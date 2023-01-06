ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Understanding the Legality of Sleeping in Your Car in Illinois

Sleeping in your car is a common practice for travelers, shift workers, and homeless individuals alike. However, it's important to be aware of the laws surrounding this practice, especially if you plan on doing it in the state of Illinois. According to Illinois state law, it is generally legal to...
Illinois Weed Sales Reach Record-Setting High in 2022, Literally

As the saying goes, "money doesn't grow on trees," but apparently in Illinois, it grows on cannabis plants. In 2022, the state hit a marijuana milestone in adult-use marijuana sales, according to data released by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. But what does one do with all...
Pot sales continue to soar in Illinois

2022 set a record for cannabis sales in the Land of Lincoln. 113 state wide dispensaries sold well over 1 and half billion with a “B” dollars worth of weed. Residents from all over the Upper Midwest took part. Overall the industry is projected to add both more...
Financial Website Calls Illinois One Of The Most Sinful States In America

WalletHub ranked states by how sinful residents are, based on seven different vices including anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, and greed. Illinois scored particularly high in the categories of anger and hatred and excesses and vices. So if you're looking for a place to let your hair down and indulge in a little sin, Illinois might be the perfect destination for you.
Illinois Lake Dubbed ‘Most Polluted’ In America, 1 Lake In Top 10

Looky there, Illinois is home to one of the most polluted lakes in America. Surprised?. Illinois has made far too many lists over the years and majority of them have not been so pretty. From being one of the worst states in America for winter, to being one of the happiest states in America, to having one of the worst cities to call home, there's one more to add to the growing list.
SAFE-T Act poll up until 1/14

Over the past week, I have been posting updates about the Illinois SAFE-T Act. The act brings much-needed upgrades to the police departments throughout the state. However, the legislators decided to cram the elimination of cash bail into the bill. Fortunately, the Illinois Supreme Court suspended that part of the bill from going into law one week ago.
Illinois Democrats push to further expand abortion, gender care access

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Capitol News Illinois) – Six months after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned nearly 50 years of precedent providing for legal abortion, Democrats in the Illinois General Assembly have their eye on once again expanding access to reproductive health care as the state solidifies its position as a “haven” for abortion in the largely red Midwest.
Did You Know Illinois Has 5 of the Strangest Festivals to Attend?

If you're looking for a different kind of festival this year then one of these five festivals in Illinois might interest you. Strange. Unique. Different. All words to describe all five of these festivals that happen each year in Illinois. YouTuber Stuck in the Kerfield put together a list of the top 5 weird festivals in Illinois. I can tell you this there is one festival that you will never see me at.
Illinois, You Need To Make Valentine’s Day Reservations Right Now

It's hard to believe that Valentine's Day will be here before we know it. The holiday where singles in their late 20s and early 30s snark in real life and on social media pretending like they're better than everyone for not finding love because they "don't want to" while suppressing their jealousy, and the same holiday where people in relationships are jealous of those loveless singles because they don't have to spend the only money they could save over the past 45 days since being broke from Christmas on decapitated flowers and a crowded dinner.
Do You Even Need A Front License Plate In Illinois?

With the start of a New Year, a lot of new laws go into effect in every state. Well, this one isn't new. As a matter of fact, it's been this way since they've been dishing out license plates in Illinois. Similar to the other Quad Cities state (Iowa, in case you forgot), the State of Illinois gives you two, count them, two license plates when you register a vehicle.
Illinois Cops Searching For The Best Smelling Thief In The State

Police in Illinois are searching for a shoplifter and the description is he will probably smell really good. Why do people try to shoplift? I think that is a really good question. Especially, nowadays with surveillance cameras all over stores. Plus, all the new technology that police officers can use to catch criminals. It's not even worth the risk. They are pretty much asking to go to jail. My guess is they're desperate.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Creepy Quincy Urban Legend Ranks in Top 10 in Illinois

There are some creepy urban legends in Illinois, but Quincy has one called "The Levee Walker." First, let me say that as much as I believe in a lot of supernatural stuff, Urban Legends are the one thing I have a hard time believing. Urban legends remind me of the telephone game; they start off true (or at best, believable), and throughout the years, the story seems to change and get more "made-up." One of Quincy's most famous urban legends is that of the "Levee Walker.".
5 Laws That Are Not Going into Effect in IL in 2023

Thinkstock[/caption]It's a brand new year and that means a long list of legal changes throughout the country and here in Illinois, but some laws just haven't made the list yet. Happy first Friday of January, how are you holding up?. Personally, I'm exhausted. This used to happen to me in...
This Illinois City Is One Of The Best At Keeping Resolutions

We are only a few days into the New Year. Let me ask you this, "how are those resolutions coming along, and why was not drinking alcohol the first one you gave up on?" Yeah, I also stopped not drinking booze on the first day of the year. Bowl games, the NFL, and my family typically encourage me/drive me to open a beer. While I might not be good at keeping resolutions, certain cities in America are really good at it. Two of those cities are in both Iowa and Illinois according to a new study.
