‘Avatar 2' Soars Past ‘Top Gun' With $1.5 Billion to Become Highest-Grossing Film of 2022, and It's Already the 10th Biggest Movie Ever

As The Political Dust Settles, Let’s Take A Minute To Fret About The Movies
Can we finally talk about movies for a minute? I mean, those of us who aren’t full-blown, always on-it awards professionals. The Republicans have had their Speakership brawl. The Democrats have observed their J6 vigil. The Twitter Wars have settled into the usual trench exchange between Left and Right. And the weary nation having survived another election cycle—can you remember when those actually ended in November?—it seems safe to resume a broad conversation about motion picture awards. The opening comes just in time: At the risk of seeming trivial in the face of our Perpetual Political Crisis, this week brings a couple...
French Actor Guillaume Gallienne Joins Kate Winslet in HBO Limited Series ‘The Palace’
Guillaume Gallienne, the Cesar-winning French actor-filmmaker, has joined the cast of Stephen Frears’ anticipated mini-series “The Palace.” The HBO limited series, which stars Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant, Matthias Schoenaerts and Andrea Riseborough, tells the story of one year within the walls of the palace of an authoritarian regime as it begins to unravel. Gallienne, who was trained as a theator actor at the prestigious Comedie Francaise, will star in the show as the husband of Winslet’s character. Will Tracy serves as writer, executive producer and showrunner on “The Palace.” Frears will direct and executive produce, with Winslet executive producing in addition...
50 Cent Says He and Eminem Are Developing ‘8 Mile' TV Show
“8 Mile” is set to be developed into a television series, according to rapper 50 Cent. 50 Cent made an appearance on Friday, Jan. 6 on the BigBoyTV YouTube channel. During his interview, the 47-year-old rapper briefly discussed details with the show's host about the 2002 drama being turned into a TV show.
