Overwatch 2 player suggests how games could improve by adding a mechanic seen in multiple Riot titles
One Overwatch 2 fan believes the game would benefit from allowing players to vote to forfeit a match—and they aren’t alone. On the Overwatch subreddit, Reddit user saalamander asked fans earlier today if they believe Overwatch 2 should incorporate a “vote to forfeit” option specifically in ranked matches. The game already allows players to leave ongoing quick match games without penalty, but if a player leaves a ranked round before it’s over, they’ll be hit with a leaver penalty and matchmaking will not bring another player in to replace them.
The Lissandra buffs in League Patch 13.1 could push the Ice Witch back into the meta
Riot Games posted a preview of the changes that might come with the first patch of League of Legends’ 2023 ranked season, and among the buffed champions there is one that stood out from the rest: Lissandra. The mid lane mage has been off the radar for quite a...
League of Legends skin lines coming in 2023 include skins for Kalista, Aurelion Sol, Ivern, and Kled
Riot Games has initiated the 2023 League of Legends season with 12 new skins for players and a tease of the next skin lines that will come later this year. While the first skins of the year were already revealed in December, today Riot shared a bit of what the future holds and it includes the return of the fan-favorite “Cats vs Dogs” skin line and new fairy-tale cosmetics.
Sivir ties for League champion with the second-most skins, only behind a popular mage
With two new upcoming skins in League of Legends Patch 13.1, Sivir will be tied for the champion with the second-most skins, just behind Lux. The Battle Mistress will have 16 skins with the release of Mythmaker Sivir and Prestige Mythmaker Sivir, which are set to release with Patch 13.1 this week. This will shoot her to second place just behind Lux, who is the only champion with 17 skins in the game.
An adorable mage and an edgy assassin are League’s new champions for 2023
League of Legends players will welcome Milio, an adorable mage, and Naafiri, the edgy assassin, as the next champions to be unleashed on the Rift by Riot Games this year. After revealing some general information about the next two League champions in 2021, Riot finally disclosed their names and some more info on both their stories today.
FPX rebrands its VALORANT team ahead of game’s launch in China
FPX rebranded its Chinese VALORANT team on Jan. 9 in preparation for the game’s official launch in China. The organization promoted ZHUQUE roster, its Chinese VALORANT squad, to the main team. As a result, the team will now play under the FPX banner. “ZHUQUE will take over the banner of FPX VALORANT and continue to compete in the VALORANT esports scene under the name of FPX,” the announcement reads.
Dota Pro Circuit kicks off with Nisha beating former team in Liquid debut
The competitive Dota 2 world went through one of the most hectic roster shuffle seasons in recent years this offseason. While there were some expected moves, fans were shocked to see Nisha jump ship and join Liquid. Secret and Liquid were matched for the 2023 WEU DPC opener today, and...
Latest Pokémon News: Paradox Pokémon cleared for Scarlet and Violet Ranked Series 2 and Go players riot over Eggs
If you’re one of the many Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players who have grown to love the mighty Paradox Pokémon introduced in the Generation IX titles, you’re in luck. From Feb. 1 onward, they’ll be available in Ranked Battles. The news broke out today and its music How to evolve Swirlix into Slurpuff in Pokémon Goto the ears of just about everyone.
VALORANT Challengers full team list led by G2, TSM, and top NA teams
Several top teams from North America have been directly invited to the VALORANT Challengers circuit, hosted by Knights Arena, while another four will face off against each other to qualify next week, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Fan favorites in the region such as TSM and FaZe have been invited...
Disguised Toast unveils Disguised roster on eve of NA VALORANT Challengers League open qualifier
After much anticipation, streaming superstar and OfflineTV member DisguisedToast has officially announced the formation of his pro VALORANT team, which will compete under the simplistic name of Disguised, or DSG. The official roster consists of the players first reported to be joining the team by Dot Esports: former T1 in-game...
VALORANT pros wait for Riot to deal with throwers in ranked, but Tarik has his own solution
Professional players and streamers’ experience in ranked VALORANT is deeply compromised at the moment due to players throwing games to get money from crypto-betting websites. While the developer Riot Games hasn’t addressed this issue, Tarik wants to set up a private group where known competitors can play without worrying.
Apex players think they’ve found the perfect Horizon nerf to stop her being ‘overpowered’
Apex Legends has a deadly cast of 23 playable characters with a variety of different abilities for gamers to test out and find their style. Horizon is one of the Legends players can use in their battle royale matches. She was introduced in Season Seven and sports a series of abilities that make her sneakier than the average legend.
Tyler1 thinks Aurelion Sol’s rework will be ‘completely broken’
League of Legends streamer Tyler1 gave his thoughts on the newly announced rework for Aurelion Sol after viewing a sampler of the champion’s updated abilities on his livestream. Although Tyler1 commended Riot for giving Aurelion Sol an update that looks appealing and visually stimulating, the streamer is still nervous that the champion is going to be “completely broken” when his rework goes live later this year.
Here are all of Aurelion Sol’s new abilities in League of Legends
Even though many know him as one of the most powerful beings in the League of Legends universe, Aurelion Sol has struggled within the game’s competitive scene, in both pro play and solo queue alike. His abilities and skills could not be applied to many different playstyles and team compositions, and as a result, the mighty creature never found a place to call home within the ever-evolving meta.
Here’s how Jax’s mid-scope update could impact the League meta
Riot Games is wasting no time hitting the ground running with its champion reworks for League of Legends in 2023. When the 2023 ranked season launches on Tuesday, Jan. 10, the game’s first mid-scope update of the year will also go live: Jax is set to receive a series of updates to the majority of his kit.
Apex fail reminds players to always, always check where they’re parking their Tridents
Apex Legends needs to start giving out driving permits as players throughout the battle royale struggle to out-maneuver any weapon trying to shoot them out of the sky. Tridents are one of the modes of transport available in Apex, and despite them being packed to the brim with life-saving metal, there’s not much chance of surviving if you don’t know how to Tokyo Drift your way out of a situation.
Best VALORANT agents to play on Lotus
For the shot-callers and strat-makers of VALORANT, there’s probably nothing more exciting than the day a new map drops. And that day will come again on Jan. 10, 2023, when Lotus is released at the launch of Episode Six. Lotus, which is set in India and heavily inspired by...
Riot gives update on long-awaited League VGU coming to Skarner
The League of Legends development team has provided an update on the long-awaited visual and gameplay update (VGU) that’s planned for Skarner. “The Skarner VGU team has started exploring ways to dial up his scorpion fantasy,” Riot’s champion product manager Lexi Gao announced in a developer update video earlier today. “At this phase, we’re leaving no arthropod-hiding stone unturned to find exciting themes, kits, and stories.”
MTG Arena pre-order bundles are changing with launch of Phyrexia: All Will Be One
Wizards of the Coast is altering MTG Arena pre-order bundles for the upcoming Phyrexia: All Will Be One set, splitting up the Play bundle into two separate bundles. Starting on Jan. 17 for the upcoming Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) set, MTG Arena will offer players three pre-order bundles instead of two, according to WotC. No new bundles are getting offered, but the Play bundle has essentially been split in two going forward. Players will no longer have to purchase the Mastery Pass within the MTG Arena pre-order Play bundle since it will now have its own bundle. No changes were made to the Pack pre-order bundles.
Here are all the Season 2023 ranked rewards in League of Legends
With Riot Games ramping up towards League of Legends‘ new ranked season, players from around the world are preparing themselves for yet another battle towards the top of their respective solo queue ladders. With such grueling climbs ahead, many players are usually focused on two things when looking at...
