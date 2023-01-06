Wizards of the Coast is altering MTG Arena pre-order bundles for the upcoming Phyrexia: All Will Be One set, splitting up the Play bundle into two separate bundles. Starting on Jan. 17 for the upcoming Phyrexia: All Will Be One (ONE) set, MTG Arena will offer players three pre-order bundles instead of two, according to WotC. No new bundles are getting offered, but the Play bundle has essentially been split in two going forward. Players will no longer have to purchase the Mastery Pass within the MTG Arena pre-order Play bundle since it will now have its own bundle. No changes were made to the Pack pre-order bundles.

1 HOUR AGO