wrestlingworld.co
Vince McMahon Officially Returns to WWE, Stephanie McMahon Calls for All Hands Meeting
Earlier today, WWE issued a press release to announce that Vince McMahon is officially back on the Board of Directors. “Today, we announce that the founder of WWE, Vince McMahon, will be returning to the Board,” said Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, Co-CEO Nick Khan and Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque. “We also welcome back Michelle Wilson and George Barrios to our Board of Directors. Together, we look forward to exploring all strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value.”
tjrwrestling.net
Vince McMahon Reportedly Not Returning To WWE Offices
Vince McMahon is back in WWE in some capacity, but he’s apparently not going to be working out of the company’s corporate offices. It’s been a wild start to 2023 for WWE with the news that Vince McMahon is back in WWE…sort of. While the former WWE Chairman and CEO is back on the Board of Directors, the main reason for his return is to try to find the best deal for WWE to be sold ahead of their next TV deal expiring in October 2024. Since that deal was to be negotiated in the first half of 2023, Vince is back now to try to sell the company.
wrestlingworld.co
WWE Employees Reportedly Told That Vince McMahon’s Return Won’t Affect Day-to-Day Operations
Vince McMahon is officially back on the WWE Board of Directors. Following the official announcement of McMahon’s return to the company, it was reported that WWE employees were informed about an “all hands on deck” meeting on Friday. According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the meeting was held...
NBC New York
Vince McMahon Is Back at WWE to Ensure a Smooth Sale Process. Here's Who Might Want to Buy It
Vince McMahon rejoined the WWE board Friday to begin a potential sale process for his company. WWE has hired JPMorgan to advise on a sale, sources say. Legacy media, streaming giants and entertainment holding companies could all end up submitting bids to buy WWE. A deal would likely happen before...
wrestlinginc.com
Vince McMahon Apparently Still At WWE HQ Everyday
Vince McMahon is back in the wrestling news cycle, as the former-Chairman & CEO is currently working on a return to WWE after nearly six months of retirement. Former WCW President Eric Bischoff thinks that McMahon "probably will [return to the office]" but reportedly heard that, despite retiring from the company in disgrace in the wake of numerous allegations of sexual misconduct and financial impropriety, McMahon hasn't been far from the WWE office during his exile.
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Assures It's Not 'A Scary Time' For WWE Employees
WWE Chairwoman & Co-Ceo Stephanie McMahon assured WWE employees Friday that Vince McMahon returning to the organization as a Board member was not a cause for concern. As per the transcript of the employee meeting – described as a "rah-rah meeting" by PWInsider – Stephanie specifically told the employees that her father's return was intended to carry out WWE's potential sale, which could bode well for existing WWE talents.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon’s WWE Return Not Seen As A Positive Move Internally
Vince McMahon surprised us all when he pulled a ruthless power play that found himself back on WWE’s Board of Directors. A company sale was part of that reinsertion for Mr. McMahon, but Triple H will presumably carry on in control of the company’s creative direction. Through it all, there are a lot of nervous individuals within the company right now.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Stock Closes With Big Gains As Vince McMahon Returns To The Company
Vince McMahon sent out a press release saying that he needs to return to the company in order to facilitate the sale of WWE. Just a few hours later, WWE confirmed via a press release that Vince McMahon is back on the board of directors. Now, WWE’s stock is on the rise as investors prepare for a sale.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Makes Change To Board Of Directors List After Vince McMahon’s WWE Return
Vince McMahon made headlines last year after he was involved in a hush-money scandal, and the pro wrestling world was never the same after that. After several months, Vince McMahon finally came back to WWE because he is the majority shareholder. Now it seems WWE has officially acknowledged McMahon’s return to the company.
411mania.com
More on Vince McMahon’s Return to WWE, Which Companies Might Buy WWE
PWInsider has a new report sharing additional information gained from investigation of Vince McMahon’s forcible return to the board of WWE. All of their sources have universally commented how tumultuous the situation at WWE has been over the past 24 hours. It seems as though there was an academic acknowledgement that Vince’s return could potentially happen but many did not anticipate that it actually would manifest.
