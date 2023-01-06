ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Virginia Democrat blasts House GOP panel: Trying to ‘vilify’ agencies for ‘political gain’

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) on Monday accused Republican lawmakers of trying to “vilify” federal agencies for “political gain” with plans for a House panel that would investigate law enforcement and national security bodies. “The idea that they are creating this new entity meant to look at … how agencies may have been politicized is indeed an effort…
