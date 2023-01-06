ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Maine campers set another attendance record in 2022

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine campers set a record for visits to state park campgrounds last year, furthering a trend that began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maine State Park campgrounds recorded more than 319,000 visitor nights last year, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s Bureau of Parks and Lands said Friday in a statement. That was about 4,000 more campers than the previous year.

Attendance at state parks also stayed high. The bureau said 2022 was its second-highest year for state park visitation at nearly 3.3 million people.

The attendance figures show the pandemic spike in outdoor activity has continued, said Andy Cutko, director of the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands. The stats “show that Maine people and our visitors continue to love our state parks,” he said.

