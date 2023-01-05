Read full article on original website
Man Ordered Pizza Almost Everyday for 10 Years Until Employees Noticed Something Was Wrong
For ten years, this man ordered pizza every day, until eventually the staff realized something wasn't right. Kirk Alexander, 48, virtually always orders Domino's pizza because he loves it so much. He places orders daily or every other day, according to Sarah, the general manager, and all of the staff are aware of him.
We asked Starbucks baristas which customer habits annoy them most. Here are 5 things they want you to stop doing right now.
If you want to get on your Starbucks barista's good side this holiday season, avoid doing these five things when ordering or visiting the store.
Dear Penny: Are we jerks if we don’t pay $600 for my in-laws’ housecleaning?
My husband’s parents have always expected their adult children to pay their way for restaurants and vacations, and whenever they need or want something that they don’t want to purchase. My father-in-law says his kids can afford it because they all have better jobs than he had, but he never paid for college for any of his four children.
I Vowed Never to Live in an HOA Neighborhood Again. Here's Why I Changed My Mind
Could dealing with an HOA sometimes be worth the hassle?
What Working In A Restaurant Taught Me About Humanity
Anyone who has been a customer at a restaurant knows that "the customer is always right." Complaining about the wait time, the table, the servers, the food, or the ambiance are all totally fair game, given the threat of a potentially nasty Yelp review, right? Well, anyone who has worked in the restaurant industry can tell you that the customer is pretty much never right. In fact, the customer usually doesn't know shit.
Tipping Is Weird Now
Last month, I was kind of a pain at my grocery store’s deli counter. I didn’t mean to be, but my cold-cut order was more complicated than I’d imagined. The employee had to dig around in the back to find more pepper-crusted turkey breast for me. But the service was genuinely excellent. They came back smiling and weighed it perfectly on the first try. As they handed me my payload of wrapped sandwich meat, I felt a nagging awkwardness: I wanted to tip but had no option to do so. I haltingly asked if there was a jar to drop some cash into, and they politely thanked me but said they couldn’t accept gratuity.
