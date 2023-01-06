Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
4 Free Things To Do in Lancaster, PA, With Kids This WinterMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
Saving Money This Year? These Stores in Lancaster Might Help Shrink Your Grocery BillMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
WGAL
Woman accused of stealing money from Reading Education Association
READING, Pa. — A Berks County woman is accused of stealing nearly $400,000 from the Reading Education Association. The Berks County District Attorney released a statement on Friday, announcing charges against the REA treasurer, Lisa Herbenko, 49, of Douglassville. The statement said investigators were alerted to the thefts on...
Police looking for missing Pennsylvania mother
The Montgomery County District Attorney and the Limerick Township Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing mother.
bctv.org
Community Spotlight: Tourism in Berks County
The leisure and hospitality industry is essential to Reading and Berks County’s economy. It is the 5th largest industry sector accounting for 8% of the jobs in Berks County. In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors to the county spent more than $950 million annually. In 2022, the county’s...
Hacker Stole $10K In Crypto From Chesco Man, State Police Say
State police are investigating after a Chester County man was robbed of $10,000 in cryptocurrency, the agency said in a release. The victim, identified only as a 35-year-old London Britain Township man, walked into the Avondale Station on Thursday, Jan. 5, and told troopers that $10,000 in crypto had been transferred from his digital account without his knowledge, authorities wrote.
wdiy.org
Former Lancaster County PennDOT Worker Facing Charges for Driver’s License Fraud
A former PennDOT employee in Lancaster County is facing multiple felonies for driver’s license fraud. WHYY’s Cory Sharber has more. (Original air-date: 1/6/23)
State police investigating Lehigh County catalytic converter thefts
Pennsylvania State police are investigating a pair of incidents pertaining to the criminal mischief and theft of catalytic converters. State police in Bethlehem said the first incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at a Verizon business, 1800 Race St. in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. An unknown male suspect was found lying underneath a truck cutting off a catalytic converter with a saw. He was successful in detaching the part from the vehicle, police said.
Two charged with cheating scheme at Mohegan PA casino
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a table dealer and a customer are being charged after a cheating scheme was discovered involving an electronic craps game at the Mohegan Pennsylvania casino. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Richard Kutney, 52, of Bear Creek, who is a dealer for craps electronic table game […]
Dauphin County fire chief pocketed $36k from unfinished HVAC job: police
A volunteer firefighter chief who owns an HVAC business stole more than $36,000 from a Harrisburg business when he accepted $72,000 for a job but didn’t complete it, according to Dauphin County investigators. Matt Lemmon, 26, of Harrisburg, is charged with theft by unlawfully taking movable property for stealing...
Man who posed as teen’s ‘stepfather’ and took her to Mexico is back in state prison
A Lehigh County man on parole for posing as a 16-year-old girl’s stepfather and running away to Mexico is back in state prison. Kevin Michael Esterly pleaded guilty to corruption of a minor in the 2018 case in Lehigh County Court and was sentenced in 2019 to two and a half to five years in state prison.
Woman scammed out of nearly $7,000 from fake book deal, police investigating
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A book deal scam has left one Lancaster County woman out $6,800. The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD) conducted an interview regarding an online report of fraud. According to the victim, she had contacted a book publishing company by the name of "XXXXXXXS"...
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark
MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
wdiy.org
Chester County Hospital Closures Create Health Care ‘Desert,’ Longer Ambulance Rides
Hospital closures in Chester County have created a health care desert, which has led to dangerously long ambulance rides to overcrowded emergency rooms. WHYY’s Kenny Cooper rode with first responders and their patients inside their ambulances during lengthy trips to one of the last few hospitals standing. Read the...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Police: Lehigh man stole from Redner’s, tried to strike pursuing clerk with car
TURKEY RUN – A Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County man is facing robbery and assault charges after borough police say he swiped merchandise from Redner’s and tried to strike a clerk with his vehicle. The incident happened Jan. 2 at the Redner’s supermarket in the Gold Star Plaza.
Dauphin County borough suspends fire department after chief charged with theft
The Paxtang Borough Council has suspended the Paxtang Fire Company No. 1 from responding to fires after the volunteer agency refused to sideline its fire chief who was accused of stealing thousands of dollars on an unrelated HVAC job. The move prevents all Paxtang Fire Company trucks and firefighters from...
Pa. officials fly high in state plane on taxpayers’ dime
Gov. Tom Wolf appeared in Allentown one day last fall to celebrate his success in boosting early education funding. An hour later he was at a news conference 90 miles away in Steelton, touting free breakfasts for students. Despite the distance, no speed limits were broken. Wolf winged it from...
WFMZ-TV Online
Kevin Esterly faces more legal trouble, according to court documents
The Lehigh Valley man who made international headlines in 2018 for running away to Mexico with a teenage girl appears to be in more legal trouble, less than nine months after he was paroled from state prison. Kevin Esterly, 50, of Bethlehem, was issued a summons by Pennsylvania State Police...
abc27.com
Coroner called to ‘suspicious’ death in Lancaster County
MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Coroner says that a suspicious death occurred in an apartment complex on Sunday, Jan. 8 in Lancaster County. According to West Hempfield Township Police, officers were on the scene at the Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville around 4 a.m. on Sunday. The scene was active throughout the day.
WFMZ-TV Online
Highest-paying management jobs in Lebanon
Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Lebanon, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Pa. company to close after 56 years, and will lay off more than 100 people
After more than five decades in business, a Berks County company is going out of business. C.H. Briggs, a wholesale distributor of interior specialty building materials for more than 55 years, announced last week that it will be winding down operations. The company said its decision to close was made...
Early morning shooting in Lancaster sends 1 to hospital
LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Police Department is investigating a shooting. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the gunfire came from the 100 block of Laurel Street at 2:10 a.m. on Jan. 9. Dispatch reports that one person was taken to the hospital. There is no additional word...
Berks Weekly
Reading, PA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
703K+
Views
ABOUT
Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.https://berksweekly.com
Comments / 1