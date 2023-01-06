ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

First Stream: New Music From YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Popcaan & Drake, Shania Twain and More

By Jason Lipshutz
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Billboard’s First Stream serves as a handy guide to this Friday’s most essential releases — the key music that everyone will be talking about today, and that will be dominating playlists this weekend and beyond.

This week, YoungBoy keeps his prolific streak alive, Popcaan and Drake re-team with a new mission, and Shania Twain keeps us dancing into the new year. Check out all of this week’s First Stream picks below:

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, I Rest My Case

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s output is not only mind-boggling — four mixtapes, one album and a compilation album in 2022, the majority of which reached the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart — but also serves as a simple way to track the Baton Rouge native’s gradual rise as a musician and lyricist: YoungBoy generally gets more discerning and ferocious with every new project, and I Rest My Case is one of his strongest full-lengths to date. The album’s momentum snowballs from the opening bodyslam of “Black,” “Louie V” and “Swag On Point,” and ends with an affecting open letter, “Hey Pops”; in between, YoungBoy suggests that, if last year had nonstop highs, 2023 could be even bigger.

Popcaan feat. Drake, “We Caa Done”

From “Controlla” on Drake’s Views to “All I Need” on Popcaan’s Fixtape project, the hip-hop superstar and dancehall king have proven reliable collaborators for more than a half-decade — and now, ahead of Popcaan’s album Great Is He , they’ve re-teamed for a triumphant start to the new year. “We Caa Done” functions as a raised glass after overcoming tribulations, with Drake crooning in patois, Popcaan demonstrating a flow that’s long been hypnotic, and the percolating beat helping both along the way, setting up what’s sure to be a club staple across borders in 2023.

Shania Twain, “Giddy Up!”

The story of modern country- pop could not be told without Shania Twain, and as she embarks on a big year that will include a new album and sprawling tour, the legendary singer-songwriter is still serving up crossover singles designed to get hands clapping and butts out of seats. “Giddy Up!” will lead forthcoming album Queen of Me and is indeed a party-starter, all call-and-response problem-shedding and frothy lines written for Friday night gatherings; by the time the acoustic strumming has segued to electric riffing, you’ll find that you, too, would like to shout “Giddy up.”

Yahritza Y Su Esencia, “Cambiaste”

Anyone paying close-enough attention to the rapid rise of Yahritza Y Su Esencia last year understood that the Regional Mexican trio’s TikTok success would probably not be ephemeral — the talents of Yahritza Martinez, and her older brothers Armando and Jairo, were too distinct to ignite and then dissipate. New single “Cambiaste” relies heavily upon Yahritza’s pleading voice and Mando’s 12-string guitar, but that formula remains effective — if not even more emotionally harrowing, especially as the song circles around and then hammers down during the finale.

Skrillex feat. PinkPantheress & Trippie Redd, “Way Back”

After returning earlier this week with “Rumble,” a teeth-smashing dance-rap track featuring Fred again.. and Flowdan, Skrillex has kicked off 2023 with another intriguing three-artist summit: “Way Back,” with PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd, sizzles in the places that “Rumble” shimmers, with Trippie handed hook duties and PinkPantheress weaving a compelling story within a single verse. Both songs are relatively short — “Way Back” clocks in at under two minutes — but are satisfying enough to raise hopes that the year will bring more tunes from a rejuvenated Skrillex.

Ice Spice, “In Ha Mood”

“I’m proud that I’m still gettin’ bigger / Goin’ viral is gettin’ ’em sicker,” Ice Spice raps on the victory-lap single “In Ha Mood.” The Bronx rapper, fresh off of gaining well-deserved fame for her Internet sensation “Munch (Feelin’ U),” serves up another drill track with a refrain that’s primed for TikTok users to feast upon — but “In Ha Mood” is also snappier and more lyrically dense than Ice Spice’s past offerings, allowing her to swoop down upon her naysayers with a sharpened sword.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Popcaan x Drake & More: What’s Your Favorite Release of the Week? Vote!

It’s the first New Music Friday of 2023, and a batch of new music spanning hip-hop, country, dance and more. But which of the new year’s release is your favorite? YoungBoy Never Broke Again isn’t using 2023 as an opportunity to rest. The rapper kept himself incredibly busy last year and dropped a whopping four mixtapes, one album and a compilation album, most of which reached the top 10 of the Billboard 200, and he’s coming back for more with the release of I Rest My Case. The Baton Rouge native continues to get more ferocious in his lyrics, as seen...
Billboard

Popcaan Releases Drake-Assisted Single ‘We Caa Done’: Stream It Now

With beloved danceable tracks like “TWIST & TURN” and “ALL I NEED” under their belts, fans know exactly what to expect when Popcaan and Drake get together. Their latest release “We Caa Done” is no exception to the rule. The dancehall phenom teased his and Drizzy’s new cut in a preview snippet via Instagram on Wednesday (Jan. 4), and unveiled the cover art for his upcoming fifth studio album Great Is He via OVO Sound, showing the Jamaican artist in 19th-century threads with a pensive expression. “New year, new Gear, new blessings, new money, new music! #GIHE,” the caption reads. “We Caa...
Billboard

YoungBoy Never Broke Again Drops New Album ‘I Rest My Case’: Stream It Now

YoungBoy Never Broke Again released his new album I Rest My Case on Friday (Jan. 6) via Motown Records. One day after the album’s announcement on Monday, the rapper released four tracks early: “Black,” “Groovy,” “I Love YB Skit” and “Top Girls.” This marks Youngboy’s first release since he signed to Motown Records in October. The Baton Rouge, La., native broke out in 2015 and signed to Atlantic two years later, going on to become one of music’s top acts. Since then, he’s charted 24 albums on the Billboard 200 — 12 that were top 10, four of which hit No. 1. Related YoungBoy Never Broke...
Billboard

No, SZA Isn’t Beefing With Taylor Swift: ‘I Genuinely Loved Her Album’

SZA is gunning for a fourth week atop the Billboard 200 with her triumphant new album, SOS, which would mean beating out Taylor Swift‘s blockbuster Midnights — currently at No. 2 — once again for the top spot. Some fans have taken the chart race as an indication that there might be a rivalry between the two artists behind the scenes, but the R&B star quickly put the rumor to rest. “Uhh I feel silly that I even have to say this but i see supporters arguing and I hate that,” she tweeted early Friday (Jan. 6). “I don’t have beef...
Billboard

Fans Choose Shania Twain’s ‘Giddy Up!’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Shania Twain‘s new single “Giddy Up!” has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Jan. 6) on Billboard, choosing Twain’s track as their favorite new music release of the past week. “Giddy Up!” brought in 87% of the vote, beating out new music by YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Popcaan feat. Drake and more. Related First Stream: New Music From YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Popcaan & Drake, Shania Twain and More 01/08/2023 Twain’s party-ready new sing is the first track off of Queen of Me, her forthcoming album that’s set for a Feb. 3 release. The singer line danced into 2023 with “Giddy Up,”...
Billboard

First Out: New Music From Sigala & MNEK, RuPaul, Joesef & More

Happy New Year! Celebrate everything 2023 with some new releases from some of your favorite queer artists this week. Billboard Pride is proud to present the latest edition of First Out, our weekly roundup of some of the best new music releases from LGBTQ artists. From Sigala & MNEK’s thumping new single, to a whole new album from the Queen of Queens RuPaul, check out just a few of our favorite releases from this week below: Sigala & MNEK, “Radio” It may be the dead of winter, but British DJ Sigala and singer-songwriter extraordinaire MNEK are ready to give you pure summer vibes on their new...
Billboard

First Stream Latin: New Music From Alejandro Fernandez, Yahritza y Su Esencia, & More

First Stream Latin is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors. Check out this week’s picks below. Alejandro Fernández, “Inexperto En Olvidarte” (Universal Music Latino) For his first song of the year, Alejandro Fernández goes the traditional route, releasing the heart-wrenching ranchera “Inexperto En Olvidarte.” It’s a quintessential song for Fernández, who’s long mastered the mariachi ballad — and this one is no exception. Penned by Amanda Coronel and Fernanda Díaz, the track thrives thanks to its delicate mariachi arrangement, accompanied by an accordion for the ultimate norteño touch. “Inexperto” is the Mexican artist’s first single...
Billboard

First Spin: The Week’s Best New Dance Tracks From Tiësto, Skrillex & More

And we’re back, baby. As we ease into the new year, the dance world is coming hot out the gates with a week of action dominated by the Return of Skrillex via a pair of new tracks (more on that below) and the announcement of his first solo album in nine (NINE!) years. The one and only Sonny Moore also played a very hot, extremely sold out b2b2b last night in London with fellow greats Fred again.. and Four Tet. Related First Stream: New Music From YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Popcaan & Drake, Shania Twain and More 01/06/2023 Beyond that — there is,...
Billboard

‘Not Dissimilar to Hysterical Fans at a Boy Band Concert’: Inside the Skrillex, Four Tet & Fred again.. Set Last Night in London

Entering London’s evocative Electric Ballroom last night (Jan. 5), we surpassed a queue snaking down two blocks of Camden High Street. The space, which opened in 1978 and typically hosts live acts, suited the surprise event surprisingly well. Perched on the balcony above, we had a clear view to overlook the interaction between the three rather unexpected friends on the bill: Skrillex, Four Tet and Fred again... We arrived at 9 p.m. and the crowd was already oozing peak-time enthusiasm. The excitement was obvious, and rightly so — the show had sold out within 10 minutes of being announced via the...
Billboard

SZA’s ‘SOS’ Makes It a Month at No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart

SZA’s SOS makes it a month at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, as the album spends a fourth straight and total week atop the list (dated Jan. 14). It earned 125,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending Jan. 5 (down 2%), according to Luminate. SOS is the first album by a woman to spend its first four weeks at No. 1 in a year, since Adele’s 30 ruled for its first six weeks (Dec. 4, 2021 through Jan. 8, 2022-dated charts) and is the first album by a woman to have four consecutive weeks at...
Billboard

MONSTA X Drops ‘Beautiful Liar’ Music Video & 12th Mini-Album ‘REASON’

MONSTA X unveiled the music video for their new single “Beautiful Liar” as well as their 12th mini-album, REASON, on Monday (Jan. 9) via Starship Entertainment. Describing the song as a “power funk rock track” in a video shared to their social channels, the K-pop idols spend the associated visual dressed in matching leather suits of blood red as they perform in a burning warehouse surrounded by a bevy of masked backup dancers. (“Just like how your cold eyes play with me/ I get attracted to that irrejectable beautiful lie,” Minhyuk laments on the chorus.) Related 10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get...
Billboard

Olivia Rodrigo Teases New Music: ‘Working on So Many New Songs’

Olivia Rodrigo teased new music on the two-year anniversary of “Drivers License.” “working on so many new songs I’m excited to show u! thank u for everything,” she wrote to her fans in an Instagram Story on Sunday night (Jan. 8), ending her message with a heart emoji. Her breakthrough single, “Drivers License,” was released on Jan. 8, 2021. The temporary post featured a video clip of herself with Dan Nigro, who produced her debut album, Sour. The pair rocked out to a mystery piano track, giving fans a small taste of what’s to come. Related Bert From 'Sesame Street' Is a Huge Olivia...
Billboard

Paramore Teases a New Song & Fans Have a Guess About the Title

New year, new Paramore song. Just one month out from the release of its highly anticipated album This Is Why, the band surprised fans by teasing a new track nicknamed “ccc” — though many correctly guessed that this was an acronym for its full French-language title, “C’est Comme Ça.” Lead vocalist Hayley Williams, guitarist Taylor York and drummer Zac Farro first set fans ablaze Sunday (Jan. 8) by posting a cryptic video to the band’s Instagram Stories. The letters “ccc” were backdropped by a glitching, pixelated screen while a brisk guitar riff repeated on a loop. Related Here's 'The News': Paramore Drops New...
Billboard

First Country: Shania Twain, Elle King, Chase Rice & More

First Country is a compilation of the best new country songs, videos & albums that dropped this week. Shania Twain, “Giddy Up!” Shania knows her way around an energetic, danceable song, including her latest “Giddy Up!,” from her upcoming album Queen of Me, out Feb. 3. Eschewing a high-gloss pop finish, she instead relies on pulsating acoustic guitar to offer an assertive rhythm that matches the arena-sized confidence in her lyrics, which (similar to some of her mega-hits such as “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!”) advocate for living your best life right now–or as Twain puts it, “Time to shine like...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Billboard

Sam Smith Is Ready to Give You What You Want With New Single Featuring Koffee & Jessie Reyez

For fans of Sam Smith anxiously awaiting the release of the singer’s hotly anticipated album, fear not: They’re here to give you what you want. On Saturday (Jan. 7), Smith announced that their latest single “Gimme,” featuring Koffee and Jessie Reyez, would be dropping on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Teasing the new track on Instagram and TikTok, Smith also shared a snippet of the song’s infectious chorus, with them and Reyez singing the word “gimme what I want” over an undulating tropical beat. Fans of Reyez will also be excited to know that this is not the only time the R&B star...
Billboard

Abraham Mateo, Mike Bahía & More: What’s Your Favorite New Latin Music Release? Vote!

This week, our First Stream Latin roundup — which is a compilation of the best new Latin songs, albums, and videos recommended by the Billboard Latin editors each week — is powered by new music from Abraham Mateo, Mike Bahía and Alejandro Fernández, to name a few. The list includes Abraham Mateo’s “La Idea,” an upbeat punk rock song with heart-rending lyrics about a guy who can’t fathom the fact that he’s no longer dating the girl of his dreams. “Because the idea was not never separate/ The idea was that you’d be the mother of my kids/ Because the idea was for you and me to...
Billboard

Here Are the Lyrics to HARDY’s ‘Wait in the Truck’ Feat. Lainey Wilson

HARDY and Lainey Wilson teamed up for a rare murder ballad in country’s modern era.  “You rarely hear songs like this that bring light to heavy situations that people are really scared to talk about,” Wilson told Billboard of the track. “I feel, in my heart, that our job is to sing about the things that people are afraid to talk about. It’s a song that definitely starts a conversation.” If you need a guide to follow along with the lyrics to HARDY and Lainey Wilson’s “Wait in the Track,” find the lyrics below: I got turned around in some little townI’d never been to...
Billboard

Kim Kardashian & North West ‘Shake It Off’ to Taylor Swift Song on TikTok

Kim Kardashian and her nine-year-old daughter North West were back at it again on TikTok on Thursday (Jan. 5), taking part in their usual fast-paced choreographed clips. This time, however, the mother-daughter duo are singing along to Taylor Swift‘s 2014 hit, “Shake It Off,” which is surprising given Kardashian and Swift’s tumultuous history. After the SKIMS founder’s ex-husband Kanye West interrupted Swift on stage at the 2009 VMAs, which sparked their decade-plus feud, he called her out in his 2016 song “Famous” by rapping, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b—h famous. That year,...
Billboard

Morgan Wallen Pays Tribute to Keith Whitley in New Song

Morgan Wallen shared an early look at a new song over the weekend, and it is a musical nod to the late country music artist Keith Whitley. “Sitting here waiting on the sun in a deer blind…here’s a new one,” Wallen wrote via Instagram on Sunday (Jan. 8), along with an audio snippet of a demo tape labeled “Keith Whitley Ref 1 Jan 6.” The ballad, which includes the lyrics, “I’m no stranger to the rain/ It starts rainin’, I start pouring, I’ll take hurtin’ like hell in the morning over feeling this way…there ain’t a mirror in this house anymore,” nods...
KENTUCKY STATE
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ Returns to No. 1 on Hot 100, The Weeknd & Beyoncé Hit Top 10

No problem: Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” rebounds to No. 1 this week, from No. 8, on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart for a seventh total week on top. With this latest frame at the summit, Swift ties her longest Hot 100 command, first set by “Blank Space” in 2014-15. Plus, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha’s “I’m Good (Blue)” blasts 19-4 on the Hot 100, notching its first week in the top five, and two songs soar to their first weeks in the top 10: The Weeknd’s “Die for You” (26-8) and Beyoncé’s “Cuff It” (38-10). The Weeknd achieves his 16th top...
Billboard

Billboard

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy