Pitt County, NC

Comments / 2

CrazyChicken93
3d ago

Because the truth is the police never truly searched for this man… you don’t have to agree with me, but watching what I have this past year… even the k9 dogs aren’t trained enough to search for scents. It’s kind of sad and silly to say but they never truly had a thorough search for this man or else they would have found him, just as the hunter did who wasn’t even looking.

WITN

UPDATE: Sunday shooting victims both shot at same location

FOX8 News

Body found in North Carolina believed to be missing 22-year-old

Queen City News

Body found in Greenville believed to be missing 22-year-old

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department announced that a body found behind Dockside Apartments in the Tar River on Friday morning is believed to be that of Khalil Jefferson, a 22-year-old who was reported missing in Greenville on Dec. 2, 2022. The remains have been transported to the Pitt County Medical Examiner’s Office […]
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Man arrested in shooting of 22-year-old woman in Rocky Mount, police say

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Whitakers man has been arrested in a Sunday night shooting that injured a 22-year-old woman. Rakwon Alston, 25, was arrested in Goldrock by Rocky Mount police. He is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with the intent to kill, and discharging a firearm in the city limits, police said.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Man arrested on concealment of death charge in Lenoir County

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been arrested and charged with concealment of death after discovering a dead women in Lenoir County. On Friday, January 7th, The Lenoir County Sheriff Officers responded to Deanswood Drive and found 42-year-old Carla Lee Soula dead inside her home. On Saturday, Officers...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Deputy back at work after basketball game stabbing

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - Washington County Sheriff’s Office has revealed the name of the school resource officer stabbed with a pen at a Friday night basketball game. The sheriff’s office said it was Deputy Kelly Tate. She got one stitch and is now back on the job. Washington...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Robbery leads to police chase and shots fired

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two La Grange men were arrested after the report of a Sunday morning robbery, where they ran through a neighborhood and fired a gun. Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Keith Bizzell Jr. and 29-year-old Dontrell Smith were arrested on several charges Sunday morning.
LA GRANGE, NC
WRAL News

Police: 14-year-old killed, man injured in Goldsboro shooting

The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday that left a teenager dead and another person injured. Police said just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to HV Brown Park after reports that a man had been shot. Once on scene, officers found a 14-year-old boy with multiple gunshot...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Man in serious condition after stabbing

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man here in the East is in the hospital after being stabbed multiple times according to police. Goldsboro Police say they were called to UNC Health Wayne around 8:07 p.m. Saturday night after learning that Jacquarius Howell, 31, had arrived at the Emergency Department with multiple life-threatening stab wounds.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

POLICE: Man found dead outside Kinston home on Christmas ruled accident

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a man found outside his Kinston home on Christmas died from an accident. A roommate found Kenneth Jackson dead at their home on Riley Road that afternoon. Police originally said the 59-year-old man’s death was suspicious, but after getting results back on his autopsy...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Pitt County Sheriff’s Office trying to locate two runaway juveniles

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public locating two runaway juveniles last seen at D.H. Conley High School Thursday. Charles Squires is 17 years old, 6′0″, and weighs 120-130 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue hoodie, white shoes and carrying a black/dark blue book bag.
PITT COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

