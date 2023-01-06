ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

WGAL

Woman accused of stealing money from Reading Education Association

READING, Pa. — A Berks County woman is accused of stealing nearly $400,000 from the Reading Education Association. The Berks County District Attorney released a statement on Friday, announcing charges against the REA treasurer, Lisa Herbenko, 49, of Douglassville. The statement said investigators were alerted to the thefts on...
READING, PA
bctv.org

Community Spotlight: Tourism in Berks County

The leisure and hospitality industry is essential to Reading and Berks County’s economy. It is the 5th largest industry sector accounting for 8% of the jobs in Berks County. In 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic, visitors to the county spent more than $950 million annually. In 2022, the county’s...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Hacker Stole $10K In Crypto From Chesco Man, State Police Say

State police are investigating after a Chester County man was robbed of $10,000 in cryptocurrency, the agency said in a release. The victim, identified only as a 35-year-old London Britain Township man, walked into the Avondale Station on Thursday, Jan. 5, and told troopers that $10,000 in crypto had been transferred from his digital account without his knowledge, authorities wrote.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

State police investigating Lehigh County catalytic converter thefts

Pennsylvania State police are investigating a pair of incidents pertaining to the criminal mischief and theft of catalytic converters. State police in Bethlehem said the first incident happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at a Verizon business, 1800 Race St. in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. An unknown male suspect was found lying underneath a truck cutting off a catalytic converter with a saw. He was successful in detaching the part from the vehicle, police said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Two charged with cheating scheme at Mohegan PA casino

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a table dealer and a customer are being charged after a cheating scheme was discovered involving an electronic craps game at the Mohegan Pennsylvania casino. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Jason Richard Kutney, 52, of Bear Creek, who is a dealer for craps electronic table game […]
BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
Malek Sherif

Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark

MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.
MOSCOW, ID
abc27.com

Coroner called to ‘suspicious’ death in Lancaster County

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Coroner says that a suspicious death occurred in an apartment complex on Sunday, Jan. 8 in Lancaster County. According to West Hempfield Township Police, officers were on the scene at the Lincoln West Apartments in Mountville around 4 a.m. on Sunday. The scene was active throughout the day.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Highest-paying management jobs in Lebanon

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Lebanon, PA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
LEBANON, PA
FOX 43

Early morning shooting in Lancaster sends 1 to hospital

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster City Police Department is investigating a shooting. According to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch, the gunfire came from the 100 block of Laurel Street at 2:10 a.m. on Jan. 9. Dispatch reports that one person was taken to the hospital. There is no additional word...
LANCASTER, PA
