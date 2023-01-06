Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Farewell to Banana Republic: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Three StatesTy D.Stamford, CT
Longstanding Buffalo Wild Wings Location Permanently Closing December 23Joel EisenbergLower Paxton Township, PA
Visit This Dazzling Drive-Through Light Show in PennsylvaniaJoe MertensHershey, PA
Major retail chain closing another store in Pennsylvania next monthKristen WaltersHarrisburg, PA
Cookies, Yes Please: Popular Crumbl Opens in York, PA This WeekMelissa FrostYork, PA
Related
The behind-the-scenes story of Mark Rozzi’s surprising rise to Pa. House speaker
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Before delivering prepared remarks, newly elected Pennsylvania House Speaker Mark Rozzi offered a short, extemporaneous thought on his surprising ascent from the chamber’s literal back bench to the speaker’s rostrum. “I’m sure a lot of you didn’t expect...
Dauphin County fire chief pocketed $36k from unfinished HVAC job: police
A volunteer firefighter chief who owns an HVAC business stole more than $36,000 from a Harrisburg business when he accepted $72,000 for a job but didn’t complete it, according to Dauphin County investigators. Matt Lemmon, 26, of Harrisburg, is charged with theft by unlawfully taking movable property for stealing...
FOX43.com
Paxtang Fire Company removed from fire calls after company's inaction following theft charge filed against chief
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On Friday, the Paxtang Borough Council announced the removal of Paxtang Fire Company No. 1 from fire calls following their inaction after the Dauphin County District Attorney's Office charged the fire chief with theft. Below is the full release sent by borough officials:. Due to...
Lancaster Farming
PA Farm Show Crowns Apple Pie Champion
HARRISBURG, Pa. — For Elouise Caseman of Shunk, Pa., opening day of the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show represented a series of firsts. Caseman, 90, representing Sullivan County Agricultural Society, took fifth place at the Blue Ribbon Apple Pie Contest (Lehigh County resident and 2022 Kempton Fair champion Lorrie Rauch took the blue), but it was the first-ever trip to the state competition for her county, where Caseman took first place for both her apple pie and her chili at the 2022 Sullivan County Fair.
abc27.com
Dauphin County fire chief allegedly stole $36k in HVAC job
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Dauphin County District Attorney, Francis Chardo, a volunteer fire chief in Dauphin County allegedly stole more than $36,000 on a job for his HVAC business. The fire chief, 26-year-old Matt Lemmon of the Paxtang Fire Company No. 1, also operates an...
walnutport.com
Schuylkill County teacher placed on leave after video post by ‘predator catcher’
A Blue Mountain School District teacher has been placed on administrative leave after a YouTube video was posted online Tuesday morning by Musa Harris, who is known as the Luzerne County Predator Catcher. Source: Morningcall.
Contractor takes $3,576 check from homeowner, fails to complete work
Lewisburg, Pa. — A Snyder County contractor did not respond to a homeowner for at least three months after taking a down payment of $3,576 to install windows, police say. Kelly Joe Keister, 54, of Middleburg, now faces a felony theft by deception charge. Keister is the owner of Double K Construction. The accuser told Patrolman Gary V. Heckman of Buffalo Valley Regional Police that she gave Keister a check...
Cumberland County police chief resigns
Hampden Township’s police chief is stepping down after nearly nine years in the department’s top job. Steve Junkin’s last day will be Jan. 30. Police Lt. Richard Nulty will serve as acting chief while the township searches for a successor. The township began advertising for the position on Friday.
Dauphin County borough suspends fire department after chief charged with theft
The Paxtang Borough Council has suspended the Paxtang Fire Company No. 1 from responding to fires after the volunteer agency refused to sideline its fire chief who was accused of stealing thousands of dollars on an unrelated HVAC job. The move prevents all Paxtang Fire Company trucks and firefighters from...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Restaurants in Reading, PA
Judy's On Cherry is a Mediterranean-inspired fine dining restaurant in the heart of downtown Reading. It features wooden vaulted ceilings and rustic-painted walls. The restaurant offers a variety of food and beverages, a large bar, and an outdoor patio. In addition to being an excellent venue for intimate dining, it is also a good choice for a large group. Aside from being a fine-dining establishment, Judy's On Cherry has some of the best decor and service in the town. It is a restaurant with a lot to offer, from free wifi to a fully stocked bar. The restaurant even has a hidden French garden that is sure to please.
Lowe’s hiring 70 for new facility in Newport Twp.
NEWPORT TWP. — Lowe’s has announced that it is expanding its distribution network with a new 1.2 million square foot coastal holdi
WGAL
Dauphin County Department of Public Safety tells some residents to shelter in place
The Dauphin County Department of Public Safety is telling some residents to shelter in place. "A police incident is occurring in Susquehanna Township. Please avoid the area. Anyone working or residing within the highlighted area below is asked to shelter indoors, away from windows," Dauphin County DPS tweeted. This content...
Trucking company involved in Pa. monkey crash shuts down
Pennsylvania State Police and the PA Game Commission searched for and found the monkeys who were later euthanized humanely.
abc27.com
Lancaster County woman scammed in fake book deal
CLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman in Lancaster County is out of thousands of dollars after she was scammed in a fake book deal scheme. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, they interviewed a woman about an online fraud report. The woman stated that she had contacted an un-named book publishing company around June 2021 about a book deal.
WGAL
Police investigation in Adams County
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating an incident in Adams County. According to the public information officer for Adams County, the incident occurred on the 3400 block of Carlisle Pike in Hamilton Township, New Oxford involving a person inside a house. The Pennsylvania State Police SERT team was at the scene.
WCAX
Lebanon officials consider turning former dealership into charitable casino
Officials say municipal and nonprofit utilities alone accounted for upwards of $2 million in damage. That does not take into account privately-owned Green Mountain Power, the largest utility in the state,. Snowplow Spotlight: Sub Zero and Milton Mike. Updated: 7 hours ago. This morning’s first Snowplow Spotlight truck’s name would...
abc27.com
Cumberland County police advise residents of dogs on the loose
NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Newville, Cumberland County are advising residents of two dogs who are running around causing injuries to people in the community. According to police, over the last few weeks, officials have received complaints regarding two dogs in the area of Springfield Avenue and Fairfield Street in Newville. One of the dogs is described as a cream-colored pitbull, and the other is described as a chocolate lab.
Student Robbed Walking To School Bus Stop In Central Pennsylvania: Police
A 14-year-old student was shoved up against a building and robbed "while walking to his bus stop," Northern York County Regional police announced in a release on Friday, Jan. 6.The teenager's encounter with an unknown male wearing a winter coat with a fur lined hood in the 700 block of Albrig…
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Middletown, PA
Middletown is a borough of Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, and is considered its oldest community. Its beginnings can be traced to 1690 when William Penn chose present-day Middletown as a settlement along the Susquehanna River. In 1736, the first state road running from Lancaster to Shippensburg was completed. Then, in 1755,...
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Cover crops help Pennsylvania’s Anchor Farms
Cover crops and rotation are important parts of the formula for success for Anchor Farms, which grows vegetables along the banks of the Susquehanna River in north central Pennsylvania. Joe Anchor grows green beans, broccoli, sweet corn and processing tomatoes on 115 acres of 600 total acres in New Columbia,...
Comments / 0