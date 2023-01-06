ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers Beach, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Collier County man sentenced to life in prison for child molestation

A Collier County man was sentenced to life in prison Monday morning for child molestation. Yormis Perez Gonzalez, 36, was sentenced to life for the charge of lewd or lascivious molestation by a person 18 years of age or older, victim less than 12 years of age. He was found guilty in November 2022 following a jury trial in Collier County.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 people from Fort Myers Beach still missing after Hurricane Ian

It has been more than 100 days since Hurricane Ian devastated Fort Myers Beach and much of Southwest Florida. Most of the missing people have been found, but two remain unknown. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office says 72-year-old James Hurst and 82-year-old Ivonka Knes remain missing after the storm. The...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers K-9 sniffs out drugs in vehicle with 3 suspects

On Sunday, Fort Myers K-9 Bane led officers to three suspects found with narcotics and weapons in a vehicle. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, 33-year-old Adarius Williams, 31-year-old Javaris Dean and 32-year-old Patrick Peterson were arrested after officers pulled over a vehicle near the intersection of Knight Street and Lemon Street for a traffic infraction. Bane conducted a free-air sniff of the vehicle and alerted officers to the presence of narcotics inside. Officers say they searched the vehicle and located a small bag of cocaine near the front passenger seat.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County Sheriff’s Office celebrates 100th anniversary

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office celebrated 100 years of service on Monday in Everglades City, which is home to the county’s first courthouse. Sheriff Kevin Rambosk believes it’s an honor and a privilege to protect the people of Collier County and paid tribute to the first sheriff to do so one hundred years ago.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Court hearing for Uber driver accused of rape in Villas

An Uber driver accused of chasing down a woman he had driven home and raping her outside her Villas apartment has a court hearing Monday morning. Felix Torres, 37, has been in jail for more than a month after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested him as a rape suspect in December. Security cameras captured footage of a man deputies say is Torres dropping off his Uber passenger at the Ashlar Apartments on Corbel Circle, putting on a mask, catching up to the woman and covering her mouth as he attacks her. The man left his victim on the ground and ran away with her phone.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Curfew, parking changes to Fort Myers Beach Monday

Starting Monday, some changes to the curfew and parking are coming to Fort Myers Beach. People will have to pay for parking at the beach again because fees are going to be reinstated for the first time since Hurricane Ian. The parking fee will be $5.00 per hour, but the...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach 100 days after Hurricane Ian

Southwest Florida has come a long way since Hurricane Ian devastated communities across our area 100 days ago, but there’s still a long way to go. Much storm debris littering the streets is gone, and more businesses are opening every day. But a lot of people are still displaced...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Precautionary boil water notice in Lee County

There is a precautionary boil water notice in Lee County on Saturday. According to the City of Fort Myers, the boil water notice in the McGregor Reserve Area is still in effect. The City of Fort Myers expects the boil water notice to be “rescinded soon”.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 more Fort Myers Beach staples sell for big money

More businesses on Fort Myers Beach have been sold after being devastated by Hurricane Ian. While their prices seem sky-high, some are working to keep the old-school charm. The property where The Cottage and Shuckers once stood on Fort Myers Beach is officially under contract. The owners found a deal that they liked, and they worked out the terms and conditions.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lakes Regional Park reopens in Lee County

Lee County Parks & Recreation announced Monday morning that Lakes Regional Park has officially reopened. The park at 7330 Gladiolus Drive will be open daily from 7 a.m. to dusk after having remained closed since Hurricane Ian. In addition, the Railroad Museum of South Florida, Wheel Fun Rentals at Lakes Regional Park and the Lakes Park Farmers Market will be open and operating this week. Some park amenities, such as the water features and splash pads, will remain closed.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The Dock at Crayton Cove upgrades, reopens after Hurricane Ian

The Dock at Crayton Cove reopened last month after Hurricane Ian caused extensive damage to the restaurant on Naples Bay. With almost 5 feet of flooding inside of the restaurant, it took more than two months for owner Dan Groom and his team to renovate the entire restaurant from the inside of the kitchen to the outside landscaping. Despite these challenges, Groom took advantage and upgraded the damaged spaces.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Par 4 Mobile Home Park FEMA trailers to get power Saturday

Saturday is a big day at Par 4 Mobile Home Park in Collier County. FEMA trailers have been sitting on the property, without power, so nobody needing assistance could move in. The hope is that power will be connected to four FEMA trailers by the end of the day. The trailers were delivered in Dec. but they are still empty because they don’t have power.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Damage from Hurricane Ian impacting youth sports leagues

After Hurricane Ian, most of the facilities used for team sports were damaged, canceling some league’s seasons and making others hard to operate. Charles Phoenix is the Southwest Florida commissioner for the Babe Ruth Cal Ripkin baseball league and spoke with WINK News about the difficulties. “They’re very passionate...
FORT MYERS, FL

