.
The FTC wants to ban companies from telling their employees they can't work for competitors — and says it'll help workers make $300 billion more a year

The FTC wants to ban noncompete agreements, which stop workers from moving to competitors or starting their own similar businesses. Under the FTC's proposed rule, employers wouldn't be able to impose a noncompete, and past ones would be rescinded. FTC Chair Lina Khan said that noncompetes undermine competition and competitive...
Amazon CEO informs employees the company plans to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs

SEATTLE (KDKA) - Amazon informed employees on Wednesday that they plan to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs. In a letter from CEO Andy Jassy, the company informed employees of what he described the outcome of "looking at their workforce levels, investments they want to make in the future, and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our business."
Comments made by President Biden while examining the Boundary Wall

Q Mr. President, what have you learned at the border today?. THE PRESIDENT: They need a lot of resources, and we’re going to get it for them. Q What about Mr. Abbott’s letter? Any response to Mr. Abbott’s letter?. (Cross-talk.) Q What about Bolsonaro?. Q Do you...
President Joe Biden Announced His Plan For Migrants to Enter the Country Legally

As President Joe Biden begins his trip to Mexico, he first plans to stop in El Paso, Texas on Sunday. This will be his first trip visiting a border city as President. President Biden said he will allow 30,000 migrants a month to enter the United States. He plans to allow people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to enter the country. And, they must apply from their home countries to be allowed in the country, legally.
Argentina and China formalize currency swap deal

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Argentina and China have formalized the expansion of a currency swap deal, allowing the South American country to increase its depleted foreign currency reserves, the Argentine central bank said on Sunday.

