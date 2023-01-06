Read full article on original website
Some snow expected in the Lehigh Valley this weekend
Some snow could come to the Lehigh Valley this weekend. We are the citizens of Walnutport. We must unite and organize to develop community and stay ahead of the ever changing world that would decide and define the fate of our fine Borough.
Pennsylvania COVID update: 15,719 cases reported as state marks 49,000 deaths; hospitalizations up 25% in two weeks
Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are on the rise to almost 16,000 weekly cases, due in large part to the emerging XBB.1.5 omicron subvariant. Lehigh Valley hospitalizations have risen 42% in the last month. Source: pennnews.
Pa. senators renew bipartisan push to let nurse practitioners care for patients without being tethered to doctors
A bipartisan pair of Pennsylvania senators plan to renew a legislative push to let nurse practitioners care for patients without contractural tethers to doctors.
Sober living home operator defends South Whitehall plans. ‘People in recovery are the best people I’ve ever met’
The operator of a proposed sober living residence for South Whitehall Township implored officials and residents to consider the positive impact of a local facility helping people recovering from addiction during a Thursday hearing. Source: Morningcall.
Majority of 16,000 rejected Pa. mail-in ballots were from Democrats
New data shows a Pennsylvania court decision that barred mail-in ballots without accurate handwritten dates on their exterior envelopes resulted in otherwise valid votes being thrown out. Source: pennnews.
Woman gets 3 years in bogus Good Samaritan fundraiser for alleged homeless veteran
A New Jersey woman who pleaded guilty to helping her boyfriend spread a feel-good story that garnered more than $400,000 in online donations has been sentenced to three years in prison on state theft charges. Source: pennnews.
