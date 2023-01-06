It's hard to believe that Valentine's Day will be here before we know it. The holiday where singles in their late 20s and early 30s snark in real life and on social media pretending like they're better than everyone for not finding love because they "don't want to" while suppressing their jealousy, and the same holiday where people in relationships are jealous of those loveless singles because they don't have to spend the only money they could save over the past 45 days since being broke from Christmas on decapitated flowers and a crowded dinner.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO