Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Amid legal questions, Wausau Executive Committee meeting rescheduled
Wausau’s first Executive Committee meeting was called off less than an hour before it was set to begin on Thursday after an alder questioned its legality. City officials reset the meeting for Monday using alternate language, which appears to acknowledge concerns raised by Dist. 3 Alder Tom Kilian. Initially,...
cwbradio.com
Members of State's Finance Committee Block DNR Plan to Preserve Northern Wisconsin Forest
(AP) Members of the Legislature’s powerful finance committee have blocked a state Department of Natural Resources plan to spend $15.5 million on a conservation easement to preserve 56,000 acres of northern Wisconsin forest. The forest stretches across eastern Oneida County as well as part of Langlade and Forest counties....
Conservation groups lament policy damage of Prehn’s extra time on Natural Resources Board
During the 20 months that Wausau dentist Frederick Prehn refused to give up his seat on Wisconsin’s Natural Resources Board, environmental and conservation groups say he repeatedly put the interests of polluters and industry ahead of the needs of Wisconsinites. Prehn was initially appointed to the board for a...
tomahawkleader.com
Making the connection: Local Alzheimer’s program links healthy living, brain health
NORTHERN WISCONSIN – The New Year can signal new opportunities, starting fresh or even starting over; it also marks the end of what can be a busy holiday season and a return to a regular routine. Often, the New Year involves a resolve to eat healthier, lose weight and...
tomahawkleader.com
Four arrested in Oneida County on charges of holding woman captive
ONEIDA COUNTY – Three men and one woman are facing felony charges in Oneida County court related to alleged false imprisonment and abuse that took place last month in the Town of Pine Lake. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was dropped off at Aspirus Rhinelander...
wpr.org
'Dream coming to life': Miss America from Wisconsin talks win on stage, advocacy for nuclear power
The newly crowned Miss America, Grace Stanke, said she wants to spend her term promoting nuclear power as a cleaner way to reduce fossil fuel emissions. "It doesn't use a lot of land," said Stanke, a Wausau native and University of Wisconsin-Madison senior studying nuclear engineering. "As our population continues to grow, we can continue to use that land for farming and agricultural purposes, and we can use that clean, zero-carbon energy coming from nuclear energy to power our cities."
cwbradio.com
Marathon County Sheriff's Department Identifies 22-Year-Old Killed in Elderon Incident
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) The Marathon County Sheriff's Office has identified the 22-year-old who was killed in Tuesday's incident in Elderon. Alexander Watters of Wittenberg was killed after officers say he was shot during a confrontation at the home of an unidentified 79-year-old man. Officers say Watters had followed the man home from a nearby establishment early Tuesday morning, and confronted him after he got out of his vehicle.
Internet Crimes Against Children investigation leads to arrest of northwoods man
A 58-year-old Laona man is facing criminal charges after an Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation, according to an Oneida County Sheriff’s Department news release. Paul J. Johnson was arrested Jan. 5 by Oneida County officials with the aid of the Forest County Sheriff’s Department and Rhinelander Police Department. He is facing charges of using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, child enticement and attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 16.
thecitypages.com
Mortchee’s Carryout is bringing Asian takeout to the west side
Mortchee’s Carryout and Catering is a new takeout restaurant in the former West Side Tasty Treat. Anyone driving down Third Avenue might notice a new sign on the building that once housed West Side Tasty Treat. The sign, which says Mortchee’s, is named after the son of the family...
Multiple semis crash on Hwy. 29 near Wausau
A portion of Hwy. 29 east of Wausau was shut down early Wednesday, due to multiple semi crashes. The Marathon County Sheriff’s Department did not specify the number of trucks involved, but said a detour was in place for more than two hours. Some semis were too close or partially into the roadway, blocking traffic.
tomahawkleader.com
Hatchet hoopsters split holiday tournament, fall to Antigo
ALMOND – The Tomahawk Hatchet boys’ basketball team recently participated in a tournament and took on conference opponents Antigo. Tomahawk traveled to Almond Bancroft High School for their annual Holiday Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 27 and Wednesday, Dec. 28. Game one saw the Hatchets face the Montello Hilltoppers....
4 accuse of assaulting, beating woman while holding her captive near Rhinelander
Four people are facing an array of felony charges after a woman was allegedly held captive, strangled and beaten at a rural Rhinelander home. Oneida County investigators received information on Dec. 22 that a female who was dropped off at a Rhinelander hospital reported she had been tied to a chair and strangled with a belt while being held against her will at a town of Pine Lake home.
tomahawkleader.com
Hockey: Tomahawk goes 2-1 in recent action
EAGLE RIVER – The Tomahawk Hatchet hockey team emerged with two wins and one loss in a recent three-game stretch. The Hatchets traveled to the Eagle River to take on Northland Pines on Friday, Dec. 30, and came away with a 7-1 victory. “What a game,” coach Chris Bembinster...
Comments / 0