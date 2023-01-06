ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What’s the Moose Capital of Michigan? Newberry, in Luce County

I would have guessed Isle Royale, but no..... It's Newberry, in Luce County, Upper Peninsula. According to travelthemitten.com, surprisingly – to me, anyway – there are approximately only 700 moose that live north of the Mackinac Bridge. Okay, but what about west of the bridge? I find it hard to believe there are only 700 in the whole Upper Peninsula. Plenty of moose reside in the counties of Baraga and Marquette, and definitely a huge population of 'em on Isle Royale, but thanks to frequent sightings, Luce County has been pinpointed as having the most moose. Specifically, the town of Newberry.
Group: KS Keystone spill a cautionary tale for MI pipeline

An environmental watchdog group said the recent Keystone Pipeline oil spill should serve as a warning to Michiganders if a proposed expansion of the Enbridge Line 5 project is approved. In early December, Keystone broke open and dumped 14,000 barrels of heavy tar-sands oil into a creek on the Kansas-Nebraska...
Michigan Has the Snowiest City in the U.S.

If you aren’t a fan of snow, then Michigan is not the place for you. We have lots of snow each winter season here in the Mitten, and sometimes that bleeds into the fall and spring months, too. Now, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, Michigan has the No....
Upper Peninsula ships stay safe with A.I.S.

MARQUETTE, Mich (WZMQ) – The vessels that port these harbors in the Upper Peninsula and in the rest of the Great Lakes rely a lot on communication with one another. AIS is the automatic identification system used by ship captains and receiving stations to keep people informed about the vessels location and other data relating the watercraft.
Danger May Be in Your Home and You Wouldn’t Know. Radon Gas!

Ever heard of Radon gas? No? It's time to be aware of it because many homes across Michigan and Grand Rapids may have Radon and not even know it. It can be pretty nasty stuff, actually, because the EPA, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, says 21,000 people die annually from lung cancer caused by radon. It's something to be taken seriously.
The Wolves and Moose of Michigan’s Isle Royale Battle for Survival

In the northwest corner of Lake Superior’s icy waters, the ancient drama of life and death, predator vs. prey, plays out on Michigan’s Isle Royale. Observation of this struggle, now in its 64th year, is the world’s longest predator-prey study. The National Park Service is in the...
Body found on Lake Michigan beach in 1997 identified as woman who went missing in Wisconsin

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A body that washed up along Lake Michigan’s shoreline in 1997 has been identified 26 years later. Troopers with the Michigan State Police used genetic genealogy and worked with several out-of-state departments and a lab in Utah to identify Dorothy Lynn (Thyng) Ricker, a then-26-year-old from Chicago who was last seen on Oct. 2, 1997.
TIMELINE: System to bring Florida increased rain chances, cooler weather

High pressure will keep weather calm and warm for most of the week across Central Florida, but changes are expected as we head into the weekend. FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Allison Gargaro is tracking a weak cold front that will move across the Florida peninsula, increasing rain chances. "Showers...
