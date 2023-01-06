Read full article on original website
What’s the Moose Capital of Michigan? Newberry, in Luce County
I would have guessed Isle Royale, but no..... It's Newberry, in Luce County, Upper Peninsula. According to travelthemitten.com, surprisingly – to me, anyway – there are approximately only 700 moose that live north of the Mackinac Bridge. Okay, but what about west of the bridge? I find it hard to believe there are only 700 in the whole Upper Peninsula. Plenty of moose reside in the counties of Baraga and Marquette, and definitely a huge population of 'em on Isle Royale, but thanks to frequent sightings, Luce County has been pinpointed as having the most moose. Specifically, the town of Newberry.
wxpr.org
Group: KS Keystone spill a cautionary tale for MI pipeline
An environmental watchdog group said the recent Keystone Pipeline oil spill should serve as a warning to Michiganders if a proposed expansion of the Enbridge Line 5 project is approved. In early December, Keystone broke open and dumped 14,000 barrels of heavy tar-sands oil into a creek on the Kansas-Nebraska...
Garden Talk: How to grow lettuce indoors in a Michigan winter
We can grow some of our food inside our house here in winter. Lettuce and other greens are a good place to start. Some vegetables need the blazing hot sun of Michigan’s summer to produce nice food. A good example are tomatoes. It would be pretty hard to get a nice tomato to ripen on the vine in your house.
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the Snowiest City in the U.S.
If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
How Do Brutal Michigan Winters Rank Against The Rest Of The Country?
Michiganders are no strangers to rough winters, but how do our winters stack up to the rest of the country?. Without even looking at the data I would have guessed Michigan is towards the top when it comes to snowiest states. Just a few weeks ago the West Side of...
Ridin’ the Rails: Rail Biking Comes to Michigan in 2023
According to WILX-TV, a woman who graduated from Grand Ledge High in 2019 is bringing something unique to Michigan: rail biking. Although rail biking has been around for a while (see photos below), this is the first time it will be available in Michigan. Macie Hefron calls her new venture...
wzmq19.com
Upper Peninsula ships stay safe with A.I.S.
MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – The vessels that port these harbors in the Upper Peninsula and in the rest of the Great Lakes rely a lot on communication with one another. AIS is the automatic identification system used by ship captains and receiving stations to keep people informed about the vessels location and other data relating the watercraft.
The Unfortunate Story of Michigan’s ‘Black Bart,’ Reimund Holzhey
There have been some interesting characters who have come from Michigan and one of the most notorious, in terms of crime, goes to a man that many may not realize was Michigan's own Black Bart. Now, if you don't know who Black Bart was, he was considered to be somewhat...
DNR stocked Michigan waters with 7.8 tons of fish in fall 2022, see where
The Department of Natural Resources stocked 624,205 fish weight 7.8 tons in Michigan waters during fall 2022. Brook trout, Eagle Lake and steelhead strain rainbow trout, walleye and muskellunge were among the species stocked at 85 locations across the state. “It was another outstanding fall fish stocking season that will...
Michigan’s I-69 is Longest-Running Interstate Project In The Country at Nearly 70 Years!
When the interstate program was approved, and began in the United States in the 1950s, it's purpose was to most directly connect important points across the country. Dwight D. Eisenhower kickstarted it, and saw it as, not just a means of better access to important metros, but also a way to more easily transfer military deployment within our own borders.
Danger May Be in Your Home and You Wouldn’t Know. Radon Gas!
Ever heard of Radon gas? No? It's time to be aware of it because many homes across Michigan and Grand Rapids may have Radon and not even know it. It can be pretty nasty stuff, actually, because the EPA, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, says 21,000 people die annually from lung cancer caused by radon. It's something to be taken seriously.
Michigan city ranked snowiest place in U.S. over last 30 years, according to Old Farmer’s Almanac
According to a report from the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Sault Ste. Marie in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has received more inches of snow for the last 30 years than any other place in the country, with about 117 inches annually.
This Michigan County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the least in each state.
thesuntimesnews.com
The Wolves and Moose of Michigan’s Isle Royale Battle for Survival
In the northwest corner of Lake Superior’s icy waters, the ancient drama of life and death, predator vs. prey, plays out on Michigan’s Isle Royale. Observation of this struggle, now in its 64th year, is the world’s longest predator-prey study. The National Park Service is in the...
Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
“Most Haunted Road In Michigan”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Michigan is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, ranging from the bustling streets of Detroit to the peaceful forests and lakes of the Upper Peninsula. With such a varied and storied past, it's no surprise that Michigan is home to a number of haunted roads and highways. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Michigan:
Two Michigan Cities Have Been Named ‘Snowiest’ In US Over The Last 30 Years
There's no denying that living in Michigan has to come with some sort of love of the snow, or you're going to be miserable most of the year. And while large amounts of snowfall aren't unique to the mitten state, we're one of the best places in the US to find the white stuff.
fox35orlando.com
TIMELINE: System to bring Florida increased rain chances, cooler weather
High pressure will keep weather calm and warm for most of the week across Central Florida, but changes are expected as we head into the weekend. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro is tracking a weak cold front that will move across the Florida peninsula, increasing rain chances. "Showers...
B-52 Crashed in Lake Michigan in 1971 — One Minute Shy of Causing a Devastating Nuclear Meltdown
Fifty-two years ago on Jan. 7, a B-52 bomber and its crew of nine plunged into the frigid depths of Lake Michigan, killing all aboard. Witnesses described seeing a massive fireball around 6:30 p.m., descending like a setting sun in the dark January sky. What was already a tragic loss...
Michigan Seafood Restaurant Gets National Attention As The State’s Best
Michigan is filled with so many incredible places to eat. One of those is a seafood restaurant that's getting national attention after being named the state's best. Admittedly I'm not the hugest seafood fan. Growing up, the closest I came to seafood would be those shrimp rings with cocktail sauce...
