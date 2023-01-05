ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Anyone who has been a customer at a restaurant knows that "the customer is always right." Complaining about the wait time, the table, the servers, the food, or the ambiance are all totally fair game, given the threat of a potentially nasty Yelp review, right? Well, anyone who has worked in the restaurant industry can tell you that the customer is pretty much never right. In fact, the customer usually doesn't know shit.
Last month, I was kind of a pain at my grocery store’s deli counter. I didn’t mean to be, but my cold-cut order was more complicated than I’d imagined. The employee had to dig around in the back to find more pepper-crusted turkey breast for me. But the service was genuinely excellent. They came back smiling and weighed it perfectly on the first try. As they handed me my payload of wrapped sandwich meat, I felt a nagging awkwardness: I wanted to tip but had no option to do so. I haltingly asked if there was a jar to drop some cash into, and they politely thanked me but said they couldn’t accept gratuity.
